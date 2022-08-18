ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WTGS

Nonprofit gives Garden City resident keys to new home

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — Habitat for Humanity of the Coastal Empire presented a Garden City family with the keys to their new home on Sunday with a house dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony. New homeowner Gabriell Brady was overjoyed to welcome friends and family into her new house for...
GARDEN CITY, GA
southmag.com

Seabolt Real Estate Listing in Savannah, Ga. Wins 2022 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt in Downtown Dwellings Category

Seabolt Real Estate, the exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is delighted to announce that Associate Broker Staci Donegan’s listing at 112 West Gaston St. in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District recently won the Downtown Dwellings category in the prestigious HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022.
SAVANNAH, GA
travelnowsmart.com

Pet Friendly Hotels in Georgia Off I-95

If you’re traveling to the southern United States and are looking for a pet-friendly hotel, you should consider Savannah, Georgia. This oldest city in Georgia has a variety of pet-friendly accommodations, including stately hotels and restored mansions, luxury bed and breakfast inns, and no-frills hotels. Read on for some suggestions. You can also stay at a Motel 6 property if you’re traveling with a pet.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Food Lion’s Feed the Boro presents 1 millionth meal

Food Lion’s Feed the Boro (FTB) presented the 1 millionth meal to a family on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Statesboro High School. Steven Kendrick a maintenance technician with Ogeechee Technical College was selected as the 1 millionth. Kendrick received a $250 gift card from Food Lion. “I was...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Shooting near Savannah park leaves several people hurt

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting near Avondale Park in Savannah Saturday night left two people hurt. The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. at Alabama Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to Chatham EMS. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Georgia State trooper involved in wreck in Downtown Savannah

A Georgia trooper was involved in a wreck in downtown Savannah on Saturday night. The crash happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. on Bay Street near the intersection with Fell Street. According to Georgia State Patrol, a vehicle stopped at the stop sign on Fell Street at its intersection with Bay...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pembroke family’s home damaged by fallen tree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms rolled through the area Saturday night, bringing lots of thunder and lightning with them. And for one couple in Pembroke, it brought down a tree right on to the roof of their home. “I heard a loud boom, thinking it was the transformer. Come to...
PEMBROKE, GA
townandtourist.com

Best Time to Visit Tybee Island (Peaceful & Festive!)

Tybee Island is an exciting vacation area with beautiful beaches, fun events, and festivals. However, Tybee Island can have extreme weather conditions during different months. Therefore, knowing when is the best month to visit is essential to get the most fun out of your vacation. The best months for visiting...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

Army of volunteers works to feed thousands of seniors every day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An army of volunteers canvas Chatham, Bryan, Effingham and Liberty Counties every day. They are about 500 strong and they make sure the region’s senior citizens don’t go hungry. They are part of the meals on wheels program run by Senior Citizens, Inc. in Savannah. “We have been a part of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Coastal Health District prepares for new Covid-19 booster

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Federal officials announced a new Covid-19 booster would soon be available. The new boosters are expected to be available in early to mid September. The shots are meant to give protection from the BA.4 and BA.5 coronavirus subvariants. The Biden Administration is expected to issue “operational...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Dangerous downpours in the Savannah-area forecast again for Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. The forecast stays active as we finish out the workweek with a front hanging out across the area, keeping rain chances with heavy downpours possible through this evening.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local audiologist talks FDA decision to expand access to hearing aids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The FDA is making it easier for the hearing impaired to get a hearing aid, now no longer requiring a prescription. “It’s not a surprise to audiologists. I mean we’ve known this has been coming for years,” said Dr. Caroline Zuck, audiologist with the Savannah speech and hearing center. The new […]

