Westbrook, CT

NewsTimes

CT's best Thai restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine

The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
CONNECTICUT STATE
idesignarch.com

Riverfront Boat Themed House Inspired by Vintage Steamships

This modern boat house perched on a bluff overlooking the Niantic River in Waterford, Connecticut looks like a vintage steamboat. Laschever Building Co. teamed up with cable railing brand Feeney to construct this unique home inspired by steamships, luxury yachts and cruise ships of the early 20th-century. For the exterior...
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Gov. to highlight economy, job growth at company in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A company in Milford was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of most successful companies in America. Gov. Ned Lamont said he plans to highlight Connecticut’s economy and job growth at FCP Euro on Hill Street. He said FCP Euro experienced a 223 percent...
MILFORD, CT
Westbrook, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Business
i95 ROCK

The Bridgewater Fair Was Packed This Year

I attended the 2022 Bridgewater Fair Fireman's Parade on Friday and the line to park was as long as I ever remember it being. The parking lot across from the fairgrounds was filled to capacity by 5:20 pm, I know that because mine was one of the last cars they let in. While I did not go into the Fair, I'm told (by Ethan Carey) that too, was filled to the brim with people.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Puerto Rican parade kicks off in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford is celebrating Puerto Rican culture with its annual Puerto Rican parade. Thousands of people gathered at Bushnell Park on Sunday to celebrate Puerto Rican culture. Residents celebrated with food and music. Residents say they are proud to be Puerto Rican and appreciate the celebration. “I...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show

People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
BRIMFIELD, MA
FOX 61

Drought causing concern for Guilford's Bishop's Orchards

GUILFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's farms and orchards are already being impacted by the dry drought conditions the state is facing. The crispy conditions have resulted in the waterline in the primary irrigation pond for Bishop's Orchards in Guilford being down approximately four to five feet from where it typically is.
GUILFORD, CT
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Oyster Festival returns to Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The 48th annual Milford Oyster Festival returned with over 30,000 homegrown oysters. Along with good food, festivalgoers enjoyed great music, too. A local Foo Fighters cover band kicked off the fun as the opening act, then Scott Stapp of the band “Creed” took over the main stage as the headliner. “Best […]
MILFORD, CT
06880danwoog.com

Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …

Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
WESTPORT, CT
fox61.com

How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE

