Lubbock is the most popular town in Texas in Airbnb bookings this fallAsh JurbergLubbock, TX
Texas Governor Supports $247,000 Job Training Grant in West TexasTom HandyTexas State
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West TexasTom HandyTexas State
Beto O’Rourke Laid out His Strategy on GunsTom HandyLubbock, TX
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Lamesa Golden Tornadoes
LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Golden Tornadoes missed out on the pigskin playoffs last year, so Joseph Hood’s team is hungry to get to the postseason. With a big Senior class, the team is working hard. There is construction upgrading the athletic facilities, including the home stands. Plenty...
dallasexpress.com
Concept Convenience Store Opens Near Texas Tech
Convenience store operator Yesway acquired the Allsup’s chain last fall and set to work creating a new concept store called Allsup’s Express, which held its grand opening Tuesday in Lubbock, near the Texas Tech University campus. The new Lubbock location is the first Allsup’s Express in the nation....
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
everythinglubbock.com
Raider Rumble: Pitmaster Robert Wood
LUBBOCK, Texas- West Texas Land Guys pitmaster, Robert Wood shares what he’s bringing to this years Raider Rumble competition. The public is encouraged to come out this weekend. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information on the event visit the Red Raider meats Facebook.
everythinglubbock.com
Raider Red Meats BBQ and Ribeye Championship
LUBBOCK, Texas- It’s time to Raider Rumble. Executive Director for Raider Red Meats, Tate Corliss and Smokin X’s John Reeves shares what people can expect from this years Raider Rumble competition. The Raider Rumble is happening this weekend and its open to the public. Raider Red Meats will be providing the meat and H-E-B is providing the side dishes for this competition. The public is encouraged to come out. You can meet these celebrity pitmasters, ask them questions, have some fun and learn something about grilling. For more information visit the Facebook page.
everythinglubbock.com
City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia to host District 1 Engagement Meeting Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — City Councilmember Christy Martinez-Garcia will host a District 1 engagement meeting Monday, August 22, at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter. “I’ve gotten to know many of the different departments at the City. It’s important to bridge the gap between my District 1 constituents and the staff,” said Martinez-Garcia. “It’s important to have community engagement, and to put a face on what is often considered a faceless bureaucracy.”
2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes
Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
11 Places to Get the Very Best Queso in Lubbock
I noticed a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page discussing the best places in Lubbock to get queso. There were dozens of responses and it's clear that everyone has their favorite spot. I'm partial to Rosa's. There is nothing quite like a fresh tortilla dunked in that yummy queso....
everythinglubbock.com
United Supermarket and Mrs Baird’s announce 11th annual Teachers on the Rise program
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Wednesday, United Supermarkets and Mrs Baird’s joined forces to celebrate the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program for the 11th year — an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Dept. events for August 20-26
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:. Grab a cup of coffee or tea to converse with others about gaining citizenship and learning the English language in this informal English as a second language class at Maxey Community Center 4020 30th St. Build relationships and help each other grow with those there. Conversation led by Volunteers from Literacy Lubbock. Coffee and tea provided. For more information please call, 806.767.3796.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock father begins donation campaign one year after son’s death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A Lubbock father has started a campaign honoring his son, Luke Siegel, one year following his death. Tim Siegel, the father of the Lubbock teen, lost his son one year ago to COVID pneumonia. Siegel hopes to keep Luke’s legacy alive, by...
everythinglubbock.com
Western Bank breaks ground on new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas— Western Bank broke ground on their new location Thursday morning. The new location is at 118th street and Slide Road. Western Bank has three other locations in Lubbock and several other locations in the state of Texas.
LPD investigates single-vehicle collision, serious injuries 3300 Interstate
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said an investigation was underway Sunday morning after a crash in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate 27. “One person has suffered serious injuries,” LPD said. “The call came in at 1:16 a.m.” Police said more information would be released when possible.
everythinglubbock.com
South Plains expected to get heavy rain for the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— The South Plains is expected to get some much-needed rain this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, there was a 20% chance of rain for Lubbock Friday night. Going into Saturday the chances ranged from 20% to 60%. On Sunday, the weekend will close out with an 80% chance of rain.
fox34.com
Under proposal, avg. Lubbock Co. tax bill increasing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The average property owner will pay more to Lubbock County this upcoming year under the budget and tax rate being considered. While the proposed property tax rate is lower than last year, property appraisals are up an average 16 percent according to the Lubbock Central Appraisal District.
everythinglubbock.com
Rollover crash in East Lubbock injures 2 Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in East Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 4th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a pickup truck. Two individuals suffered...
