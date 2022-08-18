Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Newsmaker: Mr. Sumner County pageant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music, dinner and saving lives. That’s the goal of the Mr. Sumner County Pageant. Jack Kirkham and Carrie Marlin with the Junior Service League of Hendersonville join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss what the pageant benefits. Junior Service League of...
Tennessee couple on 1st date breaks into church to play piano
A couple's first date in Hendersonville, Tennessee, turned into a church burglary. And then a trip to jail.
WSMV
LaVergne High School math teacher passes away
LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools announced that a math teacher at LaVergne High School passed away on Sunday morning. Rutherford County Schools said in a Facebook post that Christina Manley was a top-notch teacher and natural leader who made an impact and was loved by many students and coworkers.
Breakfast biscuit leads to $1M prize in Bedford County
A quick stop for a breakfast biscuit led to a Unionville woman taking home a $1 million prize.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
Tennessee Woman's Biscuit Craving Leads To $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky player said she was "yelling and carrying on" when she saw she won.
WSMV
Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nashville Diaper Connection offers free diapers for a year to parents in school
If you're a parent, then chances are, you were shocked by some of the costs of raising a child. It's just that much more intense when you're trying to pay for school at the same time.
Self-reporting non-injury accidents in Nashville
A big change coming Monday in how to report car accidents in the Metro area. Instead of asking for an officer to come to the scene and make a report, Metro Police are asking motorists to self-report through an online portal.
WSMV
“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash
One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
WDEF
TN Teacher goes viral addressing her struggle with new Age Appropriate Materials Act
A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on Tiktok from sharing her struggles caused by Tennessee’s new law requiring school and classroom libraries to have a list of content made available to parents. The new state Age Appropriate Materials Act requires the local board of education to adopt a policy...
WKRN
Police ask for help identifying car linked to Tennessee shooting
Police ask for help identifying car linked to shooting in Hopkinsville. Police ask for help identifying car linked to Tennessee …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 20, 2022. 3 taken into custody after shots fired at West Creek …. Invasive aquatic weeds nuisance to Old Hickory Lake. TN...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WSMV
Harpeth Hall clarifies admission policy to parents, remains all-girls school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville all-girls private school that announced last week it would allow anyone who identifies as female to apply to attend the school has rescinded that approach. Harpeth Hall sent a letter to members of the school’s community on Thursday stating that the school has heard...
murfreesborovoice.com
Rent Prices in the Murfreesboro Area are Increasing
The cost of living in Murfreesboro is far from inexpensive, but it is also far from the most expensive. Those who grew up in Rutherford County can attest the monthly rent charged at apartment complexes has skyrocketed over the past few years. But determining what’s a high price and what’s a low price is often a matter of opinion, depending on where you may have lived prior to moving to the Murfreesboro area.
WKRN
Major convention returns to town
Eight years after first coming to Nashville, a major convention is making its return to Music City. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 20, 2022. 3 taken into custody after shots fired at West Creek …. Invasive aquatic weeds nuisance to Old Hickory Lake. TN musicians see TikTok as...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in Tennessee made the cut.
Comments / 0