Kia theft bungled in Holland when witness catches suspects in the act

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
HOLLAND — Two suspects were caught in the process of stealing a vehicle at a Holland dealership Thursday, Aug. 18, reports WZZM.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. at Elhart Hyundai on Chicago Drive, where the suspects attempted to steal a Kia Sportage. Officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety said the witness was dropping off a vehicle, then yelled at the people breaking into the Kia, WZZM reports.

The suspects took off in the vehicle they arrived in. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office later found the vehicle traveling on Chicago Drive, but lost the suspects at U.S.-131. As of Thursday evening, they hadn't been apprehended.

Kias and Hyundais have been the vehicles of choice for car thieves this summer, and the problem isn't unique to West Michigan. It comes down to a TikTok trend called the "Kia Boyz" — an instruction manual of sorts on how to steal the Korean cars.

A documentary on YouTube about the so-called Kia Boyz in Milwaukee shows the ease of stealing certain models with standard ignition, the kind that uses a key instead of a fob to start the car. Thieves break off the steering column, get into the ignition and drive away, according to a report from WOOD TV-8.

Police are investigating the thefts, but encourage the public to be cautious. If you own a Kia or Hyundai, they recommend:

  • Parking in well-lit areas near buildings and/or cameras
  • Parking in a garage if possible
  • Always removing valuables from your vehicle
  • Always locking your vehicle
  • Activating the alarm system on your vehicle
  • Using a locking mechanism on your vehicle (column collars, steering wheel locks or brake locks)
  • If you have home surveillance cameras, parking in the camera's view if possible

#West Michigan#Vehicles#Property Crime#Elhart Hyundai#Chicago Drive#Tiktok#Korean
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

