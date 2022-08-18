ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

RB David Bailey enjoying life with CSU Rams heading into final college season

By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeG02_0hMiiEJi00
Colorado State running back David Bailey (5) runs the ball during the second half against Hawaii on Nov. 20, 2021, in Honolulu.   Associated Press file

FORT COLLINS • No one would’ve blamed David Bailey for deciding to spend his final season of college football somewhere other than Fort Collins.

He was one of a handful of players who came to Colorado State from Boston College after Steve Addazio was hired, albeit a year later.

Bailey was an instant contributor for the Rams in 2021, starting all 11 games he played and leading the team with 752 rushing yards. He was the focal point of a run-heavy offense and delivered the types of performances that were expected of him when he arrived from a Power 5 program. But the team as a whole didn’t live up to expectations, winning just three games in Addazio’s first (and only) full season at CSU.

The Rams quickly moved on from Addazio following the season and brought in Jay Norvell, who was fresh off a 52-10 blowout victory over CSU at Canvas Stadium. The offseason player movement in and out of the program was inevitable, but it only took one meeting with Norvell for Bailey to realize he didn’t want to be anywhere else.

“When I first got to meet Coach Norvell, I thought he was a genuine guy,” Bailey told The Gazette. “The coaching staff he brought in really cares about its players so he made it really easy for me to choose to stay here. The first thing he told us when he walked in was that he loved us and he didn't really know us at the time, so that really tells you a lot about a head coach. And he really meant it, I could see it in his eyes.”

That first team meeting really made an impact on Bailey, as did the candidness that followed in his private meeting with his new coach.

“He told me exactly where he wanted to see me in this offense and exactly where I stood and I told him I appreciated that,” Bailey said. “He told me he wanted me to stay here. I feel like it was special for him to tell me that he wanted to stay. I really felt connected with that.

"There was a lot of emotions going through my head at the time. But then again, I had to realize this is part of college. It happened at Boston College before and now here, where I’ve got a new coaching staff, so it’s part of the business.”

It’s difficult for any player to see a coach they’ve played under for multiple seasons lose their job. Add in the fact that Bailey had to prove himself worthy of playing time as a fifth-year senior, and it would’ve been natural for Bailey to put his name in the transfer portal and head to the first team that promised him a starting job. But over the past year and a half, Fort Collins has started to feel like home for a guy who grew up in Maryland and spent three years in Boston.

“Living in Fort Collins has been amazing. Beautiful scenery with the mountains in the background,” Bailey said. “I tell my parents that I feel like I’m on vacation all the time. I feel like it’s a getaway spot for me. Once I started exploring more and seeing the scenery, I was like, ‘It’s a beautiful place.’ But the first time hearing about Fort Collins and Colorado, you don’t know what to expect. It might be just a bunch of fields or something like that. But this is a beautiful college town and people have been lovely to me.”

There’s a genuine vibe within the program and the community heading into Norvell’s first season at the helm. Bailey can feel it when he’s walking around campus and talking to fellow students.

“I want to see this place excel,” Bailey said. “With the new coaching staff coming in, you could feel the vibe from the players. Out there on the practice field and even in the weight room, you could see a smile on everybody’s face. Last year, you could see some people that seemed like they weren’t really into it. But now, everybody’s involved, from the new freshmen that came in to the fifth-year guys, you can see the joy.

"You walk around the stadium, you walk around the community, there’s just a different vibe.”

It also helps for Bailey that every day on the practice field, he’s surrounded by what he describes as “the best running-back room in the Mountain West.”

With himself, A’Jon Vivens, Jaylen Thomas and now Avery Morrow coming over from Nevada, there’s more than enough talent for Norvell and the offensive coaching staff to use in an offense with expectations to put lots of points on the board each week.

And now with just over two weeks until the season kicks off against No. 8 Michigan in the Big House, Bailey is focused on one simple goal for his final year of college football: a winning season.

“For this team right here with this coaching staff, I feel like we’re in the right spot right now,” Bailey said. “We’re steadily growing each day, and I feel this is going to be a great season for us.”

David Bailey's career stats

At Colorado State (2021)

Carries: 197

Yards: 753

Rushing touchdowns: 9

Rushing yards per game: 68.5

Longest rush: 31 yards

Receptions: 15

Receiving yards: 134

Receiving touchdowns: 2

At Boston College (2018-20)

Carries: 332

Yards: 1,600

Rushing touchdowns: 16

Rushing yards per game: 57.1

Longest rush: 74 yards

Receptions: 18

Receiving yards: 158

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Comments / 0

