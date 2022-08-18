Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
UT Tyler students head back to school
TYLER, Texas — University of Texas at Tyler students are geared up for the new semester. "It’s a little crazy but I'm looking forward to all my classes," said McKenna Waller, a psychology and biology major student. The first day of school at UT Tyler is Monday and...
East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
Alba-Golden ISD shares loss of high school junior
ALBA, Texas — Alba-Golden ISD shared Friday that one of its high school students has passed away. AGISD Superintendent Macie Thompson said on the district's Facebook page that administrators recently learned junior Asa Davis died and described him as a "light" on campus. She said the news of his...
Rehabilitation program pairs dogs with inmates
HENDERSON, Texas — A partnership you’ve likely never heard of is in the works. "PAWSitive Change" is a program that provides intense rehabilitation and matches stray dogs with inmates. Rusk County Sheriff, Johnwayne Valdez, said inmates at Billy Moore Correctional Facility will keep and train the dogs until...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Students, staff begin new school year at Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — In Longview ISD, around 8,400 students and 1,400 staff members kicked off a new school year. Over at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, school was dismissed around 3:30 p.m. Students walked through the front doors with their heads held high and wide smiles. Some students were excited...
Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.
Fallen Smith County deputy honored with memorial workout
TYLER, Texas — It’s been a little over two weeks since the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Saturday morning, personal trainers held a workout at South Springs Baptist Church in memory of him. The organizers of this event are actually the personal trainers of Gloria, the wife of Deputy Bustos. Not only are they her trainers, but her friends as well.
Overton ISD adds full-time school resource officer for extra security
OVERTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from Aug. 15 and features the first day of school at Longview ISD. As Wednesday will be the first day of school for Overton ISD students, the district will also welcome a new full-time school resource officer to its campuses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rusk County agencies collaborate to establish program helping inmates through dog therapy
HENDERSON, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from March 2022 and unrelated to the story. Rusk County commissioners on Thursday approved a program to help inmates gain self-esteem and social connection with help from some four-legged friends. The PAWSitive Change prison dog program is a partnership between the...
Several wrecks on I-20 leading to delays in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There are currently several wrecks along I-20, leading to delays throughout Smith County. According to the Smith County Department of Public Safety, deputies have been working on several wrecks along I-20. There is currently a jackknifed 18-wheeler on the eastbound lane between I-20 and mile marker 551 towards Lindale. This has led to traffic being backed up for several miles.
Ukrainian students head back to school in East Texas
FLINT, Texas — Luba Vinnik got a taste of American school in April after leaving Ukraine with her family. She said it was a smooth transition but on Wednesday she will begin her first full year as an eighth grader at The Brook Hill School. “It’s different, yeah," Luba...
East Texas businesses see revenue increase as high school football season nears
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — It's about that time of year for the high school football season to kick off and local businesses are beginning to see a win in sales. The city of Whitehouse, home to Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, is gearing up to cheer on its Wildcats. "I'm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Longview ministry to giveaway school supplies, clothes, haircuts, and more
LONGVIEW, Texas — Many organizations are making sure local students have all the supplies they need before the new school year begins. But one particular ministry, New Beginnings Faith Ministry (NBFM), is going the extra mile. Pastors with the Longview ministry said they wanted to do more than just...
157 teachers in Longview ISD received bonuses
LONGVIEW, Texas — Teachers at Longview ISD were rewarded at today’s convocation. Not only for their growth, but for the growth of their students as well. The sounds of drums welcomed staff and teachers from across Longview ISD including a special group of teachers who were awarded a total of 1.8 million dollars from the Teacher Incentive Allotment.
Longview ISD bus drivers meet students along routes ahead of 1st day of school
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD bus drivers went the extra mile Saturday morning. Chairo Harris-Kenney is a bus driver for Longview ISD and she’s often the first face kids see when they head to school. She’s been driving kids and watching them grow up for 10 years!
Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
2 arrested after animals found in 'awful' conditions at Palestine home
PALESTINE, Texas — A father and son in Palestine have been arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after officers found several animals living in poor conditions. Animal Control were notified at around 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 17 of several dogs in crates with no food or water outside...
City of Tyler to clear out dangerous buildings
TYLER, Texas — An eyesore and a public safety hazard - those are some of the words city officials are using to describe the old Tysen Building near downtown Tyler. And now, they're proposing to tear it down. The price tag? $200,000. The four-story Tysen Building on Erwin Street...
NINE LIVES: Cat saved during house fire in Chandler
CHANDLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022 and does not relate to the story. A house fire that broke out in the city of Chandler on Aug. 16 led to the life-saving measures of one family feline from three municipalities' fire departments.
Victims react to Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail
TYLER, Texas — Tyler pastor Jerome Milton will serve six months in jail for stealing from his church members. Milton leaves Marilyn Brown with nothing to show for their relationship besides her empty bank accounts. Marilyn said Milton stole at least $60,000 from her and that she felt betrayed,...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0