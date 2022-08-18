Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Brazil's sugarcane season seen smallest since 2011 amid dryness, crop switch
SAO PAULO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's government on Friday sharply cut its view for the sugarcane crop, projecting the smallest volume since 2011 amid unfavorable weather and a large reduction in planted area as farmers switch to more profitable crops such as soy and corn. Government agency Conab said...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat down with global benchmarks, rising harvest pressure
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices fell last week following a decline of wheat in Chicago and rising pressure from new crops, analysts said on Monday, adding the pace of exports remained slow and farmers were concerned about storage capacity. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports fell by $25 to $325 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 850,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 890,000 tonnes the previous week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Prices in the domestic market fell as well as supply is rising rapidly, first of all of low protein 5th grade wheat, according to Sovecon. "Farmers are getting concerned about the storage availability: the crop is huge, sales are sluggish and the sunflower and corn harvest is approaching," Sovecon said, adding that it had observed such a situation for the first time since the 2017/18 season. There is a strong demand from the Russian farmers for grain storage bags and the equipment for them, it added. Russia remains mostly dry and temperatures are above normal, Sovecon said, adding that this could damage spring wheat and some late crops. "This also is becoming an issue for winter planting which is starting currently," it said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grains on 172,000 hectares compared to 288,000 hectares around the same date in 2021. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,375 rbls/t -450 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,100 rbls/t +400 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,950 rbls/t +275 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,250 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,420/t -$10 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,350/t -$10 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $967.3/t -$80.2 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Aug 18*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 92.5 72.0 13.6 Crop, as of same 81.0 60.3 14.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.97 4.35 3.39 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.92 3.21 2.57 date in 2021 Harvested area, 23.3 16.6 4.0 mln hectares Harvested area, as 27.8 18.8 5.6 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)
Agriculture Online
Brazil weather delays second corn harvesting, first corn planting - AgRural
SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The harvesting of Brazil's 2021/2022 second corn crop, which is sown after soybeans are reaped in the same fields, reached 89.5% of the planted area in center-south farms, according to consultancy AgRural on Monday. AgRural said harvesting of Brazil's second corn would be more...
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers. The cuts represent about 6% of the 31,000 full-time salaried work force in the U.S. and Canada. Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected. Some workers also will lose jobs in India. Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in the email that Ford will provide benefits and significant help for the workers to find new jobs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Agriculture Online
Fewer hog farms, but far more hogs per farm
In the space of a generation, U.S. hog production has transformed, even if the Midwest, with Iowa foremost, is still the leader, said a new USDA report. There were half as many hog farms in the country in 2017 as there were in 1997, and the largest farms, often specialized operations, raised 93% of the pigs.
Agriculture Online
India says not planning to import wheat
MUMBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - India has sufficient stocks of wheat and there is no plan to import the grain, the government clarified on Sunday after some media outlets reported New Delhi was planning to import wheat. Local wheat prices <W-STDIDRI-NCX> jumped to a record 24,453 rupees ($305.97) per tonne...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs slip; USDA has surprise jump in July cattle placements
CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures slipped on Friday, with the most-active contract dipping to a nearly six-week low during the session, as weak export demand continued to weigh on futures, analysts said. Meanwhile, a government report, released after the CME closed, said that far...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor may speed up construction of U.S. EV plant - Yonhap
SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A new U.S. law excluding electric vehicles assembled outside North America from tax credits could persuade South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co to bring forward the start-date for construction of an EV and battery plant in the United States to as early as this year, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
China soybean imports from Brazil fall in July, U.S. imports up
BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil dropped in July from a year ago, while shipments from the United States increased, customs data showed on Saturday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. China, the world's top soybean buyer, imported 6.97 million tonnes of the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises on technical buying in rebound from six-month low
CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures bounced on technical buying on Friday after nearing a six-month low struck a day earlier, though the market remained capped by sluggish U.S. exports and increased Black Sea shipments, analysts said. Corn futures also strengthened, while soybeans edged lower...
Agriculture Online
CarbonNOW program pays $1.2 million to carbon farmers
The CarbonNOW program from Locus AG has distributed over $1.2 million in carbon payments to farmers enrolled within the last eight months. The program lifts some financial burden from the farmer by paying 75% of the annual cash payment up front and the remaining 25% at the end of the year.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans firm, corn flat with crop weather in focus
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans edged up on Monday and corn was flat as the market assessed chances for more beneficial rain in the Midwest this week, while awaiting results from a grain industry field tour. Wheat also ticked higher, recovering further from a six-month low struck last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Friday, August 19, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read the latest about trade opportunities and markets for agriculture, the market for used combines, and financial assistance for natural disasters. Agriculture Trade and Markets. Editor Cassidy Walter reports on a round table event with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and...
Comments / 0