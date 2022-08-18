Read full article on original website
Jerry Nancy Langley
3d ago
we need roads. Terrible that it is an hour or more drive from Decatur to east Rogers on 102. Walton / Walnut is terrible. Again and hour or more to get to bypass.
2
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
talkbusiness.net
New Elizabeth Richardson Center director in Fayetteville looking to revamp regional philanthropy
Fayetteville-based nonprofit Elizabeth Richardson Center (ERC) recently hired Kim Aaron, a manager of nonprofits for over 25 years, as executive director. The former CEO of United Way of Northwest Arkansas has been with the ERC for almost five months. “It feels much longer because we’ve done so much in such...
NWA avoiding a national teacher shortage
According to the U.S. Department of Education, there is a national teacher shortage.
waldronnews.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Arkansas from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
swark.today
Rutledge Announces Judgment Against Little Rock Business
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced the judgment against Accessibility Specialties, Inc. (ASI), and its owner, Russell Mashburn, for deceptively selling disability-accessible vehicles without the owners’ authorization or as a consignment sale and failing to allocate the proceeds to the owners of the vehicles. On eleven occasions, ASI and Mashburn sold consumers’ vehicles without the owners’ authorization and kept the proceeds of the sales.
KTLO
Arkansas farms, ranches get help on taxes
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are teaming up to provide taxpayer education to farmers and ranchers. The partnership aims to provide resources for educators and tax professionals who work with rural and agricultural clients as well. The endeavor is part of...
talkbusiness.net
Hospital executives say financial conditions dire, closures imminent if no action
After surviving the pandemic, Arkansas’ hospitals are anything but on a road to recovery. Mounting financial pressures from workforce to reimbursements to inflation are leading to reductions in services and access points and could lead to eventual closures of facilities if conditions don’t improve. Two Arkansas hospital CEOs...
KCTV 5
3.1 earthquake felt at Missouri-Arkansas border
(KFVS) - There was a 3.1 earthquake at the border between Arkansas and Missouri around 8:12 a.m. this morning, August 21. The coordinates of the location were 36.161N, 91.190W. The exact location of the quake was about 3 miles southwest of Imboden, Ark. and 35 miles northwest of Jonesboro, Ark.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
New collaboration between Ag Law Center, 4-H opens opportunity to explore new career paths
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A new collaboration between the National Agricultural Law Center and Arkansas 4-H will enable students to explore potential law careers in food, agriculture and the environment. “Growing Careers in Ag and Food Law for Pre-College Students,” will kick off with a Sept. 14 webinar that runs...
KHBS
Forecasting Our Future: Arkansas summers could be getting hotter
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new study shows the extreme heat could be the result of an emerging “heat belt” across parts of the country and here in Arkansas. The 121-page national risk assessment on hazardous heat released by the First Street Foundation says that the unusual heat we’ve been experiencing this summer – could soon become the norm.
Siloam Springs school phone policies could strike controversy
Most schools top goal this school year has been safety, and with school shootings becoming more common; parents are wanting their child to have the ability to call.
dequeenbee.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NWA sees shortage in accessible housing
More housing is needed in Northwest Arkansas for individuals who have a criminal background and little to no credit history.
Some Arkansas Universities set to receive McNair grant
ARKANSAS, USA — As part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education with the U.S. Department of Education announced on Thursday that they will be giving 189 new grant awards to various institutions of higher education across the country. The grant money will...
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KHBS
The Road Ahead: Road work to pick back up in NWA
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With fall just a few weeks away, that means construction season will soon be winding down, but officials are already looking ahead to next year and beyond. That means expect plenty of road work over the next several years. Believe it or not, according to AR-DOT,...
KYTV
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
As summer winds down and school starts back, there is still plenty to do in the Natural State, especially in central Arkansas which is a hotbed for live music and standup comedy.
Arkansas teachers work to get classrooms ready as inflation soars
Teachers at Wakefield Elementary are putting the final touches on their classrooms before students hit the halls next week, all amid inflation.
Wausau fugitive located in Missouri
A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
Comments / 2