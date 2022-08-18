ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Newsmaker: Mr. Sumner County pageant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Music, dinner and saving lives. That’s the goal of the Mr. Sumner County Pageant. Jack Kirkham and Carrie Marlin with the Junior Service League of Hendersonville join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss what the pageant benefits. Junior Service League of...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

LaVergne High School math teacher passes away

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools announced that a math teacher at LaVergne High School passed away on Sunday morning. Rutherford County Schools said in a Facebook post that Christina Manley was a top-notch teacher and natural leader who made an impact and was loved by many students and coworkers.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Third graders to face potential new hurdles with new state law

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new law in the state of Tennessee went into effect at the beginning of the school year that will impact all third-grade students and determine if a student will move on to fourth grade or need to attend summer school to move on to fourth grade, or must repeat third grade.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Police ask for help identifying car linked to Tennessee shooting

Police ask for help identifying car linked to shooting in Hopkinsville. Police ask for help identifying car linked to Tennessee …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 20, 2022. 3 taken into custody after shots fired at West Creek …. Invasive aquatic weeds nuisance to Old Hickory Lake. TN...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Rent Prices in the Murfreesboro Area are Increasing

The cost of living in Murfreesboro is far from inexpensive, but it is also far from the most expensive. Those who grew up in Rutherford County can attest the monthly rent charged at apartment complexes has skyrocketed over the past few years. But determining what’s a high price and what’s a low price is often a matter of opinion, depending on where you may have lived prior to moving to the Murfreesboro area.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Major convention returns to town

Eight years after first coming to Nashville, a major convention is making its return to Music City. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular for August 20, 2022. 3 taken into custody after shots fired at West Creek …. Invasive aquatic weeds nuisance to Old Hickory Lake. TN musicians see TikTok as...
NASHVILLE, TN

