WBKO
Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent...
WBKO
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
WBKO
Booker talks abortion, infrastructure at Bowling Green meet and greet
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky senate democratic candidate, Charles Booker, was in the city over the weekend for a candidate meet and greet. Various candidates spoke to Bowling Green citizens about their campaigns, as well as meeting them on a more personal level. Booker, and many other candidates, discussed...
WBKO
Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive medical and social services. The governor says it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in...
WBKO
Dangerous driving habits seen during the pandemic continue to spread
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New government numbers show 2022 is off to a very bad start when it comes to traffic deaths in Kentucky. A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed 206 people died in Kentucky crashes in the first quarter of 2022. That is a...
WBKO
Kentucky State Fair closes early due to what officials are calling an ‘incident’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair closed early Saturday due to what officials are, at this time, calling an incident. Kentucky State Police said the State Fair Board made the decision to close early after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement. The fair released a statement shortly...
WBKO
KSP: 9 people arrested including 6 minors after ‘incident’ at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nine people have been arrested following an incident that occurred at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night. Kentucky State Police officers made eight arrests and the Kentucky Fair Board police made one. In a release sent by KSP, three arrests were adults, and six were minors.
WBKO
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a new school year, but some districts are already struggling with COVID spreading among their students. The Wolfe County School District is less than two weeks into its new academic year, but COVID is already causing trouble in the classroom.
