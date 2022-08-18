ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Time is our most valuable resource, spend it wisely

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
"What is wonderful about childhood is that anything in it was a wonder. It was not merely a world full of miracles. It was a miraculous world." - C.C. Chesterson

Jesus told his disciples, "Heaven is right here in the midst of you."

This miraculous world is here. It's why people migrate to where trees remain and where rivers flow.

When we are immersed in nature, we find healing. It is our paradise. Nature's temple.

Our world needs healing.Repairing.Mending.Peace.

So I ask, is it worth the while?

Every day you make choices of how to spend your most valuable resource: Time.

Those choices ripple out to all life. Stop and think about what you are doing. Is it worth the while?

Is it better for you? For your family? For the planet?

The world is miraculous. Become a child again and reconnect with the wonders and awe that surround you.

Become that gleeful, present child again and splash in that puddle, blow those dandelion seeds, and lie back to stare at the clouds and stars.

We ALL will be better for it!

Theresa Clark, Loudonville

