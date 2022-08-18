Read full article on original website
7News First Alert Weather: Flooding risk continues today with scattered-to-widespread showers and storms
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Make sure to grab that umbrella, rain coat, and rain boots this morning because it’s going to be another wet day! If you are heading out the door this morning to hit the road, be cautious when driving because the scattered-to-widespread rain and light winds are contributing to patchy fog across Texoma. A First Alert Weather Day is still in effect as the multiple inches of rainfall we’ve seen the past few days, along with showers and storms today expected to bring up to another 2″ of rainfall, will contribute to a flooding risk for portions of the area. Flood alerts are in effect for multiple counties through noontime today, so be careful when encountering wet spots and puddles on the road.
First Alert 7 Forecast: The Texoman’s Guide To Random August Cold Fronts
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - I know, I know. We’ve been talking about our second August cold front for days now, when is it going to get here? All in good time. First, you’ll have to mull through todays high temps of mid 90s, with moderate humidity and cloud cover giving us that muggy feeling.
Heavy Rain into Eary Monday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain will overspread the area into Sunday and Monday. Some of it will fall down hard at times. Widespread 2-to-4-inch amounts look likely with some areas getting between 3 and 6 inches. This could lead to some flooding. Temperatures will be held down thanks to clouds and rain.
Widespread Rain on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms will begin developing over the area as early as Saturday afternoon. However, rain will become widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy. Two to four inches of rain will be possible across a good part of Texoma with a threat for some flooding.
Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning. Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors. You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog...
Nearly 20 animals adopted from Clear the Shelters event
So many pets are getting cozy in their new homes Saturday night after the Clear the Shelters event at the Wichita Falls Animal Service Center.
Southeast Water Treatment Plant closed due to high levels of Manganese
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southeast Water Treatment Plant in Lawton is closed after they discovered high levels of Manganese coming from Waurika Lake. Water treatment staff has already begun flushing the system, which should resolve the issue within 24 hours. Until then, people living near the plant may notice...
I-44 wreck sends one to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person went to the hospital after a crash on I-44 near mile marker 43 Sunday afternoon. Emergency officials told 7News a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch. She sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was trapped in the...
Construction is underway for a new trading post at the Great Plains Museum.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This trading post will be built from scratch. It will be made with the same or very similar materials and tools as the original trading post in the 1800s. The previous replica of the trading post was built in the 1980s and the Museum’s staff said...
One killed in Wichita Valley Airport plane crash
One person was killed in a plane crash at the Wichita Valley Airport Saturday afternoon.
Medicine Park Aquarium opens Butterfly Exhibit
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium opened its new Butterfly House exhibit Saturday morning, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The exhibit features species native to Oklahoma, including the monarch, which was recently added to an endangered species list. Visitors can watch metamorphosis in various stages as the...
Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!
It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
New details released in fatal Wichita Valley plane crash
The Wichita County Sheriff's Office has released new details about the Saturday plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport.
Wichita Falls Animal Services to hold Clear the Shelters event
Wichita Falls Animal Services is inviting the public to help Clear the Shelters this Saturday, August 20.
Happy Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day, and the city of Duncan is celebrating. The Duncan Airport welcomed community members to see and even fly some of the planes. One of the people helping celebrate the holiday was Senator Chris Kidd of District 31. “6 years...
Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
Vernon woman identified in fatal Cotton County wreck
COTTON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Devol early Thursday morning. Marysol Espinoza, 22, of Vernon was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened at 1:24 a.m. on August 18 on US-70 in Cotton County, Oklahoma. Espinoza was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang in the […]
Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night
JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. about two miles north of Blair. 82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was headed northbound on Highway 283. The second vehicle, although...
Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
Family searching for missing Duncan man
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce is struggling to understand how he went missing. They say he is known as a man that sticks to his routines, so when he suddenly went missing, his family couldn’t understand why it happened. “He doesn’t just get up...
