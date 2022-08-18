ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes

Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Knicks rumors: Thibodeau wouldn’t mind giving up this young star for Donovan Mitchell

The Knicks are going to have to give up a substantial amount to get Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell has been rebooted late in the offseason after talks with the Utah Jazz reportedly stalled weeks ago. The Knicks have a vote of confidence from their head coach, Tom Thibodeau, who is apparently willing to give up a significant piece of the Knicks young core to get a deal done, though decision making authority is beyond Thibodeau at this point.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's Grizzlies Interested In Nets Star

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a potential blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizz made "new inquiries" to the Nets and, while they "do not appear inclined" to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the offer, they are hopeful their five available first-round draft picks can entice Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: 'Some Talk' Circulating About Carmelo Anthony Joining Kevin Durant, Nets

Carmelo Anthony has reportedly emerged as a potential free-agent target for the Brooklyn Nets if the franchise retains Kevin Durant, who requested a trade in late June. "There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet," an unnamed NBA executive told Heavy's Sean Deveney.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Nets 'Made It Clear' They Plan to Keep PG Amid Lakers Buzz

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly "made clear to interested teams" that they don't plan to trade point guard Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Irving, who's been heavily linked to a potential reunion with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, has been "holding constructive dialogue" with the Nets' front office throughout the offseason.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Knicks Feel Donovan Mitchell Trade Only Gives Them 10 More Wins

The New York Knicks are reportedly concerned adding Donovan Mitchell wouldn't bring them quite the level of long-term improvement they are looking for as they attempt to build a contender. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported some with the team believe trading for Mitchell would lead to a...
