Massachusetts State

WBKO

Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent...
UTAH STATE
WBKO

Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Booker talks abortion, infrastructure at Bowling Green meet and greet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky senate democratic candidate, Charles Booker, was in the city over the weekend for a candidate meet and greet. Various candidates spoke to Bowling Green citizens about their campaigns, as well as meeting them on a more personal level. Booker, and many other candidates, discussed...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive medical and social services. The governor says it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in...
KENTUCKY STATE
