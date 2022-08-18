Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Dan Feuerriegel Outs Himself as a ‘Cute Aggressor’ In an Impossibly Adorable Video
It takes a little self-control when the urge to squeeze becomes too much. Dan Feuerriegel’s Days of Our Lives character EJ may be known to be cold-hearted when it serves him well in Salem. However, the NBC soap actor is anything but and his latest Instagram post proves it.
Jeannie Mai’s New Video of Her Daughter Monaco & Her Grandpa Prove They’re Officially the Cutest Tag Team Ever
Jeannie Mai is showing us how her daughter Monaco interacts with people she loves and this new video may be the cutest one yet!. On Aug 17, Mai posted a video of Monaco and her Pop Pop that is warming everyone’s hearts. The former The Real host posted the video with the caption, “My fave couple rn honestly 🥹 Pop Pop n Coco.”
"They’re Cheaper And I Really Can't Tell The Difference": People Are Sharing The Ingredient Swaps They Make All The Time When Cooking At Home
"I was making chicken cutlets and realized I had forgotten to pick up breadcrumbs so I crushed these up instead. My chicken turned out the best I've ever made it."
Heidi Klum's Self-Care Routine Involves a Lot of Sunscreen & No Clothing in This Bold Snapshot
Heidi Klum knows how to get her followers talking and her latest Instagram photo is an interesting take on sun safety. The 49-year-old supermodel decided to do her own public service announcement on the benefits of sunscreen in a very seductive way. Wearing nothing but a big, floppy sun hat, Klum stood topless before the camera while slathered in a thick, white layer of sunscreen. We have to hand it to her because the snapshot looks like high art with the angle it was taken from while reminding everyone to take good care of their skin. She captioned the alluring image,...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Is Launching Two New Sheila Mysteries at Once — But We’ve Solved One of ’Em Already
Just when you thought her reign of terror was nearing its end… surprise!. It used to be that you could count on Sheila to turn up every now and then on The Bold and the Beautiful like the proverbial bad penny. But these days, she never really seems to leave to return. In fact, she’d only been “dead” for a hot minute before she resurfaced missing a toe but carrying with her two new mysteries. What are they? Keep reading.
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Second Wedding Venue Has a Shockingly Gruesome Past
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walked down the aisle for the second time, but not everyone is celebrating their nuptials because their choice of venues is raising a lot of questions. The groom’s Riceboro, Georgia estate has been labeled architecturally as an “imitation” plantation, but the property may have a much darker past.
SheKnows
Bachelor In Paradise Preview: Host Jesse Palmer Warns, ‘It’s Insane Down Here!’
“It’s like herding cats when you have this many people and this much drama.”. In the reality-television game, summer means two things: the return of Big Brother‘s housebound guests and the all-out madness that is Bachelor in Paradise. Long considered sort of the trashier entry in the ABC franchise which started with The Bachelor way back in 2002, Paradise is set to return on Tuesday, September 27, for an eighth season of summer lovin’. And according to host Jesse Palmer — who recently previewed the show for Us Weekly — things are going to be… well, exactly what we’ve come to expect from the series.
SheKnows
General Hospital Preview: Love Is In Abundance at the Quartermaine Picnic — but Danger Lurks In the Shadows
This could turn out to be a killer event. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of August 22 – 26, someone targets the Quartermaines. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. Last week Olivia was busy planning the first annual Quartermaine picnic to...
SheKnows
Headwriter Who Crafted Some of One Life to Live’s Most Daring Storylines Dead at 80
Daytime has lost one on its greats. It’s a sad day indeed for daytime and its fans. Michael Malone passed away on August 19 at the age of 80. And while you may not immediately recognize his name, if you watched One Life to Live at all in the 1990s, you definitely know his genius.
Prince Charles Just Expanded His Biggest Passion in a New Business Venture the Royals Have Never Done Before
Paris Hilton may have some competition in the perfume department, specifically from Prince Charles. No, we’re serious! Charles is going into the perfume world. Recently, Charles teamed up with Penhaligon to launch a perfume inspired by his greatest passion: gardening. The new perfume is inspired by his private garden at Highgrove in Gloucestershire, England. With notes of cedarwood, geranium, lavender and hyacinth, this perfume is something very dear to the royal. According to the gardens’ website, “Highgrove Bouquet is a new scent inspired by and created with HRH The Prince of Wales, in part, a tribute to the magnificently fragrant summers at...
SheKnows
Dirty Dancing, Never Rarely Sometimes Always & More Movies That Thoughtfully Tell Abortion Stories
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Movies have a miraculous way of making the world feel bigger and smaller all at once: Some remind you of the universality of the human experience, how — no matter your path — you’re not alone. Others are a gateway for us to bear witness to experiences we’d never ordinarily see from our little pockets of the world. Either way, these narratives can affect us in such a way that the lessons, characters, and stories we watch leave an indelible impact. And in a time of unfathomable upheaval, they can be a way in which we understand what’s at stake.
