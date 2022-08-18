ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
Heidi Klum's Self-Care Routine Involves a Lot of Sunscreen & No Clothing in This Bold Snapshot

Heidi Klum knows how to get her followers talking and her latest Instagram photo is an interesting take on sun safety. The 49-year-old supermodel decided to do her own public service announcement on the benefits of sunscreen in a very seductive way. Wearing nothing but a big, floppy sun hat, Klum stood topless before the camera while slathered in a thick, white layer of sunscreen. We have to hand it to her because the snapshot looks like high art with the angle it was taken from while reminding everyone to take good care of their skin. She captioned the alluring image,...
Bold & Beautiful Is Launching Two New Sheila Mysteries at Once — But We’ve Solved One of ’Em Already

Just when you thought her reign of terror was nearing its end… surprise!. It used to be that you could count on Sheila to turn up every now and then on The Bold and the Beautiful like the proverbial bad penny. But these days, she never really seems to leave to return. In fact, she’d only been “dead” for a hot minute before she resurfaced missing a toe but carrying with her two new mysteries. What are they? Keep reading.
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Second Wedding Venue Has a Shockingly Gruesome Past

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walked down the aisle for the second time, but not everyone is celebrating their nuptials because their choice of venues is raising a lot of questions. The groom’s Riceboro, Georgia estate has been labeled architecturally as an “imitation” plantation, but the property may have a much darker past.
Bachelor In Paradise Preview: Host Jesse Palmer Warns, ‘It’s Insane Down Here!’

“It’s like herding cats when you have this many people and this much drama.”. In the reality-television game, summer means two things: the return of Big Brother‘s housebound guests and the all-out madness that is Bachelor in Paradise. Long considered sort of the trashier entry in the ABC franchise which started with The Bachelor way back in 2002, Paradise is set to return on Tuesday, September 27, for an eighth season of summer lovin’. And according to host Jesse Palmer — who recently previewed the show for Us Weekly — things are going to be… well, exactly what we’ve come to expect from the series.
Prince Charles Just Expanded His Biggest Passion in a New Business Venture the Royals Have Never Done Before

Paris Hilton may have some competition in the perfume department, specifically from Prince Charles.  No, we’re serious! Charles is going into the perfume world. Recently, Charles teamed up with Penhaligon to launch a perfume inspired by his greatest passion: gardening. The new perfume is inspired by his private garden at Highgrove in Gloucestershire, England. With notes of cedarwood, geranium, lavender and hyacinth, this perfume is something very dear to the royal. According to the gardens’ website, “Highgrove Bouquet is a new scent inspired by and created with HRH The Prince of Wales, in part, a tribute to the magnificently fragrant summers at...
Dirty Dancing, Never Rarely Sometimes Always & More Movies That Thoughtfully Tell Abortion Stories

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Movies have a miraculous way of making the world feel bigger and smaller all at once: Some remind you of the universality of the human experience, how — no matter your path — you’re not alone. Others are a gateway for us to bear witness to experiences we’d never ordinarily see from our little pockets of the world. Either way, these narratives can affect us in such a way that the lessons, characters, and stories we watch leave an indelible impact. And in a time of unfathomable upheaval, they can be a way in which we understand what’s at stake.
