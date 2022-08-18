ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Star Speaks Out After Her Son's Alleged Killer Is Arrested: 'Grateful, But Not Happy'

TikTok star Ophelia Nichols says she is "grateful, but not happy" after an arrest was made in her son's murder. Nichols' son Randon Lee was fatally shot at a gas station in Prichard, Alabama, in June. He was 18. On Thursday, 20-year-old Reuben Gulley was arrested in connection with the death, WALA-TV reported. Montgomery County jail records confirm Gulley is in custody on a single charge of murder.
PRICHARD, AL
Jeff Lewis Speaks Out After 71-Year-Old Neighbor Allegedly Pistol-Whipped and Robbed in Her L.A. Home

Jeff Lewis is speaking out after a home robbery in his Los Angeles neighborhood. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed during a home invasion on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect — who was later identified as Dillon Anthony Klincke — gained access to a safe, removed jewelry and left with the victim's property, LAPD said. The victim sustained bruises and lacerations as a result of being struck by the suspect.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"

The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
RELATIONSHIPS
TheDailyBeast

‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies at 83 After Major Car Accident

Veteran Hollywood actor Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin in Magnum P.I., passed away on Sunday after sustaining serious injuries in a “major car accident” that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down, according to his daughter. Ch-a Mosley confirmed her 83-year-old father’s death on Facebook after he “transcended peacefully” early Sunday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy,” she wrote. Mosley was in a critical condition after the Aug. 4 car collision but was “fighting hard” at the time, his daughter wrote. No further details about the crash were available. Mosley starred in eight seasons of Magnum, P.I. alongside Tom Selleck from 1980 until 1988 and reappeared in a recent reboot of the hit show in 2019 and 2021 as another character, John Booky. He also appeared on Walker, Texas Ranger, RoboCop, The Love Boat, and Starsky and Hutch.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Marine Accused of Killing Ex-Wife on Hawaii Freeway Held on $1M Bond After Pleading Not Guilty

A marine has pleaded not guilty to accusations he killed his ex-wife along a busy Hawaii freeway last month. Sgt. Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, 29, is charged with second-degree murder and remains in jail on a $1 million bond in connection with the death of Dana Alotaibi, whom he allegedly stabbed "multiple times" on July 20 on Kapaa Quarry Road in Kailua, Oahu, according to police, Hawaii News Now reports.
KAILUA, HI
E! News

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Fire Captain's 'Beloved' 3 Kids and Ex-Wife Killed in Crash: They 'Brought So Much Light to So Many'

A California fire station is coming together to support one of their own who recently suffered a devastating loss. San Jose fire captain Steve Biakanja's 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy as well as his 12-year-old son Ben were killed in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister on Sunday evening, according to FOX station KTVU and CBS affiliate KION-TV. His ex-wife Lisa Biakanja, the children's mother, also died in the crash, the outlets reported.
HOLLISTER, CA
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Dies: Coroner Reveals Official Causes of Death

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has ruled Anne Heche’s death an accident. A report recently released by the office shared that Heche died from injuries sustained in her August 5th car crash. More specifically, prolonged smoke inhalation and thermal injuries caused her to slip into a coma from which she never awoke.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA

