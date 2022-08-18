ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies fallen K-9 deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is in mourning after one of its K-9s died in the line of duty Thursday. The department identified the fallen dog as 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, Hannes and his handler Deputy Robert Fisher. The department refused to discuss the dog’s cause of death, but we do know the Belgian […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD: $16K reward offered for information on Baylee Despot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Baylee Despot, 25 disappeared in April 2018 and the Kern County Secret Witness program is offering up to $16,000 for information that leads to her being found. Despot, a member of the "Bakersfield 3," has not been found since she went missing over four years...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

8-year-old’s drowning was an accident: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office said a young girl was found unresponsive in a pool and later died in early July was an accident. After a post-death examination the coroner’s office said the manner of 8-year-old Melody Monroe Ayon’s death was an accident and the cause of death was drowning.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed on California Avenue

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Police looking for car thieves

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to identify two car thieves. On August 9 two people stole a car on Kelvin Grove. The first thief was a white male, between 30-40 years old, he is 5’6, and he has short brown hair, a mustache, and a goatee.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Human remains found in eastern Kern County, KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found decomposed human remains between the Mojave and Rosamond areas. Deputies were dispatched to the desert area near Sierra Highway and Backus Road to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived at the scene they […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGET

BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man dies after 20th Street apartment explosion

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man involved in the explosion on 20th Street in late June has died, according the Kern County Coroner's Office. Cleveland Lee Amos, 66, of Bakersfield was identified Friday morning. A post-death examination was conducted and the cause of death is pending. A second man...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck and killed on Union Avenue in hit-and-run crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a driver sped off following a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead Saturday night on Union Avenue. Bakersfield police said officers were called to the Union Avenue near East 5th Street just after 9:45 p.m. for report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When officers arrived, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield doctor placed on probation after patient's death

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield doctor has been put on probation for seven years. According to the Medical Board of California, Dr. Aldoori Sarwa had multiple charges brought against her, including gross negligence, performing surgery, and administering anesthesia in an unaccredited surgery center. Dr. Sarwa and her husband...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 BPD officers hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and hospitalized Saturday after a crash as they pursued a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the department said. According to Bakersfield police, officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man who died in rollover crash in June identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a rollover crash in the McFarland area in early June has been identified. Elvin Humberto Chacon Castro, 44, of Wasco was the operator of the vehicle that ejected him after he struck a tree and rolled over, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said […]
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: 2 officers injured after crashing into tree during pursuit

Two Bakersfield Police officers were injured Saturday after crashing into a tree during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The Bakersfield Fire and Kern County fire departments had to extricate the officer from the driver's seat of the patrol car because he was pinned in and the car had extensive damage, according to a BPD news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy