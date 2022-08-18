ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial

There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WETM

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a...
MULBERRY, AR
WETM

Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in second and third place claimed the girl was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of...
UTAH STATE
WETM

Flash flooding forces evacuation from Carlsbad Caverns

(NewsNation) — Flash flooding from heavy rainfall left an estimated 200 people stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in southern New Mexico on Saturday, according to KOAT. Park officials issued a shelter-in-place order for several hours Saturday at the park’s visitor center after the roads became impassable due to...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Luzerne County, PA
Elections
City
Wyoming, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Wyoming County, PA
Government
County
Wyoming County, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
State
Wyoming State
City
Luzerne, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Luzerne County, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Tunkhannock, PA
WETM

Golf Tips: limited supply of golf balls

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For the last couple of years many people have found it difficult to find certain products that may have been readily available in years past. The golf industry is no different and many golfers are being forced to make some changes if they want to play the game they love. Our 18 News Rich Tanner has more.
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy