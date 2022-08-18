Read full article on original website
Goodbye, Old Mall: Gradually Turning Into the Oakdale Commons
The transformation of Johnson City's Oakdale Mall is moving forward with major infrastructure work that's dramatically changing the south side of the property. For weeks, large dump trucks have been bringing gravel and other fill to the complex that eventually is expected to become home to several new restaurants and other businesses.
Family searching for missing man in Luzerne County
WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — Family and friends of 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski are desperately searching the West Nanticoke area after they say he left home and never returned. "My sister had seen him crossing the bridge, she just so happened to see him because she lives over this way, and by the time she turned around to come back and pick him up, he was gone," explains Josh Rogozinski.
Dog shot in the Poconos, police investigating
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — An investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say a dog was shot. Pocono Mountain Regional Police say a yellow Lab mix was found in the area of Ryans Road and Horned Owl Lane in Coolbaugh Township. Police in the Poconos are not saying...
Dick’s Sporting Goods announces plans to build largest store ever at Oakdale Commons
Dick's Sporting Goods has announced that it will be building its largest store ever at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.
Scranton man charged in mall stabbing
SCRANTON, Pa. — A man now faces attempted homicide charges after police say he stabbed an employee inside a shopping mall in Lackawanna County. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a call of a man walking around the Viewmont Mall with a knife. Police have identified that man...
Cortland woman arrested for Grand Theft from Target
A Cortland County woman has been arrested for stealing more than a thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Target in Lansing.
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
newyorkupstate.com
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
Missing man found dead in Luzerne County campsite
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who went missing Sunday while his family was camping in Hazle Township has been found dead. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday 43-year-old Adrien Hachey of Basking Ridge, New Jersey, was found dead in a small body of water around 10:00 a.m., near the area he went […]
cortlandvoice.com
NYSP: Woman leaves store without paying for items
A Cortland woman was arrested on Thursday after she left a store without paying for electronic and houseware items worth over $1,000, according to a New York State Police (NYSP) report. NYSP was dispatched to Target on Catherwood Road in the Village of Lansing. A trooper was assisted by Tompkins...
Missing Person from Luzerne County
UPDATE: Missing man has been found. HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County campsite is the scene of a search for a missing man. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday just before 10:30, in the morning, they received a call of a missing 43-year-old, white male, Adrien J. Hachey. Troopers say Hachey […]
Early morning fire destroys home in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — And early morning fire destroyed a home in Wayne County Saturday. The flames broke out just after midnight at the place along Chestnut Hill Drive and Dogwood Lane in Lake Township. That's part of the Hide Out development, a gated community near Lake Ariel. Everyone...
Shots fired at restaurant employee
Shots were fired at a local restaurant after an employee attempted to get license plate of people causing a disturbance last night.
One person rescued from gorge early Friday morning
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police have announced that one person was rescued around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning from a gorge in Ithaca. The person is expected to survive. Police Sgt. Jacob Allard said they responded to reports of a “college aged person” who had fallen into the gorge near the 100 block of Highland Place.
Cortland County woman arrested for Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Officers found that Danielle Webster, 23, was involved in a physical altercation with two adult victims. The altercation took place in front of a child.
Four accused of beating man with metal bat
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say two men and two women took turns assaulting a man with a metal bat when he agreed to only fight one outside of his home in Scranton. According to Scranton Police Department, on Wednesday around 12:00 a.m. officers were called for a stabbed victim in the 1200 block of […]
Windsor man arrested for motorcycle theft
A 37-year-old Windsor man was arrested for motorcycle theft on August 15th.
Two Johnson City Streets are now one-way
As of today, August 18th, two normal streets in Johnson City have been converted to one-way streets.
Man faces attempted homicide after stabbing woman in neck at Viewmont Mall
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City police say they are charging a Scranton man with attempted homicide after he stabbed a woman in the neck, Thursday night, at the Viewmont Mall. Police say on Thursday night, around 7:45, officers were dispatched to the Viewmont Mall for a report of a male walking around […]
Man in custody after slashing woman at Viewmont Mall
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he slashed a woman with a knife at the Viewmont Mall. Police and crews responded to the Viewmont mall Thursday night for a call of a female being assaulted with a knife. Police tell Eyewitness News, that a female employee of […]
