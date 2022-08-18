Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia Rec Commission to discuss golf simulation system among agenda items
Several discussion points are ahead for the Emporia Recreation Commission with its monthly meeting coming Monday evening. Director Tom McEvoy has several items to present, including an update on the annual audit that took place last week. McEvoy will also discuss a possible golf simulation system for the racquetball court, an update on electronic door locks at the Lee Beran Recreation Center and the prospect of the Rec Center enrolling in the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificate program.
KVOE
Cornhole, comedy and plenty of beef highlight day two Flint Hills Beef Fest activities Saturday
There were laughs, live music and of course plenty of beef at day two of the 2022 Flint Hills Beef Fest Saturday. The day’s activities kicked off at the Bowyer Community Building with a brand new cornhole tournament. After throwing some bags, competitors and hungry residents made their way inside to enjoy some fresh cooked hamburgers courtesy of the Beef Fest Committee.
KVOE
Annual Beef Producers Seminar one of many highlights of day one activities for 2022 Flint Hills Beef Fest Friday
2022 Flint Hills Beef Fest activities commenced Friday. Following the annual livestocker show at the Emporia Sale Barn, attention shifted to the Lyon County Fairgrounds and the Bowyer Community Building for the Beef Producer’s Seminar. This year’s seminar featured five speakers covering a range of topics including insurance, the focus of speaker Jennifer Ift.
KVOE
Emporia City Engineer details ongoing and upcoming work ahead of CCLIP improvement project commencement Monday on West Sixth Ave.
Milling and overlay work on Sixth Ave. (US Highway 50) begins Monday and is expected to last through mid-October, however, it is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of road improvement work in the Emporia area. During an appearance on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia Friday, City Engineer Jim...
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
Topeka Bar Association helps to expunge some criminal records
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is helping people who are facing legal trouble get back on their feet. The Topeka Bar Association held its clean slate session today. The program helps people clear certain crimes or convictions from their records. TBA provided the documents needed for people to begin this process. Law professors from […]
KVOE
Demolition work nearly completed on former Hornets Pointe apartment complex
The overall demolition process isn’t totally finished at the former Hornets Pointe apartment complex, but it could be completed by the end of this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the demolition contractor has flat concrete and the building’s foundation to remove. Once that process is done, contract workers will bring fill dirt to the location, level it out and reseed the lot.
WIBW
Manhattan animal shelter hosts annual ‘petpalooza’
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pets in Manhattan found a way to stay cool on Saturday. Out in Manhattan, the Russell Reitz animal shelter held their Annual Petpaloolza at the City pool. The event allows everyone to bring out their dogs to end the summer before they close the pool down....
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
Topeka cowgirl looks to be named country queen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – What does it mean to exemplify the “country” way of life? Topeka resident and mustang tamer Madison Branham is looking to answer that question by coming out on top in the Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 competition. Sponsored by STAR Magazine, the Ms. Stars & Stripes competition seeks to identify one woman […]
WIBW
New senior housing development in Topeka awarded tax credits, funding
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southern Hills Senior Homes, a new housing development in Topeka, has been awarded $625,000 in Federal Housing Tax Credits and $1.5 million in funding from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC). Cornerstone of Topeka is the General Partner, and the Excel Development Group is the developer...
KVOE
New Mexico woman accused of leading four-county chase starting near Emporia set for status hearing
A status hearing is next for a New Mexico woman accused of leading a four-county chase starting near Emporia back in late June. Rebecca Estrada had a status conference earlier this month in Franklin County and is set for a similar hearing via Zoom on Sept. 12. Estrada has been...
Topeka walking tour of historic homes starts Sunday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Historical Society is kicking off its fall programs with a walking tour of a significant and historic Topeka block before renovations are finished. During the tour that begins 3 p.m. on Sunday, architect Bryan Falk will guide participants on a walking tour of the Hicks Block Apartments. The row […]
WIBW
Midday update on the storms
The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library host the celebration wrap up for the Topeka and Shawnee County area National Night Out. Certificates of Appreciation were handed out to neighborhood representatives, and sponsors.
Emporia gazette.com
Drought growing, but stormy evening coming
Could Friday rain pull Lyon County out of a drought designation? A lot depends on how strong it is. The Emporia area has a 50% chance for showers after 1 p.m. And it's in a widened “marginal” area for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service indicates the storms will move from northwest to southeast.
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball looks to rebuild in 2022
It’s match week for the Emporia High volleyball team. The Spartans open their season in a tournament in McPherson on Saturday. They’ll face McPherson, Andover Central, Newton, Campus and Dodge City. EHS had a scrimmage on Saturday to figure out how its rotation will be after losing six...
KVOE
Emporia’s West Highway 50 repaving project adds another component
For several weeks, KVOE News has been telling you about a major road resurfacing project affecting parts of West Highway 50 in central and west Emporia. The project to repave West Highway 50 between Prairie and Neosho will have a new component starting this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there will be concrete repair and reconstruction of the northeast corner at Sixth and Rural, one of Emporia’s more prominent ponding spots in cases of heavy rainfall. Johnson says there are potential lane closures affecting northbound traffic on Rural and westbound traffic on West Sixth for up to two weeks, or into early September, once this part of the project begins as soon as Monday.
Kansas nuclear power plant to undergo emergency preparedness exercise
A one-day nuclear power plant exercise is being planned at the end of the month for the Wolf Creek Generating Station.
With thousands of ballots, here’s where Kansas’ abortion vote recount stands
Kansas county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year's primary to recount the abortion amendment.
Junction City Public Works provides an update on key construction projects
Numerous construction projects are under way in Junction City, but we checked on two of note in the Public Works section of the city manager's 515 report this week. KDOT held a Utility Coordination Meeting on July 19 to determine the status of all Utilities, who was in conflict and the timelines on relocation. King Construction waiting on UPPR for demo plan to be approved. Work is also waiting on Evergy, Lumen and AT&T to relocate their utilities.
