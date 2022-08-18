ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's Grizzlies Interested In Nets Star

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a potential blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizz made "new inquiries" to the Nets and, while they "do not appear inclined" to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the offer, they are hopeful their five available first-round draft picks can entice Brooklyn.
Bleacher Report

Landing Spots for NBA's Best Free Agents Still On the Market

This NBA offseason was always going to be tricky for a number of free agents. Before any deals were even signed, the amount of available cap space throughout the league was far more strained than it typically is. Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan. New post-draft spending power update:<br><br>Cap space teams include Pistons...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: 'Some Talk' Circulating About Carmelo Anthony Joining Kevin Durant, Nets

Carmelo Anthony has reportedly emerged as a potential free-agent target for the Brooklyn Nets if the franchise retains Kevin Durant, who requested a trade in late June. "There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet," an unnamed NBA executive told Heavy's Sean Deveney.
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Nets 'Made It Clear' They Plan to Keep PG Amid Lakers Buzz

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly "made clear to interested teams" that they don't plan to trade point guard Kyrie Irving ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that Irving, who's been heavily linked to a potential reunion with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers, has been "holding constructive dialogue" with the Nets' front office throughout the offseason.
Bleacher Report

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum to Play in Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday

Former NBA guard Jamal Crawford announced a star-studded group of players will be participating in his CrawsOver Pro-Am League on Saturday, including Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The headliner, though, will be Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:
Bleacher Report

Warriors' James Wiseman Says 'I’m Not Afraid to Be Myself Anymore' amid Criticism

The first two years in the NBA haven't gone well for Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman, but he has come away with a positive outlook. "Just experience, going through adversity, it teaches you a lot," Wiseman said, per C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. "It basically draws you closer to yourself. I'm not afraid to be myself anymore. I'm happy about everything I've gone through because it's molded me into the person I am today. It's strengthened me mentally, physically, in all aspects."
Bleacher Report

Tyler Herro Says Heat Should 'Run It Back' amid Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro said the team's front office should let the roster "run it back" after reaching the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. YouTube star Jake Paul asked Herro how he'd approach the rest of the NBA offseason amid trade rumors linking the Heat to a pair of superstars, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell:
