Report: New Hampshire ranked No. 2 in unemployment gains
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation, and its labor market also has recovered faster than most other states. That's according to a recent report by the personal financial website WalletHub, which gave the Granite State a second place ranking among states whose workforces have seen the quickest recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Skip Murphy: Better candidates in Laconia than Mike Bordes
New Hampshire State Rep. Laura Pantelakos (D): “I don’t care about protecting peoples’ Liberty“ (bit.ly/3CpWTeM). Seemingly, NH State Rep. Mike Bordes, running for re-election from Laconia Wards 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, hasn't read our Declaration of Independence either and has similar issues with your liberties.
New Hampshire estuary research receives $4.5 million in federal funding
Salt marshes, such as this one in Hampton, have been shrinking due to the pressures of development. (Jerry Monkman photo)
