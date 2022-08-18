ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia Rec Commission to discuss golf simulation system among agenda items

Several discussion points are ahead for the Emporia Recreation Commission with its monthly meeting coming Monday evening. Director Tom McEvoy has several items to present, including an update on the annual audit that took place last week. McEvoy will also discuss a possible golf simulation system for the racquetball court, an update on electronic door locks at the Lee Beran Recreation Center and the prospect of the Rec Center enrolling in the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificate program.
KVOE

Cornhole, comedy and plenty of beef highlight day two Flint Hills Beef Fest activities Saturday

There were laughs, live music and of course plenty of beef at day two of the 2022 Flint Hills Beef Fest Saturday. The day’s activities kicked off at the Bowyer Community Building with a brand new cornhole tournament. After throwing some bags, competitors and hungry residents made their way inside to enjoy some fresh cooked hamburgers courtesy of the Beef Fest Committee.
KVOE

Annual Beef Producers Seminar one of many highlights of day one activities for 2022 Flint Hills Beef Fest Friday

2022 Flint Hills Beef Fest activities commenced Friday. Following the annual livestocker show at the Emporia Sale Barn, attention shifted to the Lyon County Fairgrounds and the Bowyer Community Building for the Beef Producer’s Seminar. This year’s seminar featured five speakers covering a range of topics including insurance, the focus of speaker Jennifer Ift.
Emporia gazette.com

Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas

Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
KSNT News

Topeka Bar Association helps to expunge some criminal records

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local organization is helping people who are facing legal trouble get back on their feet. The Topeka Bar Association held its clean slate session today. The program helps people clear certain crimes or convictions from their records. TBA provided the documents needed for people to begin this process. Law professors from […]
KVOE

Demolition work nearly completed on former Hornets Pointe apartment complex

The overall demolition process isn’t totally finished at the former Hornets Pointe apartment complex, but it could be completed by the end of this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says the demolition contractor has flat concrete and the building’s foundation to remove. Once that process is done, contract workers will bring fill dirt to the location, level it out and reseed the lot.
WIBW

Manhattan animal shelter hosts annual ‘petpalooza’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pets in Manhattan found a way to stay cool on Saturday. Out in Manhattan, the Russell Reitz animal shelter held their Annual Petpaloolza at the City pool. The event allows everyone to bring out their dogs to end the summer before they close the pool down....
Mickey Edwards
KSNT News

Topeka cowgirl looks to be named country queen

TOPEKA (KSNT) – What does it mean to exemplify the “country” way of life? Topeka resident and mustang tamer Madison Branham is looking to answer that question by coming out on top in the Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 competition. Sponsored by STAR Magazine, the Ms. Stars & Stripes competition seeks to identify one woman […]
WIBW

New senior housing development in Topeka awarded tax credits, funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Southern Hills Senior Homes, a new housing development in Topeka, has been awarded $625,000 in Federal Housing Tax Credits and $1.5 million in funding from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC). Cornerstone of Topeka is the General Partner, and the Excel Development Group is the developer...
KSNT News

Topeka walking tour of historic homes starts Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Historical Society is kicking off its fall programs with a walking tour of a significant and historic Topeka block before renovations are finished. During the tour that begins 3 p.m. on Sunday, architect Bryan Falk will guide participants on a walking tour of the Hicks Block Apartments. The row […]
WIBW

Midday update on the storms

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library host the celebration wrap up for the Topeka and Shawnee County area National Night Out. Certificates of Appreciation were handed out to neighborhood representatives, and sponsors.
Emporia gazette.com

Drought growing, but stormy evening coming

Could Friday rain pull Lyon County out of a drought designation? A lot depends on how strong it is. The Emporia area has a 50% chance for showers after 1 p.m. And it's in a widened “marginal” area for severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service indicates the storms will move from northwest to southeast.
KVOE

Emporia High volleyball looks to rebuild in 2022

It’s match week for the Emporia High volleyball team. The Spartans open their season in a tournament in McPherson on Saturday. They’ll face McPherson, Andover Central, Newton, Campus and Dodge City. EHS had a scrimmage on Saturday to figure out how its rotation will be after losing six...
KVOE

Emporia’s West Highway 50 repaving project adds another component

For several weeks, KVOE News has been telling you about a major road resurfacing project affecting parts of West Highway 50 in central and west Emporia. The project to repave West Highway 50 between Prairie and Neosho will have a new component starting this week. City of Emporia Communications Manager Christine Johnson says there will be concrete repair and reconstruction of the northeast corner at Sixth and Rural, one of Emporia’s more prominent ponding spots in cases of heavy rainfall. Johnson says there are potential lane closures affecting northbound traffic on Rural and westbound traffic on West Sixth for up to two weeks, or into early September, once this part of the project begins as soon as Monday.
JC Post

Junction City Public Works provides an update on key construction projects

Numerous construction projects are under way in Junction City, but we checked on two of note in the Public Works section of the city manager's 515 report this week. KDOT held a Utility Coordination Meeting on July 19 to determine the status of all Utilities, who was in conflict and the timelines on relocation. King Construction waiting on UPPR for demo plan to be approved. Work is also waiting on Evergy, Lumen and AT&T to relocate their utilities.
JUNCTION CITY, KS

