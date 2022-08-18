ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

No bail for man accused of luring juveniles, offering them beer and taking off his clothes

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiuSV_0hMikmCi00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 54-year-old Arlington Heights man is accused of luring two juveniles into his apartment and trying to give them beer before taking off his shirt and pants.

Police reportedly were called to the 2100 block of Tonne Drive on Aug. 9 after a witness observed two minors screaming on an apartment patio with an adult male yelling at them.

Officers determined the adult, James M. Krook, earlier had convinced the juveniles that he needed help getting into his apartment building because he was using a walker, police said.

“Once at the apartment the defendant told the victims not to leave and cursed at them, intimidating them into entering his unit,” Arlington Heights police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Krook allegedly offered beer to the minors, but they exited through the patio and said they wished to leave. The man demanded they come back inside and used vulgar language when they refused, police said.

Krook allegedly said, “Well, I am going to take my clothes off,” and began to remove his shirt and pants, authorities said.

The witness who observed the juveniles on the patio took temporary custody of the minors and brought them to safety, police said.

Police arrested Krook earlier this week. He was charged with two counts of kidnapping and ordered held without bond on Thursday, officials said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Felon fatally shot sister’s boyfriend, paralyzed second man while drinking in Park Manor

A convicted felon killed his sister’s boyfriend and paralyzed another man during an alcohol-fueled shooting earlier this summer in Park Manor, prosecutors announced Sunday. Colby Aiknes, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest in connection to the June 2 shooting and his arrest on Friday, according to Chicago police and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
CHICAGO, IL
93.1 WZAK

Chicago Cop Charged After Kneeling On Wrongly Accused Teens Back

An off duty Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for kneeling in a 14 year old’s back after wrongly accusing him of stealing his sons bike. Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro sons bike was taken from the library when he later spotted the bike outside of a Starbucks. Allegedly Vitellato who was off duty decided to play Columbo and stake out the bike to see who would come and retrieve it when a 14 year old rides up on his own bike. Vitellaro then proceeds to accuse the teen of stealing his sons bike, puts the teens arms behind his back takes him to the ground then pins him down with his knee in his back. Vitellaro then called 911 asking for back up and stayed with his knee in the cryings teens back until back up arrived.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO —  A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington Heights, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Beer#Police#Tonne#Newsradio#Violent Crime#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcsjnews.com

Teenager Facing 14 Charges For Allegedly Killing Woman in Morris

A Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 16-year-old male on 14 felony charges. The juvenile was charged with 12 counts of Murder; Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, a class X felony and Vehicle Hijacking, a class one felony. During a press conference.earlier this month, investigators and prosecutors said a the...
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman shoots 2 women in Logan Square before fleeing the scene

CHICAGO - Two women were wounded after a suspect fired shots at them in Logan Square early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento. At about 3:30 a.m., the two women, ages 19 and 22, were approached by a known male, Chicago police said. He produced...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Couple shot during possible robbery attempt in Rogers Park

A man and a woman were shot in a possible robbery or carjacking attempt in Rogers Park on Saturday morning. The crime may be related to another armed robbery that occurred about a block away just moments earlier. Chicago police said the female victim is in critical condition. At around...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 22, shot and killed in Gresham, 1 other wounded

CHICAGO —  Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy