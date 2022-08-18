Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7,000 construction workers wanted for Intel chip plants
Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades.
What is Legionnaires’ disease?
The bacteria is naturally occurring in fresh water but can infest manmade water sources when present.
CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba
Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha.
‘We got him’: Florida trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of Michigan woman
It's been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman's body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County, Michigan. Sharon Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of the street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort County man arrested in western NC on indecent liberties, other charges
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A wanted man from Beaufort County has been arrested in Alexander County. Brandon Bowen Warren, 39, was arrested on Aug. 15 by deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was served with the outstanding warrants from Martin County for child abuse as well as indecent liberties with a minor and […]
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
Details about the investigation surfaced Wednesday during the Utah Legislature's Education Interim Committee meeting.
Murder suspect denied bond following shooting in SC
A murder suspect was denied bond Friday morning following a shooting in Cherokee County.
WNCT
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Results from eight of nine Kansas counties that recounted ballots found fewer than 35 changed votes from the Aug. 2 election, when voters soundly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a 5 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNCT
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”. A family member of the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School student posted...
AMEXCAN hosts Summer Multicultural Festival with community outreach and resources
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina (AMEXCAN) and the Eastern North Carolina Latin American Coalition (ENCLACO) partnered for a Summer Multicultural Festival and outreach event on Saturday. AMEXCAN is celebrating its 21st anniversary of serving and supporting the Latin population of North Carolina and 19 years of organizing events in […]
Comments / 0