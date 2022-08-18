Read full article on original website
Rangers searching for missing hiker after flash flooding hits Zion National Park
The search continues for a hiker reported missing after flash flooding hit Zion National Park on Friday.
Oklahoma doctor raises concerns about life-threatening virus, polio
A life-threatening virus, once thought no longer spreading in the U.S., is back. A person in New York tested positive for polio.
7,000 construction workers wanted for Intel chip plants
Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there's also a national shortage of people working in the trades.
KFOR
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
What is Legionnaires’ disease?
The bacteria is naturally occurring in fresh water but can infest manmade water sources when present.
OSBI releases more info in search for missing Louisiana woman
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents released new information in the search for a missing Louisiana woman whose vehicle was found abandoned in Oklahoma.
KFOR
Flood Watch still running through Noon Monday for southern Oklahoma.
A Flood Watch is still in effect for portions of southern OK until Noon today this Monday. Although the heaviest rain is over there is more light to moderate rain moving east across southern OK this morning. Grounds are saturated and local flooding is possible. Rain chances will be decreasing as we go through this afternoon from east to west. Stay tuned to the latest weather updates in southern OK.
Bob Moore Blood Drive car giveaway winner chosen
Five donors chosen from hundreds last week were picked as finalists for a chance to win a new Kia Rio from Bob Moore Kia.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting early signs of snow
The 2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts snow could come a couple weeks before you whip out the turkey for Thanksgiving.
Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab
A Massachusetts charter school where an 8th grade student was written up for a uniform infraction for wearing a hijab says it understands its “handling of the situation came across as insensitive.”
KFOR
Rain ends for some, still going for other Oklahomans
The most widespread rainfall has ended as of Sunday night, however more is possible in isolated form for central Oklahoma, and in more widespread form south. Flood watches continue in southern Oklahoma as several inches of rain has fallen there. Track the rain here. Look for temps to remain in...
A letter to Governor Stitt hopes to make a difference for many Oklahoma farmers and ranchers regarding shortage of hay
Hoping to make a difference for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers across the state, a letter to the Governor's Office from the president of American Farmers and Ranchers Mutual Insurance Company (AFR) asking Governor Kevin Stitt to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend certain requirements for transportation hay.
Free Oklahoma State Fair tickets, cinnamon rolls offered for donating blood
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering up a fun time at the fair and a tasty treat for each person who donates blood next week.
OK Gov. Stitt targets teachers’ unions in executive order
Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an Executive Order to ensure Oklahoma’s teachers’ and school district employees’ right to decline an invitation and fees to join a union.
KFOR
Here Comes the Rain
We’ll see partly cloudy skies and hot weather this afternoon. Highs today will make it into the mid-90’s before rain chances move in. Rain will develop around 3-5pm Saturday afternoon and ramp up as we head into tonight. Tropical moisture will move into the forecast Sunday. The highest...
Oklahomans help woman fulfill her mother’s dying wish – and you can, too
Habitat for Humanity's Critical Home Repair team is looking for volunteers to help Anna complete much-needed renovations to her late mother's NE OKC home.
