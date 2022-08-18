Read full article on original website
1 Shot at Apparent House Party in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: One juvenile was reported shot at an apparent house party around 12:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, in the area of Sario Drive in Southwest Bakersfield. The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries from a gunshot wound to the back. Bakersfield...
Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
Bakersfield Now
Washington Middle School, Noble Elementary lockdown lifted, student with BB gun arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A student at Washington Middle School was arrested Friday for bringing what appeared to be a firearm to campus. After investigation, the firearm was revealed to be a BB gun, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident prompted Washington and Myra A. Noble Elementary...
Bakersfield Now
One person dead following shooting in Northeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive around 11 P.M. Sunday night. Little information has been released, but officers tell Eyewitness News at least one person was killed following a shooting. The area was blocked off as officers investigated. This is a developing story,...
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured during a stolen vehicle pursuit
Two Bakersfield police officers were injured on Saturday following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Bakersfield Now
Police search for residential burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding a residential burglary suspect south of Columbus Street. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on August 2 in the 100 block of Miner Street. Police describe the suspect as White or Hispanic woman, 20 to 30...
Bakersfield Now
Man dies in McFarland shooting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The McFarland Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on 3rd street Tuesday. A man was found shot multiple times and died at the scene, according to the McFarland Police Department. Officers and Kern County Fire Department provided life-saving measures, but the man died from...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: $16K reward offered for information on Baylee Despot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Baylee Despot, 25 disappeared in April 2018 and the Kern County Secret Witness program is offering up to $16,000 for information that leads to her being found. Despot, a member of the "Bakersfield 3," has not been found since she went missing over four years...
Bakersfield Now
Police looking for car thieves
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help to identify two car thieves. On August 9 two people stole a car on Kelvin Grove. The first thief was a white male, between 30-40 years old, he is 5’6, and he has short brown hair, a mustache, and a goatee.
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
2 BPD officers hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and hospitalized Saturday after a crash as they pursued a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the department said. According to Bakersfield police, officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. The […]
Man shot after an attempted car robbery in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Friday after he was shot during an attempted carjacking, Porterville Police say. Officials say that at approximately 2:50 a.m. police officers were called to the 300 block of East Eastridge Circle regarding an attempted carjacking and robbery. The victim was shot […]
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested for aggravated assault while trying to break into a home
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man has been arrested for aggravated assault while trying to break into a home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Martiniano Jimenez attempted to break into a house in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Way, early in the morning on August 15. Police...
KMPH.com
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KCSO identifies fallen K-9 deputy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is in mourning after one of its K-9s died in the line of duty Thursday. The department identified the fallen dog as 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, Hannes and his handler Deputy Robert Fisher. The department refused to discuss the dog’s cause of death, but we do know the Belgian […]
Truxtun Lake shows effects of state’s damaging drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local lake rendered so dry by the ongoing drought you can see dead wildlife. Concerned locals upset about the wildlife being harmed. Truxtun Lake was once a filled to its brim we last noted in 2016. But three years later, in 2019, and the lake already began drying up. Now […]
Bakersfield Now
Stockdale Highway nighttime closure
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Stockdale Highway will be closed from 9 P.M. to 5 A.M. from August 21st to August 25th. The highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road. The Thomas Roads Improvement Program say they will be removing construction materials.
Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
Bakersfield Now
Second person shot at Vagabond Inn dies, two identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A second person shot Sunday, August 14 at the Vagabond Inn has died and was identified. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif. died Monday at Kern Medical, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, Calif., the first person that...
Police investigating shooting in Porterville
Police are investigating a shooting in Porterville early Thursday morning.
