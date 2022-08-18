ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
City
El Cajon, CA
State
California State
City
Watsonville, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
WNCT

Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Results from eight of nine Kansas counties that recounted ballots found fewer than 35 changed votes from the Aug. 2 election, when voters soundly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a 5 p.m....
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camarillo Airport#Traffic Accident
WNCT

Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”. A family member of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School student posted...
MALDEN, MA
WNCT

AMEXCAN hosts Summer Multicultural Festival with community outreach and resources

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) and the Eastern North Carolina Latin American Coalition (ENCLACO) partnered for a Summer Multicultural Festival and outreach event on Saturday. AMEXCAN is celebrating its 21st anniversary of serving and supporting the Latin population of North Carolina and 19 years of organizing events in […]
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy