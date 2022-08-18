ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

IT services, power problems reported on Texas Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - IT and operations staff, along with LP&L, are working to restore power and IT services on the Texas Tech campus, according to an email sent to staff. The campus experienced power problems Sunday. Operations staff says power is stable at this time, but LP&L may have to do additional repair work Monday.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Madisonville, TX
City
Waxahachie, TX
Lubbock, TX
Football
City
Hawley, TX
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Lubbock, TX
State
Oklahoma State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Abernathy, TX
State
Georgia State
KCBD

Pigskin Preview: Lamesa Golden Tornadoes

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Golden Tornadoes missed out on the pigskin playoffs last year, so Joseph Hood’s team is hungry to get to the postseason. With a big Senior class, the team is working hard. There is construction upgrading the athletic facilities, including the home stands. Plenty...
LAMESA, TX
dallasexpress.com

Concept Convenience Store Opens Near Texas Tech

Convenience store operator Yesway acquired the Allsup’s chain last fall and set to work creating a new concept store called Allsup’s Express, which held its grand opening Tuesday in Lubbock, near the Texas Tech University campus. The new Lubbock location is the first Allsup’s Express in the nation....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Raider Rumble: Pitmaster Robert Wood

LUBBOCK, Texas- West Texas Land Guys pitmaster, Robert Wood shares what he’s bringing to this years Raider Rumble competition. The public is encouraged to come out this weekend. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information on the event visit the Red Raider meats Facebook.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Louisiana Tech#American Football#Red Raider Review#Lsu#Texas A M#Utsa
everythinglubbock.com

Raider Red Meats BBQ and Ribeye Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s time to Raider Rumble. Executive Director for Raider Red Meats, Tate Corliss and Smokin X’s John Reeves shares what people can expect from this years Raider Rumble competition. The Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information visit the Facebook page.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia to host District 1 Engagement Meeting Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a District 1 engagement meeting Monday, August 22, at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. “I’ve gotten to know many of the different departments at the City. It’s important to bridge the gap between my District 1 constituents and the staff,” said Martinez-Garcia. “It’s important to have community engagement, and to put a face on what is often considered a faceless bureaucracy.”
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes

Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock

I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Tulane University
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. events for August 20-26

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Grab a cup of coffee or tea to converse with others about gaining citizenship and learning the English language in this informal English as a second language class at Maxey Community Center 4020 30th St. Build relationships and help each other grow with those there. Conversation led by Volunteers from Literacy Lubbock. Coffee and tea provided. For more information please call, 806.767.3796.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is at 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

South Plains expected to get heavy rain for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas— The South Plains is expected to get some much-needed rain this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, there was a 20% chance of rain for Lubbock Friday night. Going into Saturday the chances ranged from 20% to 60%. On Sunday, the weekend will close out with an 80% chance of rain.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Under proposal, avg. Lubbock Co. tax bill increasing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The average property owner will pay more to Lubbock County this upcoming year under the budget and tax rate being considered. While the proposed property tax rate is lower than last year, property appraisals are up an average 16 percent according to the Lubbock Central Appraisal District.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Rollover crash in East Lubbock injures 2 Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in East Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 4th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a pickup truck. Two individuals suffered...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy