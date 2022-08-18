ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Comments / 0

Related
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Credit Bureaus#Credit Score#Credit Lines#Debit Card#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
FOXBusiness

How to get a loan with no credit history

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. It’s...
CREDITS & LOANS
CNET

6 Reasons the X1 Credit Card Is Worth the Wait

The X1 Card* is a unique new credit card that offers innovative features in security, rewards and credit-building features. You can't sign up for it immediately -- I had to spend six months on the waitlist to get my invite -- but the wait will pay off if you get approved.
CREDITS & LOANS
TheStreet

How to Know How Much Money to Spend Buying a Home

It’s no shocker that overestimating a homebuying budget can discourage new buyers to the housing market. In fact, it’s a leading reason why 40% of Americans believe not getting a good grip on their housing budget is a big reason why they don’t own a home. The...
REAL ESTATE
ValueWalk

When Do Immediate Annuities Start Paying

How do you plan on spending your golden years? Perhaps exploring exotic locations or embracing the culture? Or, maybe you want to spend as much time as possible with the grandkids. No matter your retirement plans, even the most adventurous seniors may consider investing in something commonly referred to as...
PERSONAL FINANCE
ValueWalk

Green Stimulus Checks From California: New Bill To Give Tax Credit For Not Owning A Car

California, over the past couple of years, has come up with several legislation bills to provide monetary support to their residents, such as through the Golden State Stimulus program, inflation relief checks and others. Now, residents in the state could be in line to get green stimulus checks from California. Lawmakers are working on a bill that would offer tax credits to residents for not owning a car.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy