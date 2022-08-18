SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The line of light in the sky on Saturday and Sunday was SpaceX Starlink satellites that had just been launched. There’s a chance those satellites will be visible just after sunset (Monday night), said Tom Durkin, the deputy director of the NASA South Dakota Space Grant Consortium. It’s an educational grant system that works with universities and K-12 schools in the state. The consortium is based in Rapid City.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 HOUR AGO