Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
KCSO identifies fallen K-9 deputy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is in mourning after one of its K-9s died in the line of duty Thursday. The department identified the fallen dog as 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, Hannes and his handler Deputy Robert Fisher. The department refused to discuss the dog’s cause of death, but we do know the Belgian […]
1 Shot at Apparent House Party in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: One juvenile was reported shot at an apparent house party around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in the area of Sario Drive in Southwest Bakersfield. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot wound to the back. Bakersfield...
BPD: $16K reward offered for information on Baylee Despot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Baylee Despot, 25 disappeared in April 2018 and the Kern County Secret Witness program is offering up to $16,000 for information that leads to her being found. Despot, a member of the "Bakersfield 3," has not been found since she went missing over four years...
8-year-old’s drowning was an accident: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office said a young girl was found unresponsive in a pool and later died in early July was an accident. After a post-death examination the coroner’s office said the manner of 8-year-old Melody Monroe Ayon’s death was an accident and the cause of death was drowning.
Woman killed on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
Police looking for car thieves
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to identify two car thieves. On August 9 two people stole a car on Kelvin Grove. The first thief was a white male, between 30-40 years old, he is 5’6, and he has short brown hair, a mustache, and a goatee.
Human remains found in eastern Kern County, KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
Man dies after 20th Street apartment explosion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man involved in the explosion on 20th Street in late June has died, according the Kern County Coroner's Office. Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, of Bakersfield was identified Friday morning. A post-death examination was conducted and the cause of death is pending. A second man...
Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue. Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, […]
Bakersfield doctor placed on probation after patient's death
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield doctor has been put on probation for seven years. According to the Medical Board of California, Dr. Aldoori Sarwa had multiple charges brought against her, including gross negligence, performing surgery, and administering anesthesia in an unaccredited surgery center. Dr. Sarwa and her husband...
2 BPD officers hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and hospitalized Saturday after a crash as they pursued a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the department said. According to Bakersfield police, officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. The […]
KCSO mourning death of K-9 Hannes
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own after announcing the death of K-9 Hannes on Thursday after a shooting investigation in Lamont.
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured on Saturday following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Man who died in rollover crash in June identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a rollover crash in the McFarland area in early June has been identified. Elvin Humberto Chacon Castro, 44, of Wasco was the operator of the vehicle that ejected him after he struck a tree and rolled over, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said […]
KCSO K9 dies after showing ‘signs of distress’ following incident in Lamont
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a K9 died Thursday following an incident in Lamont. KCSO officials said the K9 died after showing “signs of distress” after the K9 and the deputy handler searched for suspects in a vineyard in the area of Panama Road and Habecker Road following a report […]
BPD: 2 officers injured after crashing into tree during pursuit
Two Bakersfield Police officers were injured Saturday after crashing into a tree during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The Bakersfield Fire and Kern County fire departments had to extricate the officer from the driver's seat of the patrol car because he was pinned in and the car had extensive damage, according to a BPD news release.
GoFundMe account set up for family of woman killed in central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been created for the surviving daughter of a woman killed last week in central Bakersfield. Christine Medina, 37, was found shot and wounded on 1st Street in Bakersfield on Aug. 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medical responders. A few days later, Bakersfield police […]
