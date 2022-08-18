ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

UT Tyler students head back to school

TYLER, Texas — University of Texas at Tyler students are geared up for the new semester. "It’s a little crazy but I'm looking forward to all my classes," said McKenna Waller, a psychology and biology major student. The first day of school at UT Tyler is Monday and...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

East Texas Community Rallies Behind School Janitor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A Jacksonville community is rallying behind a Nichols Intermediate janitor who has been working there since its doors opened 21 years ago. Mr. Jones is beam of laughter wherever he goes. But you wouldn’t be able to tell that Jones is going through a hard time right now.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

Alba-Golden ISD shares loss of high school junior

ALBA, Texas — Alba-Golden ISD shared Friday that one of its high school students has passed away. AGISD Superintendent Macie Thompson said on the district's Facebook page that administrators recently learned junior Asa Davis died and described him as a "light" on campus. She said the news of his...
ALBA, TX
CBS19

Rehabilitation program pairs dogs with inmates

HENDERSON, Texas — A partnership you’ve likely never heard of is in the works. "PAWSitive Change" is a program that provides intense rehabilitation and matches stray dogs with inmates. Rusk County Sheriff, Johnwayne Valdez, said inmates at Billy Moore Correctional Facility will keep and train the dogs until...
HENDERSON, TX
CBS19

Students, staff begin new school year at Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas — In Longview ISD, around 8,400 students and 1,400 staff members kicked off a new school year. Over at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, school was dismissed around 3:30 p.m. Students walked through the front doors with their heads held high and wide smiles. Some students were excited...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Fallen Smith County deputy honored with memorial workout

TYLER, Texas — It’s been a little over two weeks since the death of Deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Saturday morning, personal trainers held a workout at South Springs Baptist Church in memory of him. The organizers of this event are actually the personal trainers of Gloria, the wife of Deputy Bustos. Not only are they her trainers, but her friends as well.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Several wrecks on I-20 leading to delays in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There are currently several wrecks along I-20, leading to delays throughout Smith County. According to the Smith County Department of Public Safety, deputies have been working on several wrecks along I-20. There is currently a jackknifed 18-wheeler on the eastbound lane between I-20 and mile marker 551 towards Lindale. This has led to traffic being backed up for several miles.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Ukrainian students head back to school in East Texas

FLINT, Texas — Luba Vinnik got a taste of American school in April after leaving Ukraine with her family. She said it was a smooth transition but on Wednesday she will begin her first full year as an eighth grader at The Brook Hill School. “It’s different, yeah," Luba...
FLINT, TX
CBS19

157 teachers in Longview ISD received bonuses

LONGVIEW, Texas — Teachers at Longview ISD were rewarded at today’s convocation. Not only for their growth, but for the growth of their students as well. The sounds of drums welcomed staff and teachers from across Longview ISD including a special group of teachers who were awarded a total of 1.8 million dollars from the Teacher Incentive Allotment.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview man dead after crashing into ditch in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man is dead after officials say he drove into a curve at an unsafe speed and into a ditch near Henderson late Friday night. Darrell R. Fowler, 57, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 XLT east on FM 13 one mile east of Henderson. He failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

City of Tyler to clear out dangerous buildings

TYLER, Texas — An eyesore and a public safety hazard - those are some of the words city officials are using to describe the old Tysen Building near downtown Tyler. And now, they're proposing to tear it down. The price tag? $200,000. The four-story Tysen Building on Erwin Street...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

NINE LIVES: Cat saved during house fire in Chandler

CHANDLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022 and does not relate to the story. A house fire that broke out in the city of Chandler on Aug. 16 led to the life-saving measures of one family feline from three municipalities' fire departments.
CHANDLER, TX
CBS19

Victims react to Tyler pastor sentenced to 6 months in jail

TYLER, Texas — Tyler pastor Jerome Milton will serve six months in jail for stealing from his church members. Milton leaves Marilyn Brown with nothing to show for their relationship besides her empty bank accounts. Marilyn said Milton stole at least $60,000 from her and that she felt betrayed,...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

