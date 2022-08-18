Read full article on original website
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a...
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in second and third place claimed the girl was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of...
Flash flooding forces evacuation from Carlsbad Caverns
(NewsNation) — Flash flooding from heavy rainfall left an estimated 200 people stranded at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in southern New Mexico on Saturday, according to KOAT. Park officials issued a shelter-in-place order for several hours Saturday at the park’s visitor center after the roads became impassable due to...
Golf Tips: limited supply of golf balls
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For the last couple of years many people have found it difficult to find certain products that may have been readily available in years past. The golf industry is no different and many golfers are being forced to make some changes if they want to play the game they love. Our 18 News Rich Tanner has more.
