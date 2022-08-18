Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."
Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
BREAKING: Bronny James Reportedly Receives Scholarship Offer From Memphis
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Recruits, Bronny James has received a scholarship offer from Memphis. Bronny is the son of 18-time NBA All-Star LeBron James, currently on the Los Angeles Lakers, and has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal says Warriors' Stephen Curry is 'by far' the best player in the world: 'I love that kid'
Four-time NBA champion. Eight-time All-NBA. Two-time scoring champ. Two-time NBA MVP, including the only unanimous selection in league history. All-time leader in 3-pointers made. For any other player, this resumé alone would merit significant consideration as the greatest to ever play basketball. But for whatever reason, fans, analysts --...
Yardbarker
Warriors’ Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes
Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Obi's Droppin'? Knicks Could Struggle to Give Toppin Minutes
The Knicks' offseason additions could make it hard for Toppin to take the next step in New York.
Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Linked to Brooklyn Nets by NBA Executive
According to at least one NBA executive, there's been some chatter about the Nets signing former Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony.
Bleacher Report
Shams: Suns' Offer with Mikal Bridges for Nets' Kevin Durant Hasn't Picked Up Steam
The Phoenix Suns appear to be trailing in the race for Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that the Suns' offer of Mikal Bridges and a "handful" of future draft picks has "not picked up any steam" with around a month remaining before training camps open.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's Grizzlies Interested In Nets Star
The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a potential blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizz made "new inquiries" to the Nets and, while they "do not appear inclined" to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the offer, they are hopeful their five available first-round draft picks can entice Brooklyn.
Away, RJ? Why RJ Barrett Could Join Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Pursuit
Could the Knicks be tempted to set the current franchise face free?
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets
Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
Eastern Conference Team Reportedly Offered This Trade Package For Kevin Durant
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Atlanta Hawks made a trade offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.
Bleacher Report
Landing Spots for NBA's Best Free Agents Still On the Market
This NBA offseason was always going to be tricky for a number of free agents. Before any deals were even signed, the amount of available cap space throughout the league was far more strained than it typically is. Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan. New post-draft spending power update:<br><br>Cap space teams include Pistons...
Bleacher Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo's MRI on Back Injury 'Clean' amid Practice for FIBA World Cup
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned to practice for Greece's national team after an MRI on his back injury came back clean. EuroHoops reported the update Sunday after the Greek Freak missed the team's final game of the Acropolis International Basketball Tournament on Friday. Giannis is expected to travel...
Bleacher Report
Heat's Udonis Haslem Will Return for 20th NBA Season, Plans to Retire After 2022-23
Udonis Haslem will return to the Miami Heat for his 20th—and final—season in the NBA. The 42-year-old announced his decision to sign a new contract with Miami during an appearance at his youth camp on Sunday. Haslem also noted that he will retire at the end of next...
Bleacher Report
Jamal Crawford: LeBron James, Stars at CrawsOver 'Drive Inspiration and Give Hope'
The CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle ended early due to condensation on the court, but organizer Jamal Crawford believed it was a successful event. "It's supposed to drive inspiration and give hope, and they did that," Crawford said Saturday, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton. "The job was accomplished." LeBron James also had...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum CrawsOver Game Canceled Because of Condensation on Floor
Saturday's CrawsOver Pro-Am Game that featured the likes of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was canceled because of condensation on the floor, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. It's unclear if either player intends to suit up in the CrawsOver again soon. Viewers tweeted...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose 'Good to Go' After Recovery from Surgery on Ankle Injury
After injuries limited New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose to just 26 games last season, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports the veteran is "good to go right now." "The Knicks expect him to be rolling when training camp begins," Katz added. Rose underwent ankle surgery in December in what...
Bleacher Report
WNBA Fans Not Ready for Sue Bird to Retire After Huge Game as Storm Beat Mystics
Sue Bird's swan song will continue in the semifinals. The Seattle Storm point guard showed out yet again Sunday, notching a double-double (18 points, 10 assists) in her team's 97-84 win over the Washington Mystics. With the victory, the Storm swept the Mystics, 2-0, and will face the Las Vegas...
Bleacher Report
Candace Parker Keys 'Championship Response' in Sky's Rout of Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty
After surprisingly dropping Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the seventh-seeded New York Liberty, the second-seeded and reigning WNBA champion Chicago Sky answered emphatically on Saturday. Led by all-time great Candace Parker and her 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, the Sky decimated the Liberty in Game...
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum to Play in Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday
Former NBA guard Jamal Crawford announced a star-studded group of players will be participating in his CrawsOver Pro-Am League on Saturday, including Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The headliner, though, will be Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:
