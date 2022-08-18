Read full article on original website
East Texas nonprofit announces their Inaugural "2022 Miss Texas African American Museum Beauty Pageant Fundraiser"
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd location
Jarad L. Kent of Tyler, Texas listed as one of the Best Lawyers in America 2023
Gospel Music's most treasured families The Isaacs in concert at Liberty Hall in Tyler, Texas
KLTV
East Texas emergency shelter for girls in foster care dedicated to a longtime CPS worker
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A new emergency shelter that is opening in East Texas. Danielle’s Home of Hope is an emergency shelter for girls in foster care and is being dedicated to a longtime child protective services worker. It’s a place offering girls in the foster care system comfort,...
KLTV
Adults only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas
KLTV's Bob Hallmark talks to City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley about supply chain constraints that are causing major setbacks for the completion of the new Longview Police Department headquarters. The disappearance of eight people inspired a group of East Texans to research cold cases on their own....
KLTV
Camp Gladiator’s community workout benefits family of Deputy Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several dozen East Texans woke up early Saturday for a workout with a good cause. This morning Camp Gladiator hosted a community workout to benefit the family of fallen Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Bustos died after being hit by a drunk driver during a traffic stop on Highway 155 earlier this month. Several dozen attended this morning’s workout at South Spring Baptist Church. The workout involved doing four rounds of 37 reps - 37 being Bustos’ Smith County unit number.
KLTV
Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy
As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Tyler’s proposed budget focuses on public safety funding. Updated: 1 hour ago. “As Tyler grows, public safety services must grow,” said Mayor Don Warren. Catalytic converter...
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
ketk.com
Goodwill Industries of East Texas discuss Re-Entry program
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chevella Layne, Director of Mission Services, visited East Texas Live Friday to discuss their Re-Entry program. The Re-Entry program works with individuals that have been incarcerated or charged with a crime. That is anyone with a background past or present. Goodwill wants all individuals struggling with employment due to their background to reach out and let them try to assist with any barriers.
KLTV
Camp Gladiator hosts memorial workout for Deputy Bustos
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Camp Gladiator is among those coming together to commemorate the life of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. “Community is so important. We are more than a workout, we’re a community.” says Camp Gladiator trainer Barbie Brown. The free memorial workout will be August 20 at 8...
KLTV
Group of pilots train for future airshows in Tyler
As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy. Updated: 23 minutes ago. The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been...
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Andre Crawford, 25th years in business One-Stop Barber Shop, in Tyler Texas since 1997
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Andre Crawford started cutting hair at the early age of 13, in Moore Station, TX, for family and friends. While perfecting my craft, in the Moore Station community, I developed the confidence to pursue the barber industry, as a profession. As I became a Master Barber, I also became a successful business owner. Since 1997, One Stop Barber Shop has been the reward for the work I’ve put in. Through all of my years of experience, I am highly confident that “there’s no job too big or small for me!”
KLTV
East Texas Mentoring Alliance hosts Kidsfest in the park
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Mentoring Alliance will host Kidsfest in Bergfeld Park on Aug. 27, inviting the whole community to come together. After a 2-year COVID-19 hiatus, the alliance is excited to announce its Kidsfest will return Aug. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Bergfeld Park will...
Whitehouse ISD increases safety by hiring director of security
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse ISD hired a new director of security, and Jeremy Black, a Whitehouse native, accepted the position. “Our staff stands ready to protect the folks here,” said Black. He considers the people of Whitehouse his family. So, when the director of security position opened up at the district he jumped at […]
Nearly 8,000 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent outages left 7,849 without power in the East Texas area as of 12:30 p.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Anderson County – 40 Angelina County – 10 Bowie County […]
KLTV
Canton father, son share sweet 13-year back-to-school tradition
As one of the last remaining unaffiliated universities in Texas, SFA Interim President Steve Westbrook says regents will begin considering an affiliation. Camp Gladiator trainers to hold memorial workout for fallen deputy. Updated: 53 minutes ago. The deputy’s death hits home for Camp Gladiator because Bustos’ wife, Gloria, has been...
KLTV
How to keep your kids safe from food-borne illness at school
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As kids head back to school, Parents may want to keep in mind a few safety tips when packing their kid’s lunch. A food safety expert from the USDA, Kenneth King, tells me the main causes of food born illnesses is hygiene and maintaining safe internal food temperatures.
KLTV
SFA considering affiliation with university system
The Polaris Dawn demonstration team came to the Tyler Historic Aviation Museum to train for those shows, and they brought unusual aircraft with them. Every year after the first day of school, Jesse picks up Jacob and takes him to the Dairy Queen in Canton for a Blizzard. From Kindergarten to senior year of high school, Jesse and Jacob have sat in the same seats, ordered the same treats, and bonded over a Blizzard.
Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student
ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
Beware Lindale and Tyler, Texas as a Tragic Story is a Free PlayStation 5 Scam
Scammers are basically thieves without physically breaking into your home or car. They will use all kinds of methods to take your money or steal your personal information to be used in another scam. Sadly, even with so many warnings put out there, thousands of people fall victim to a scam every day. One such scam has been going around East Texas over the last week that uses a tragic story to bait you into a too good to be true deal.
ktbb.com
Tyler shows up well in new unemployment figures
DALLAS — Texas has its lowest unemployment rate in more than two years — and Tyler is among the communities showing up well. The statewide jobless rate for July was four percent. It hasn’t been that low since february of 2020, before the pandemic. The state also set a new record for the number of people employed last month, at 13.5 million. Abilene and Austin had the lowest unemployment rates; McAllen-Edinburg had the highest. The unemployment rate in the Dallas-Fort Worth area was 3.8 percent, slightly lower than the statewide average. The unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in Tyler and four percent in San Antonio.
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Ruby's Mexican Restaurant of Tyler on their 3rd location
Tour Tyler Texas, more than just Tourism- Clarence Edmond Shackelford, Community Publicist:. Ruby Abarca, the restaurant owner has grown to three successful businesses, she started out with only $21.00 while selling food out of her home.
