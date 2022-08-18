Read full article on original website
WTGS
Nonprofit gives Garden City resident keys to new home
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — Habitat for Humanity of the Coastal Empire presented a Garden City family with the keys to their new home on Sunday with a house dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony. New homeowner Gabriell Brady was overjoyed to welcome friends and family into her new house for...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. commissioners approve new red light at the intersection of 280
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County’s Board of Commissioners recently approved a new project aimed at improving parts of US-280 near I-16. County officials approved a new red light at the intersection of 280 and Oracal Parkway at a recent commission meeting. The project is one of several set...
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash On Bay Street (Savannah, GA)
A car crash on Saturday involved a Georgia State Trooper. According to the police, around 10:35 p.m., a trooper was traveling east on Bay Street, approaching Fell Street. A car stopped at the Fell Street stop sign and entered the Bay Street [..]
WTGS
Tybee Island reaches one year with moratorium on short-term vacation rentals
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — The short-term vacation rental moratorium on Tybee Island has been in effect for a year now, barring new permits from being issued for that kind of property. City Manager Shawn Gillen said the moratorium was put in place to give the Tybee City Council...
southmag.com
Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category
Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
West Chatham residents speak out against potential rezoning of 630-acre project
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WSAV) – West Chatham County residents are voicing their concerns about the potential rezoning of land next to their neighborhood. Off John Carter Road in Bloomingdale sits 630 acres of undeveloped land. It’s owned by the Savannah Economic Development Authority and officials said they intend for it to be a manufacturing park. Residents […]
travelnowsmart.com
Pet Friendly Hotels in Georgia Off I-95
If you’re traveling to the southern United States and are looking for a pet-friendly hotel, you should consider Savannah, Georgia. This oldest city in Georgia has a variety of pet-friendly accommodations, including stately hotels and restored mansions, luxury bed and breakfast inns, and no-frills hotels. Read on for some suggestions. You can also stay at a Motel 6 property if you’re traveling with a pet.
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
E-bikes to make imprint on Hilton Head’s public pathways following passage of ordinance
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — If you live or visit the Hilton Head area get ready to see an increase in bike riders. Earlier this week, Hilton Head Town Council passed an e-bike ordinance. This allows the use of lower-speed electronic bikes on public pathways. In addition to the ordinance, there must be a […]
Food Lion’s Feed the Boro presents 1 millionth meal
Food Lion’s Feed the Boro (FTB) presented the 1 millionth meal to a family on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Statesboro High School. Steven Kendrick a maintenance technician with Ogeechee Technical College was selected as the 1 millionth. Kendrick received a $250 gift card from Food Lion. “I was...
WJCL
Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
WJCL
Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah
A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
wtoc.com
Pembroke family’s home damaged by fallen tree
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms rolled through the area Saturday night, bringing lots of thunder and lightning with them. And for one couple in Pembroke, it brought down a tree right on to the roof of their home. “I heard a loud boom, thinking it was the transformer. Come to...
townandtourist.com
Best Time to Visit Tybee Island (Peaceful & Festive!)
Tybee Island is an exciting vacation area with beautiful beaches, fun events, and festivals. However, Tybee Island can have extreme weather conditions during different months. Therefore, knowing when is the best month to visit is essential to get the most fun out of your vacation. The best months for visiting...
Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
wtoc.com
Coastal Health District prepares for new Covid-19 booster
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Federal officials announced a new Covid-19 booster would soon be available. The new boosters are expected to be available in early to mid September. The shots are meant to give protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 coronavirus subvariants. The Biden Administration is expected to issue “operational...
WJCL
Dangerous downpours in the Savannah-area forecast again for Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. The forecast stays active as we finish out the workweek with a front hanging out across the area, keeping rain chances with heavy downpours possible through this evening.
wpde.com
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
Georgia rapper pleads guilty to COVID-19 relief fraud, faces up to 30 years in prison
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man could face up to almost 30 years in prison after his involvement in fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds and drug possession. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Brandon Lamar Williams, also known as rapper “NH Skilo,” 30, of...
Local audiologist talks FDA decision to expand access to hearing aids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The FDA is making it easier for the hearing impaired to get a hearing aid, now no longer requiring a prescription. “It’s not a surprise to audiologists. I mean we’ve known this has been coming for years,” said Dr. Caroline Zuck, audiologist with the Savannah speech and hearing center. The new […]
