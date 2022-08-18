No bail for man accused of luring juveniles, offering them beer and taking off his clothes

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 54-year-old Arlington Heights man is accused of luring two juveniles into his apartment and trying to give them beer before taking off his shirt and pants.

Police reportedly were called to the 2100 block of Tonne Drive on Aug. 9 after a witness observed two minors screaming on an apartment patio with an adult male yelling at them.

Officers determined the adult, James M. Krook, earlier had convinced the juveniles that he needed help getting into his apartment building because he was using a walker, police said.

“Once at the apartment the defendant told the victims not to leave and cursed at them, intimidating them into entering his unit,” Arlington Heights police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Krook allegedly offered beer to the minors, but they exited through the patio and said they wished to leave. The man demanded they come back inside and used vulgar language when they refused, police said.

Krook allegedly said, “Well, I am going to take my clothes off,” and began to remove his shirt and pants, authorities said.

The witness who observed the juveniles on the patio took temporary custody of the minors and brought them to safety, police said.

Police arrested Krook earlier this week. He was charged with two counts of kidnapping and ordered held without bond on Thursday, officials said.

