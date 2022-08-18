Teenage Costars To Mom & Dad: Inside Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Fairytale Romance

fox;mega

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis first met in 1998 on the set of That '70s Show . Although the duo played on-screen lovebirds, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, their own fairytale romance wouldn't come for over a decade after their first tv kiss.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in early 2012 after being spotted out and about together. Kutcher later told the story of how sparks flew between them at a housewarming party.

"I think I was smoking cigarettes at the time, and I was still a smoker. And she had quit smoking and she was like, she wanted me to like shotgun cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in and I was like, 'All right,'" Kutcher shared during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show . "And gradually through the night, it got closer and closer and closer … It was kind of obvious that things were happening."

Despite initially agreeing to have a friends-with-benefits relationship, Kunis and Kutcher's casual hook-ups quickly blossomed into a full fledged romance and the duo moved in together in April 2012.

"One day, it just changed. All of a sudden, it wasn’t the same. And I was really proud of myself for acknowledging that," the Spy Who Dumped Me actress said in a 2014 interview with Marie Claire . "The best day of my life so far was the proposal. I cried. I was a mess. Not to discredit any relationships in my past , but this relationship is different."

2014 was another big year for Kutcher and Kunis. The happy couple not only got engaged, but they also welcomed their first baby into the world.

"Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world," the What Happens in Vegas actor wrote on in a post shared to his website in early October. "May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy."

The duo later tied the knot at The Secret Garden in Oak Glen, California, on July 4, 2015.

"It was a ninja effort," Kutcher joked during a sit-down on the Ellen DeGeneres Show . "We really didn’t want helicopters at our wedding and it’s a legitimate concern. I was, like, posting things on social media that were in different locations to avoid it."

"We didn’t want to be screaming our vows at each other and being like, 'Forever! Did you say never?'" he quipped. "We went really under the radar with it."

Now, Kutcher and Kunis have been together more than 10 years and have two beautiful children — they welcomed their son, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher , in November 2016 — that they raise at their luxurious Los Angeles farmhouse.

"I prize her as the most valuable person in the world to me," Kutcher gushed of the mother of his children while speaking at the Lenovo Tech My Way conference in 2015, prior to their low-key nuptials. "I get to have sex with her. It's amazing."