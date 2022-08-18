ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

WJFW-TV

Cruising for a Cause

RHINELANDER, Wis. - (WFJW) People from all around the Rhinelander area came out to participate in the first ever Calvary Cruising for a Cause event. Rod Ankrom has been the Pastor for 31 years and along with his responsibilities of running church service every week, he is a volunteer coach for the Rhinelander Area Special Olympics. Ankrom said that this new fundraiser is a way to give back to the athletes.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Lincoln County Fair welcomes thousands to Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Every year, the Merrill community welcomes people from across the region to the Lincoln County fairgrounds for a long weekend of fun. This year, thousands turned out over the course of the last five days. Running Wednesday to Sunday, several vendors and rides showed up to make it an exciting weekend.
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

National Championship Musky Open

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. - (WJFW) The Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Musky Clubs Alliance of Wisconsin to make the 36th annual National Championship Musky Open. Fishermen of any age came from all around the country to participate in this great outing. 36 years ago, President Larry...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WJFW-TV

REGI nursing herring gull back to full health

ANTIGO - The Raptor Education Group admitted this juvenile Herring Gull from Plover. They had many calls regarding this gull over the past couple days, but no one was able to capture him…until Thursday. The Antigo bird rehabilitator says the herring gull has a broken wing as well as...
ANTIGO, WI
inforney.com

BOB MAINDELLE: A visit to the Mepps fishing lure plant

My wife and I awoke at 2 a.m. on Tuesday to leave ample time for our 6 a.m. departure from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. After conducting my one and only fishing trip for the week on Monday, then doing copious amounts of laundry and dishes, taking the dog to grandma’s house, etc., the time for our long-awaited trip to Wisconsin had finally come.
ANTIGO, WI
WJFW-TV

Tomahawk upsets Rhinelander in week 1 matchup

RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- In an absolute shocker, the Tomahawk Hatchets beat the Rhinelander Hodags 27 to 13 in their Week 1 matchup. Tyler Jablonski had a great game for the Hatchets, including an impressive 25-yard touchdown run. The Hodag defense struggled with only 3 defensive starters returning, giving up 27...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Cats strut their stuff at 32nd annual Central Wisconsin Cat Club Show

WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- The 32nd annual Central Wisconsin Cat Club show is underway this weekend at the Faith Christian Academy in Wausau. The CWCC is a part of the American Cat Fanciers Association, a mid-western organization with member clubs in states like Minnesota, Kentucky, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The show includes...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Northwoods Wellness Fair

Today in Pioneer Park there was the Weekly Rhinelander Farmers market. But just a few hundred feet away was the Northwoods Mind Body Spirit Fair. Holistic Healers, Intuitive Readers, and Hands on Practitioners from all around the Northwoods came to share their practices to the Rhinelander Community. “So this is...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Dragon Boat Festival raises money for Howard Young Medical Center

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - One of the many events going on in Minocqua this weekend was the famed Dragon Boat Festival. By combining a piece of history with a good cause, racers turned out by the hundreds, from all over the Midwest. Seventeen teams competed, where paddler’s raced on the shores of Lake Minocqua for an ancient tradition.
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

Minocqua police fundraises by welcomes athletes to 'Run with the Cops'

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Minocqua police department welcomed community members to their second annual Run with the Cops 5k to benefit the department. The main goal is to not only host an event to support the community but to host a fun and relaxed event to create relationships in Minocqua.
MINOCQUA, WI
WJFW-TV

Marathon takes down Rib Lake/Prentice

Marathon's season starts with an impressive win against Rib Lake/Prentice. The Red Raiders got a lot of offensive production from their running back Matt Annis. The Red Raiders will hope to improve their record to 2-0 next week against Stanley-Boyd. The Hawks plan on getting their first win of the...
MARATHON, WI
WJFW-TV

Family opens up Greek restaurant in Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - "We moved up here about a year ago and we really liked the area we thought we needed some good food up here,"said Collen Hoffman. Greek Stop is a brand-new restaurant that opened up recently in Merrill. Colleen Hoffman the co-owner is excited to bring Mediterranean food to the area.
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

Cops on the Rooftop returns to Rhinelander

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Police and fire fighters were at Dunkin' Donuts yesterday, but there was no fire. It has been a couple of years since Cops on the Rooftop took place in Rhinelander. Covid-19 put a hault to many community events like this one, however Chief Lloyd Gauthier was happy to be back at Dunkin Donuts this year. "You know everybody knows the rumor about cops liking donuts, I personally am a connoisseur of donuts I had two already today, I’m trying to pace myself," said Lloyd Gauthier. "Going up and down the ladder could be kind of chaotic if I’m in the sugar high," he added.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Central Wisconsin Military Show helps raise awareness on U.S. military and veterans

ANIWA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Central Wisconsin Military Show came to an end this weekend. It's the largest event of its kind in the state of Wisconsin. Attendees are able to get up close to military vehicles, as well as speak to veterans. Tom Zatloukal, the curator of Motorama Auto Museum says this event is important because it allows people to learn more about the history. "We want to expose people to the veterans to what they done and so by doing that, they get to see the military vehicles said Tom Zatloukal. "You have the big swat beat reenactments and to learn more history," he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath

Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

