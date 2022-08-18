Read full article on original website
Penguins Sign Another Defenseman, Todd Reirden Extended, and Guentzel Commended
The Pittsburgh Penguins had a busy weekend.
NHL
Three questions facing Los Angeles Kings
NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is this when Quinton Byfield excels in the NHL?. The No. 2 pick...
Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Mike Vellucci
Via a team release this morning, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that the team has re-signed assistant coach Mike Vellucci to a two-year contract extension. Vellucci, 56, is an extremely experienced and decorated coach and manager across the AHL and OHL. He served as the GM and head...
Yardbarker
Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Plans to Bring Stanley Cup to Toronto
"I've done a lot of growing up in that city as well and there have been lots of supporters of mine there," Kadri said when speaking to reporters on Friday while vacationing in France. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames on Thursday and won his first...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres made history in 2021-22 as they missed the playoffs for the 11th consecutive season, tying them for the longest stretch of futility in NHL history with the Florida Panthers, who missed out from 2001 to 2012. Though they ultimately added another notch to a very long list...
Yardbarker
Flyers, Fletcher, and a league-worst approval rating
The Philadelphia Flyers have the lowest approval rating of any NHL front office. It isn’t an observation from a horde of angry fans. The approval rating reflects how the franchise is perceived by more than the local market. Their perception is on the money. Why would fans want to...
NHL
Ducks Prospects Help Canada to World Juniors Gold Medal Game
McTavish, Zellweger, Gaucher and Canada will play for the championship Saturday (5 p.m. PT on NHL Network) All three Ducks prospects helped Canada to a berth in the World Junior Championship gold medal game tomorrow (5 p.m. PT on NHL Network) with a 5-2 win over Czechia. Mason McTavish scored...
NHL
View From the Booth - August 22, 2022
Play-by-Play voice Paul Edmonds gives his take on what's to come in the 2022-23 season. It would be difficult to spark an argument with any hockey fan in our market about this upcoming season being an important one for the Winnipeg Jets. After missing the playoffs last April for the...
NHL
Golden Knights prospect Korczak making steady progress
LAS VEGAS -- Kaedan Korczak said he doesn't listen to the rumblings of potentially making the Vegas Golden Knights roster out of training camp this season. The defenseman prospect prefers to keep his head down and focus on improving every day. "I just try to drown [the NHL roster talk]...
Yardbarker
1994 trade deadline still remains biggest in New York Rangers history
The New York Rangers made a great run to the Eastern Conference Final this past season. A lot of the team’s playoff success had to do with key acquisitions at the NHL Trade Deadline. First year GM Chris Drury pulled off some incredible moves to close major holes in...
NHL
Red Wings prospects at 2022 World Junior Championship: Aug. 16-20 recap
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings organization made headlines at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. All nine Red Wings prospects advanced to the quarterfinals, and two players - defenseman Donovan Sebrango and goalie Sebastian Cossa of Canada - won gold medals in the international tournament.
Bruce Cassidy and Jack Eichel Touched Base Ahead of Training Camp
With the Vegas Golden Knights training camp just a month away, it's time for Coach Bruce Cassidy to start connecting with his players.
NHL
Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2022-23
Barkov, Tkachuk could be among 10 best forwards; Bobrovsky, Knight form solid goalie tandem. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Florida Panthers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2022-23
Fiala arrival boosts Kopitar value; Doughty top 15 defenseman; Quick has 30-win potential. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Los Angeles Kings. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE...
NHL
Flames' offseason turnaround continues with Kadri signing
Forward joins Huberdeau, Weegar in helping to replace Gaudreau, Tkachuk. A little more than a month ago, it looked as though the Calgary Flames would enter this season with major holes in their lineup. Forward Johnny Gaudreau, who was second in the NHL with a career-high 115 points (40 goals,...
NHL
Canadiens prospect Farrell takes big step in development
MONTREAL -- Sean Farrell has a knack for getting noticed and the Montreal Canadiens are paying close attention to his remarkable development. The forward from Milford, Massachusetts, played for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Finland since being selected by Montreal in the fourth round (No. 124) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
NHL
NHL Top Players: Top 20 Wings
The ability to score thrilling goals, make eye-popping passes, and go to the net with superb skating are the hallmarks of an elite wing. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 wings in the League right now, and they were revealed Sunday in the second of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
NHL
Inside look at Minnesota Wild
Look to build on record-setting season after re-signing Fleury. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Minnesota Wild. The Minnesota Wild are hoping for a deeper run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the majority of...
NHL
Three questions facing Minnesota Wild
Fleury-Gustavsson goalie tandem, replacing offense among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Minnesota Wild. [Wild 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will the goalie tandem of Marc-Andre Fleury...
Yardbarker
Bruins Replacing Lazar’s Grit & Energy Will Not Be Easy
At the trade deadline in April of 2021, the Boston Bruins acquired former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall from the Buffalo Sabres. Also part of the return going to Boston with Hall in exchange for forward Anders Bjork and a draft pick was forward Curtis Lazar. The big name in the deal, however, was Hall and not much attention was on Lazar.
