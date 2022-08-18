ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWS: Flash Flood Warnings issued throughout Utah

By Danielle MacKimm
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a new Flash Flood Warning for Last Chance Creek near Lake Powell and the surrounding areas. The Warning will be in effect until 9:15 PM MDT and is expected to be quite powerful, calling the damage threat “Considerable”.


Radar has indicated heavy rain across the headwaters of Last Chance Creek where 1 to 2 inches have fallen. Flash Flooding is ongoing or beginning shortly for this area. Life threatening flooding is expected in this area and all who are close to it are advised to seek higher ground. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

SLCPD: Critical injury crash affecting traffic


Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

ORIGINAL STORY: Flash Flood Warnings for parts of Kane and Washington Counties

AUGUST 18, 2022 / 4:22 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – The National Weather Service currently has two Flash Flood Warnings in effect for southern Utah, both straddling the line of Kane and Washington Counties. The first is set to expire soon but can still pose threats into the evening. It is centered over Zion Lodge and extends as far south as Rockville. As stated, it is set to expire soon, but the area should be considered dangerous for now.

The second Flash Flood Warning is at the southern border of the state near Kanab and extends westward into Washington County and will remain in effect until 5:45 PM MDT. Radar is indicating thunderstorms producing heavy rain in an area where we’ve already seen rainfall and flash flooding is either ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The area most affected by this warning is in the Coral Pink Sand Dunes. If you know people who were planning on being in that area, please alert them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aVWv_0hMik4e700


Flash Floods can cause life-threatening conditions around creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses.

Granite School District responds to reports of employee using racial slur


We are also following an Areal Flood Advisory around Cedar City that should be in place until 5:45 PM MDT. Areal Flood Advisories are put in place when it is expected that low-lying and poor drainage areas are seeing enough rain that they might begin to flood. There are strong rains expected to continue in that area and all people in that area should be advised to make sure that they are in higher elevated areas.

We will be following all the weather conditions as they happen both online and on-air.

ABC4

ABC4

