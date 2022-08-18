Read full article on original website
Shams: Suns' Offer with Mikal Bridges for Nets' Kevin Durant Hasn't Picked Up Steam
The Phoenix Suns appear to be trailing in the race for Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that the Suns' offer of Mikal Bridges and a "handful" of future draft picks has "not picked up any steam" with around a month remaining before training camps open.
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's Grizzlies Interested In Nets Star
The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a potential blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizz made "new inquiries" to the Nets and, while they "do not appear inclined" to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the offer, they are hopeful their five available first-round draft picks can entice Brooklyn.
Bulls' Andre Drummond: 'I'll Go Down as the Best Rebounder Ever—If Not Already'
In Andre Drummond's eyes, there has never been a better rebounder in NBA history than, well, Andre Drummond. "I think I'm already there," the Chicago Bulls big man said, per Mike Anthony of CT Insider. "I'm on my way. By the time I retire, I'll go down as the best rebounder ever—if not already."
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks Offered Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and 5 Picks
The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks reportedly remain at a stalemate in Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported the Jazz have asked for a "significant" upgrade from the Knicks' current offer of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and five future first-round picks. Only two of those future picks come without protections.
Eurobasket Update: How Will Magic Forward Franz Wagner Fare Without Top Two Options?
Through six friendly competitions, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner has led Germany to a 5-1 record heading into Eurobasket this week.
Landing Spots for NBA's Best Free Agents Still On the Market
This NBA offseason was always going to be tricky for a number of free agents. Before any deals were even signed, the amount of available cap space throughout the league was far more strained than it typically is. Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan. New post-draft spending power update:<br><br>Cap space teams include Pistons...
Heat's Udonis Haslem Will Return for 20th NBA Season, Plans to Retire After 2022-23
Udonis Haslem will return to the Miami Heat for his 20th—and final—season in the NBA. The 42-year-old announced his decision to sign a new contract with Miami during an appearance at his youth camp on Sunday. Haslem also noted that he will retire at the end of next...
Jamal Crawford: LeBron James, Stars at CrawsOver 'Drive Inspiration and Give Hope'
The CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle ended early due to condensation on the court, but organizer Jamal Crawford believed it was a successful event. "It's supposed to drive inspiration and give hope, and they did that," Crawford said Saturday, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton. "The job was accomplished." LeBron James also had...
Trilogy Win 2nd Straight BIG3 Title, Beat Power to Clinch 3rd Championship in 5 Years
Make it two titles in a row and three overall in five years for Trilogy. The BIG3 dynasty added to its legend Sunday, beating Power convincingly, 51-35, to clinch the championship. Earl Clark led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, while Isaiah Briscoe added 21 points...
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum CrawsOver Game Canceled Because of Condensation on Floor
Saturday's CrawsOver Pro-Am Game that featured the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was canceled because of condensation on the floor, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. It's unclear if either player intends to suit up in the CrawsOver again soon. Viewers tweeted...
NBA Rumors: 'Some Talk' Circulating About Carmelo Anthony Joining Kevin Durant, Nets
Carmelo Anthony has reportedly emerged as a potential free-agent target for the Brooklyn Nets if the franchise retains Kevin Durant, who requested a trade in late June. "There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet," an unnamed NBA executive told Heavy's Sean Deveney.
WNBA Fans Not Ready for Sue Bird to Retire After Huge Game as Storm Beat Mystics
Sue Bird's swan song will continue in the semifinals. The Seattle Storm point guard showed out yet again Sunday, notching a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in her team's 97-84 win over the Washington Mystics. With the victory, the Storm swept the Mystics, 2-0, and will face the Las Vegas...
Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose 'Good to Go' After Recovery from Surgery on Ankle Injury
After injuries limited New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose to just 26 games last season, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports the veteran is "good to go right now." "The Knicks expect him to be rolling when training camp begins," Katz added. Rose underwent ankle surgery in December in what...
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Nets 'Made It Clear' They Plan to Keep PG Amid Lakers Buzz
The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly "made clear to interested teams" that they don't plan to trade point guard Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Irving, who's been heavily linked to a potential reunion with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, has been "holding constructive dialogue" with the Nets' front office throughout the offseason.
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum to Play in Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday
Former NBA guard Jamal Crawford announced a star-studded group of players will be participating in his CrawsOver Pro-Am League on Saturday, including Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The headliner, though, will be Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:
Candace Parker Keys 'Championship Response' in Sky's Rout of Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty
After surprisingly dropping Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the seventh-seeded New York Liberty, the second-seeded and reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky answered emphatically on Saturday. Led by all-time great Candace Parker and her 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, the Sky decimated the Liberty in Game...
Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons Expected to Be Ready for Camp amid Rehab From Back Surgery
Brooklyn Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons is reportedly expected to be ready for training camp. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Simmons has been cleared for three-on-three work and is expected to receive full clearance ahead of training camp next month. The Nets announced on May 3 that Simmons...
Celtics Rumors: 'No Long-Term Concern' About Robert Williams' Knee Injury
While Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III battled a knee injury during the team's run to the NBA Finals, he is reportedly on track to be healthy at the start of the 2022-23 campaign. According to Brian Robb of Mass Live: "There is no long-term concern about his knee...
Warriors' James Wiseman Says 'I’m Not Afraid to Be Myself Anymore' amid Criticism
The first two years in the NBA haven't gone well for Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, but he has come away with a positive outlook. "Just experience, going through adversity, it teaches you a lot," Wiseman said, per C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. "It basically draws you closer to yourself. I'm not afraid to be myself anymore. I'm happy about everything I've gone through because it's molded me into the person I am today. It's strengthened me mentally, physically, in all aspects."
Tyler Herro Says Heat Should 'Run It Back' amid Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro said the team's front office should let the roster "run it back" after reaching the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. YouTube star Jake Paul asked Herro how he'd approach the rest of the NBA offseason amid trade rumors linking the Heat to a pair of superstars, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell:
