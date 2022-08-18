Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Pasadena's South Arroyo NeighborhoodDavid ClarkPasadena, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Related
Sixers star James Harden looks jacked in latest offseason body transformation photos
A few weeks ago a photo of a skinny James Harden went completely viral. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar looked like he lost a considerable amount of weight during the offseason, as he prepares for his comeback tour with the Sixers in 2022-23. Right now, more photos of the former league...
Yardbarker
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Knicks rumors: Thibodeau wouldn’t mind giving up this young star for Donovan Mitchell
The Knicks are going to have to give up a substantial amount to get Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell has been rebooted late in the offseason after talks with the Utah Jazz reportedly stalled weeks ago. The Knicks have a vote of confidence from their head coach, Tom Thibodeau, who is apparently willing to give up a significant piece of the Knicks young core to get a deal done, though decision making authority is beyond Thibodeau at this point.
WATCH: Knicks Target Donovan Mitchell Visits Rucker Park
Another metropolitan visit will no doubt only fuel the fire of Mitchell's New York flirtation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Obi's Droppin'? Knicks Could Struggle to Give Toppin Minutes
The Knicks' offseason additions could make it hard for Toppin to take the next step in New York.
Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Linked to Brooklyn Nets by NBA Executive
According to at least one NBA executive, there's been some chatter about the Nets signing former Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony.
Bleacher Report
Shams: Suns' Offer with Mikal Bridges for Nets' Kevin Durant Hasn't Picked Up Steam
The Phoenix Suns appear to be trailing in the race for Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that the Suns' offer of Mikal Bridges and a "handful" of future draft picks has "not picked up any steam" with around a month remaining before training camps open.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's Grizzlies Interested In Nets Star
The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a potential blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizz made "new inquiries" to the Nets and, while they "do not appear inclined" to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the offer, they are hopeful their five available first-round draft picks can entice Brooklyn.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Andre Drummond: 'I'll Go Down as the Best Rebounder Ever—If Not Already'
In Andre Drummond's eyes, there has never been a better rebounder in NBA history than, well, Andre Drummond. "I think I'm already there," the Chicago Bulls big man said, per Mike Anthony of CT Insider. "I'm on my way. By the time I retire, I'll go down as the best rebounder ever—if not already."
Eastern Conference Team Reportedly Offered This Trade Package For Kevin Durant
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks Offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and 5 Picks
The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks reportedly remain at a stalemate in Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the Jazz have asked for a "significant" upgrade from the Knicks' current offer of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and five future first-round picks. Only two of those future picks come without protections.
Eurobasket Update: How Will Magic Forward Franz Wagner Fare Without Top Two Options?
Through six friendly competitions, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has led Germany to a 5-1 record heading into Eurobasket this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Heat's Udonis Haslem Will Return for 20th NBA Season, Plans to Retire After 2022-23
Udonis Haslem will return to the Miami Heat for his 20th—and final—season in the NBA. The 42-year-old announced his decision to sign a new contract with Miami during an appearance at his youth camp on Sunday. Haslem also noted that he will retire at the end of next...
Bleacher Report
Jamal Crawford: LeBron James, Stars at CrawsOver 'Drive Inspiration and Give Hope'
The CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle ended early due to condensation on the court, but organizer Jamal Crawford believed it was a successful event. "It's supposed to drive inspiration and give hope, and they did that," Crawford said Saturday, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton. "The job was accomplished." LeBron James also had...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 'Some Talk' Circulating About Carmelo Anthony Joining Kevin Durant, Nets
Carmelo Anthony has reportedly emerged as a potential free-agent target for the Brooklyn Nets if the franchise retains Kevin Durant, who requested a trade in late June. "There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet," an unnamed NBA executive told Heavy's Sean Deveney.
Bleacher Report
Trilogy Win 2nd Straight BIG3 Title, Beat Power to Clinch 3rd Championship in 5 Years
Make it two titles in a row and three overall in five years for Trilogy. The BIG3 dynasty added to its legend Sunday, beating Power convincingly, 51-35, to clinch the championship. Earl Clark led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, while Isaiah Briscoe added 21 points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose 'Good to Go' After Recovery from Surgery on Ankle Injury
After injuries limited New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose to just 26 games last season, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports the veteran is "good to go right now." "The Knicks expect him to be rolling when training camp begins," Katz added. Rose underwent ankle surgery in December in what...
Bleacher Report
Candace Parker Keys 'Championship Response' in Sky's Rout of Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty
After surprisingly dropping Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the seventh-seeded New York Liberty, the second-seeded and reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky answered emphatically on Saturday. Led by all-time great Candace Parker and her 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, the Sky decimated the Liberty in Game...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Nets 'Made It Clear' They Plan to Keep PG Amid Lakers Buzz
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly "made clear to interested teams" that they don't plan to trade point guard Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Irving, who's been heavily linked to a potential reunion with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, has been "holding constructive dialogue" with the Nets' front office throughout the offseason.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Knicks Feel Donovan Mitchell Trade Only Gives Them 10 More Wins
The New York Knicks are reportedly concerned adding Donovan Mitchell wouldn't bring them quite the level of long-term improvement they are looking for as they attempt to build a contender. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported some with the team believe trading for Mitchell would lead to a...
Comments / 0