Watsonville, CA

KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Flood Watch still running through Noon Monday for southern Oklahoma.

A Flood Watch is still in effect for portions of southern OK until Noon today this Monday. Although the heaviest rain is over there is more light to moderate rain moving east across southern OK this morning. Grounds are saturated and local flooding is possible. Rain chances will be decreasing as we go through this afternoon from east to west. Stay tuned to the latest weather updates in southern OK.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Rain ends for some, still going for other Oklahomans

The most widespread rainfall has ended as of Sunday night, however more is possible in isolated form for central Oklahoma, and in more widespread form south. Flood watches continue in southern Oklahoma as several inches of rain has fallen there. Track the rain here. Look for temps to remain in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Here Comes the Rain

We’ll see partly cloudy skies and hot weather this afternoon. Highs today will make it into the mid-90’s before rain chances move in. Rain will develop around 3-5pm Saturday afternoon and ramp up as we head into tonight. Tropical moisture will move into the forecast Sunday. The highest...
OKLAHOMA STATE

