Guerneville, CA

Guerneville celebrates town’s 150th anniversary with a festival

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
When Guerneville’s twin anniversaries — the town’s 150th and the 100th of the truss bridge that spans the Russian River in town — fall nearly at the same time, it seems right to revel with a festival full of music and fun.

The town’s 10-year-old Rockin’ the River concert series is transforming Saturday into a one-day Come Together Festival set in downtown.

It will feature an eclectic music lineup and a community fair full of hula hoopers, food vendors and a variety of activities.

“It’s a big deal for this community. I’m excited about all of it,” said producer Kathy Ocean. ”I’m happy I get to help put these events on for the community.“

The festivities are also meant as a tribute to enduring recent years of floods, fires and the pandemic.

“We’ve been through many tragedies these past few years,” Ocean said. “The community really needs this.”

Two stages will offer live music, including local acts and groups from the wider Bay Area, from 1 to 7:30 p.m. The main-stage billing includes Beatles tribute band, The Sun Kings; a Latin band, Grupo Café Canela for a cumbia, bachata and salsa dance party; Carlos Reyes; and at the Lark’s Stage, The Jim Ocean Band.

Local actors will perform short interpretive readings from John Schubert’s “Tales of the Russian River — Stumptown Stories” as a tribute to Guerneville’s beloved historian who died in June at age 83.

The Guerneville Plaza will feature a community fair with food and drinks, family-friendly activities, a book and food drive, a photo booth and hula hoop space. The fair runs from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Situated on ancestral Pomo territory, Guerneville is named after George Guerne, a Swiss immigrant and early pioneer in the town’s booming logging business. In late 19th century, it became a vacation destination for wealthy vacationers. By the 1970s, it had become known as a haven for LGBTQ+ residents and visitors.

Guerneville’s historic bridge, built in 1922, was refurbished in 1998. The state initially planned to dismantle the old bridge, but residents rallied to save it in the late 1980s. The 949-foot-long structure was refurbished and turned into a walking and biking bridge east of the current Highway 116 alignment.

The town’s twice monthly concert series was morphed into the one-day anniversary celebration partly to ease the strain on sponsoring businesses hit hard financially by the pandemic.

“We’re saving money, labor and giving everyone a break,” Ocean said. “We’ll see what 2023 has to offer. This might be the new format.”

The Russian River Rotary Foundation has funded the community event for the past 10 years.

“It’s an unusual thing for an unincorporated area that’s not backed up by the city to pull this together. It’s all a labor of love,” Ocean said. “It’s about being a force and bridge for people to come together and celebrate each other.”

Santa Rosa, CA
