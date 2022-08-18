ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Disagreed With Julius Erving Leaving LeBron James Off His Two Greatest All-Time Teams: "There's No Way On Earth You Can't Have The Second Greatest Player We've Ever Seen... Not Even On One Of The Top 2 Teams."

Perhaps one of the most underrated superstars in the history of the game is Julius Erving, better known as Dr. J. The high-flying dunker was the first to truly capture people's imaginations, and he inspired some of the greatest players ever. Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James have mentioned Erving among their list of influences growing up.
Yardbarker

Warriors' Draymond Green Picks Carmelo Anthony Over Kevin Durant As Better Scorer In Their Primes

Carmelo Anthony quickly won the hearts of the Los Angeles Lakers faithful after joining the team last summer. Anthony embraced his role as the leader of the second unit, providing L.A. with a shooting boost off the bench. The 38-year-old forward averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games, making 44.1% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% of his triples.
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Ja Morant's Grizzlies Interested In Nets Star

The Memphis Grizzlies have reportedly stepped up their efforts in pursuit of a potential blockbuster trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Grizz made "new inquiries" to the Nets and, while they "do not appear inclined" to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in the offer, they are hopeful their five available first-round draft picks can entice Brooklyn.
FOX Sports

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving likely to run it back with Nets

Not all trade requests in professional sports are granted. And though player empowerment has become a prevalent theme in today's day and age, a team's management is still going to do what it thinks is best for the franchise. That's exactly what's taking place with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn...
Bleacher Report

Landing Spots for NBA's Best Free Agents Still On the Market

This NBA offseason was always going to be tricky for a number of free agents. Before any deals were even signed, the amount of available cap space throughout the league was far more strained than it typically is. Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan. New post-draft spending power update:<br><br>Cap space teams include Pistons...
Bleacher Report

LeBron James, Jayson Tatum to Play in Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am on Saturday

Former NBA guard Jamal Crawford announced a star-studded group of players will be participating in his CrawsOver Pro-Am League on Saturday, including Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The headliner, though, will be Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:
