WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Big companies leaving Hartford offices impacting restaurants, shops
(WTNH) – The cities of our state are changing, particularly, Hartford, which is home to the Travelers, The Hartford, Hartford HealthCare, and so many other big companies. The problem is, that many of them will not be bringing back all of the workers who keep the restaurants and shops busy, but there is a silver lining.
NewsTimes
CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
idesignarch.com
Riverfront Boat Themed House Inspired by Vintage Steamships
This modern boat house perched on a bluff overlooking the Niantic River in Waterford, Connecticut looks like a vintage steamboat. Laschever Building Co. teamed up with cable railing brand Feeney to construct this unique home inspired by steamships, luxury yachts and cruise ships of the early 20th-century. For the exterior...
Eyewitness News
Gov. to highlight economy, job growth at company in Milford
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A company in Milford was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of most successful companies in America. Gov. Ned Lamont said he plans to highlight Connecticut’s economy and job growth at FCP Euro on Hill Street. He said FCP Euro experienced a 223 percent...
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: Flashback to when Elvis was set to perform in Hartford; 400 families receive food in New Britain
(WTNH) – Our flashback this week: Elvis Presley. The king of rock and roll died 45 years ago this week. On August 21, 1977, Elvis was supposed to perform at the Hartford Civic Center. The tickets were $12.50. It was a return to Connecticut. He has performed in Hartford,...
A Look At The Legend Of Devil’s Hopyard State Park In East Haddam, CT
You don't have to look too far to find something strange or supernatural or just plain creepy in the state of Connecticut. Legend and superstitions are always cool to explore, especially one that involves the "Devil" himself. Today it's a beautiful hiking, fishing, bicycling, picnicking, and camping area located at...
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
The Bridgewater Fair Was Packed This Year
I attended the 2022 Bridgewater Fair Fireman's Parade on Friday and the line to park was as long as I ever remember it being. The parking lot across from the fairgrounds was filled to capacity by 5:20 pm, I know that because mine was one of the last cars they let in. While I did not go into the Fair, I'm told (by Ethan Carey) that too, was filled to the brim with people.
Eyewitness News
Puerto Rican parade kicks off in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford is celebrating Puerto Rican culture with its annual Puerto Rican parade. Thousands of people gathered at Bushnell Park on Sunday to celebrate Puerto Rican culture. Residents celebrated with food and music. Residents say they are proud to be Puerto Rican and appreciate the celebration. “I...
CT towns got $1.5 billion from feds. They’ve budgeted roughly 1% for housing
The failure to spend federal stimulus funds on housing is a missed opportunity to make CT a more affordable place to live, advocates say.
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
wetheitalians.com
Deli offers traditional Sicilian comfort food in Middletown: ‘It looks like home’
When Middletown residents of Sicilian ancestry want a taste of home, many go out to Avella’s Italian Takeout at 232 Williams St., near Wesleyan University. “It looks just like when I was growing up,” said Rose Scarrozzo, whose grandparents were born in Sicily. “My grandmother used to cook just like this. It looks like home.”
Construction set to begin on National Coast Guard Museum in New London
NEW LONDON, Conn. — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and government officials commemorated the construction of a National Coast Guard Museum. The museum will be located on the waterfront in New London. Construction will begin next week with the goal of opening in 2024. The museum was authorized...
Drought causing concern for Guilford's Bishop's Orchards
GUILFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's farms and orchards are already being impacted by the dry drought conditions the state is facing. The crispy conditions have resulted in the waterline in the primary irrigation pond for Bishop's Orchards in Guilford being down approximately four to five feet from where it typically is.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Register Citizen
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
Oyster Festival returns to Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 48th annual Milford Oyster Festival returned with over 30,000 homegrown oysters. Along with good food, festivalgoers enjoyed great music, too. A local Foo Fighters cover band kicked off the fun as the opening act, then Scott Stapp of the band “Creed” took over the main stage as the headliner. “Best […]
nerej.com
The Simon Konover Co. affiliate acquires Eden & Main Apartments - a 55+ rental community developed by Kokes Properties
Southington, CT An affiliate of The Simon Konover Company has acquired Eden & Main Apartments, a 55+ rental community that was recently developed by Kokes Properties of New Jersey. “We are excited to add Southington to the growing list of communities we serve. This newly constructed 41-unit community is inviting,...
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
fox61.com
How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
