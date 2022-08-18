ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Flooding risk continues today with scattered-to-widespread showers and storms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Make sure to grab that umbrella, rain coat, and rain boots this morning because it’s going to be another wet day! If you are heading out the door this morning to hit the road, be cautious when driving because the scattered-to-widespread rain and light winds are contributing to patchy fog across Texoma. A First Alert Weather Day is still in effect as the multiple inches of rainfall we’ve seen the past few days, along with showers and storms today expected to bring up to another 2″ of rainfall, will contribute to a flooding risk for portions of the area. Flood alerts are in effect for multiple counties through noontime today, so be careful when encountering wet spots and puddles on the road.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Heavy Rain into Eary Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain will overspread the area into Sunday and Monday. Some of it will fall down hard at times. Widespread 2-to-4-inch amounts look likely with some areas getting between 3 and 6 inches. This could lead to some flooding. Temperatures will be held down thanks to clouds and rain.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Widespread Rain on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms will begin developing over the area as early as Saturday afternoon. However, rain will become widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy. Two to four inches of rain will be possible across a good part of Texoma with a threat for some flooding.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
City
Lawton, OK
kswo.com

Altus reservoir closed to traffic starting Monday

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus reservoir will be closed to all vehicular traffic, starting Monday morning. Construction will begin in Hoyt Shadid Park and the area will be closed to all visitors. You’ll still be able to access the Thunder Court and playground from the west entrance. The dog...
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Southeast Water Treatment Plant closed due to high levels of Manganese

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southeast Water Treatment Plant in Lawton is closed after they discovered high levels of Manganese coming from Waurika Lake. Water treatment staff has already begun flushing the system, which should resolve the issue within 24 hours. Until then, people living near the plant may notice...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

I-44 wreck sends one to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person went to the hospital after a crash on I-44 near mile marker 43 Sunday afternoon. Emergency officials told 7News a driver hydroplaned in the rain, hit another car and went into a ditch. She sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver was trapped in the...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Medicine Park Aquarium opens Butterfly Exhibit

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium opened its new Butterfly House exhibit Saturday morning, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The exhibit features species native to Oklahoma, including the monarch, which was recently added to an endangered species list. Visitors can watch metamorphosis in various stages as the...
MEDICINE PARK, OK
Z94

Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!

It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Happy Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day, and the city of Duncan is celebrating. The Duncan Airport welcomed community members to see and even fly some of the planes. One of the people helping celebrate the holiday was Senator Chris Kidd of District 31. “6 years...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Rd in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls Police Department is working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded at 8:06 p.m. to the 2200 block of McKinney Road on August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. According to WFPD PIO Sgt. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Woman dies in Jackson Co. wreck Saturday night

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a wreck in Jackson County Saturday night. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. about two miles north of Blair. 82-year-old Doris Kennedy of Mangum was headed northbound on Highway 283. The second vehicle, although...
JACKSON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Two men killed in Grady Co. crash Friday night

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are dead after a wreck involving three vehicles in Grady County Friday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on State Highway 4, south of Tuttle, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was driving north bound at a high...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Family searching for missing Duncan man

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of 63-year-old Ronnie Pierce is struggling to understand how he went missing. They say he is known as a man that sticks to his routines, so when he suddenly went missing, his family couldn’t understand why it happened. “He doesn’t just get up...
DUNCAN, OK

