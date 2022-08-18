Read full article on original website
Warm start to the week; Scattered rain chances ahead
Another warm summer day is ahead for KELOLAND with low rain chances to start the week. That story will be changing, however, in the days ahead. The Mobridge area is the driest relative to normal the past 30 days. We expect scattered rain chances already tomorrow in that area, with better chances of rain by the end of the week.
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
Did you see the string of lights in the sky?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The line of light in the sky on Saturday and Sunday was SpaceX Starlink satellites that had just been launched. There’s a chance those satellites will be visible just after sunset (Monday night), said Tom Durkin, the deputy director of the NASA South Dakota Space Grant Consortium. It’s an educational grant system that works with universities and K-12 schools in the state. The consortium is based in Rapid City.
The zebra mussel infestation battle in eastern SD lakes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About a year ago, Dan Loveland said he was learning to live with zebra mussels on Pickerel Lake in eastern South Dakota. The lake had an explosive growth of the invasive species after it was discovered about 13 months prior, Loveland said. This month,...
Rangers searching for missing hiker after flash flooding hits Zion National Park
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KTVX) – Zion National Park officials are searching for a missing hiker after flash flooding swept several people downstream late last week. A spokesperson with Zion National Park, Jonathan Shafer, said park officials responded to the incident at 2:15 p.m. on Friday after receiving a report that “multiple hikers” had been “swept off their feet” by flash flooding in the Narrows at the Virgin River near the Temple of Sinawava.
Iowa State Fair broke two records on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Saturdays are for the record breakers, especially at the Iowa State Fair. On Saturday the Iowa State Fair broke it’s highest one-day attendance record with 128,298 attendees. The previous record was 127,277 on Saturday, August 17, 1991. The total attendance for the 2022 fair so far is 1,016,917.
Iowa State Fair breaks record for world’s largest cornhole tournament
DES MOINES, Iowa — Call it cornhole, call it bags, but if it’s at the Iowa State Fair call it world record setting. The state fair means a lot to tons of Iowans. “Just to put us in the literally hallowed halls of the Guinness Book is pretty exciting,” said cornhole tournament organizer Jared Hassman.
Correctional pay increase a big first step, says SDSEO
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On August 18, Governor Kristi Noem announced a pay increase for South Dakota state correctional security officers, bringing starting pay up to $23.50/hour. Raises will also be given to existing officers, up to $28/hour. While there is still much to be done in terms...
