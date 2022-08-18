The first two years in the NBA haven't gone well for Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, but he has come away with a positive outlook. "Just experience, going through adversity, it teaches you a lot," Wiseman said, per C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. "It basically draws you closer to yourself. I'm not afraid to be myself anymore. I'm happy about everything I've gone through because it's molded me into the person I am today. It's strengthened me mentally, physically, in all aspects."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO