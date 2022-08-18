Read full article on original website
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
Wanted: 7,000 construction workers for Intel chip plants
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades. At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing...
US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public Thursday found...
Wendy’s pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce...
Police: Man breaks into officer’s home in St. Albans, cooks himself a meal
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after breaking into a police officer’s home and making himself at home. According to the St. Albans Police Department, an off-duty police officer got home just before 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22 to find a burglary suspect in his home. Police arrived at the scene […]
What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the chance to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has left two...
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent...
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”. A family member of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School student posted...
