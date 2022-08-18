ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An east valley board seat for Desert Healthcare District up for grabs as incumbent steps down

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
Desert Healthcare District Director Karen Borja, who represents Zone 6 in the eastern Coachella Valley, announced she will not seek reelection this November.

In an Aug. 1 letter, Borja, appointed to the board in January 2019, praised the district for its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanding behavioral health resources, and expressed gratitude for her time as a director.

The Desert Healthcare District is a local government agency whose goal is to help Coachella Valley residents receive health care resources, housing, food and other services.

As of Wednesday, Kimberly Barraza, a health policy advisor, and Chauncey L. Thompson, a CPA firm director, had filed to run for the Zone 6 seat.

Two other board seats that were up for election this year won't be on the ballot because no challengers filed. Incumbents Carole Rogers (Zone 2) and Evett PerezGil (Zone 4) will begin another four-year term in November, according to the district.

Rogers, a nurse, has served on the Board since 2014, and PerezGil, a patient liaison, was elected in 2018.

In the letter announcing she won't run again, Borja said her successor and other board members will have an opportunity to further explore the district's expansion and the future of Desert Regional Medical Center and the services it provides. The Palm Springs hospital is owned by the district, while Tenet Healthcare operates it.

The district, formed in 1948, long served only the west valley and ended at Cook Street, which cuts through Palm Desert and Indian Wells. But voters in November 2018 supported expanding the district's boundaries to include La Quinta, Indio, Coachella, the rest of Palm Desert and Indian Wells, Bermuda Dunes, Thermal, Mecca, North Shore and other unincorporated communities.

The board was then divided into seven new zones covering the valley. Borja said in her letter she was proud to have been one of the first people from east valley to serve on the district's board.

In December, the Zone 6 director was elected to serve as board president.

The district recently completed a redistricting process based on 2020 U.S. Census results.

IN THIS ARTICLE
