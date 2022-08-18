Apple’s announcement of a major vulnerability in the iPhone, and an urgent update to fix it, could panic anyone who uses one.Users of iPhones, iPads and Macs have been urged to install the fix as soon as they can, to ensure they are not targeted by a hack that appears already to have been used on some people.The danger posed by such a vulnerability is high, even if the fix is simple. And the effects of it could be disastrous, even if most people will never know it existed.It is the latest major flare-up in an ongoing battle for...

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO