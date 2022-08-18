Read full article on original website
Related
Apple security alert: How to update your iPhone software and ensure you are safe from latest security bug
Apple has released a major security alert, affecting its iPhones, iPads and Macs.The company says that a pair of dangerous bugs in its operating system mean that hackers can get access to some of the most important parts of Apple device’s software.What’s more, the company has warned that the problem may already have been actively exploited by hackers. That means that an attack is out there, and any device running software that hasn’t been updated is potentially at risk.Luckily, it is a relatively straightforward process to update any Apple device and stay safe from the bug. In fact, it...
Don't dawdle with latest iPhone update. Here’s why and how
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple’s latest security update was easy to miss. But security experts are warning that everyone should update any Apple device they have immediately. Apple said Wednesday that there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. The issue may already have been “actively exploited,” according to the company. Apple’s issues security updates multiple times a year. Without the latest update, a hacker could wrest total control of Apple devices, allowing the intruder to impersonate the true owner and run any software in their name. The good news? There’s an easy fix: just update your Apple phone, computer or tablet.
Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw
Millions of Britons are being urged to update their iPhones and other Apple devices after the technology giant confirmed the discovery of a major security flaw.The technology giant has issued software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers to fix a newly uncovered software issue, telling users the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users”.The flaw could potentially allow hackers to take complete control of affected devices, cybersecurity experts said, and Apple confirmed that it was “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited”.But industry experts have encouraged Apple...
There's a major new security update for iOS and macOS, so update now
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5.1, iOS 15.6.1, and iPadOS 15.6.1 which addresses two zero-day vulnerabilities being actively exploited in the wild. One of the flaws, affecting all three forms of the software is an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in the OS Kernel which can be abused to grant malicious applications highest privileges - in other words, an attacker could use it to fully take over a vulnerable endpoint (opens in new tab).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Apple May Have a Big Problem with the Mac and iPad
Apple (AAPL) held its rank. The world's most valuable company just gave investors, worried about the coming recession, what they wanted to hear: the economy is slowing, but not catastrophically. The giant of Cupertino in California has indeed announced quarterly results above analysts' expectations. Apple earned more than $19.44 billion...
You should probably update your Apple devices right now
(CNN Business) — Apple is directing users of most of its devices to update their software after the company discovered a vulnerability in its operating systems that it says "may have been actively exploited." In security updates posted online on Wednesday and Thursday, Apple said the vulnerability affects iPhones...
Washington Examiner
IPhone and iPad users told to update software to fix flaw giving hackers access
Those who use Apple products are urged to update their systems immediately after the company revealed a series of security vulnerabilities that could be used by hackers to take total control of a device. The computer company released two security reports describing the vulnerabilities on Wednesday. Hackers have "actively exploited"...
Apple reveals serious security flaw in iPhones, iPads, and Macs that could give hackers ‘full admin access’ to your device
Security experts advise users to update their devices immediately to avoid an attack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple warns of flaw that lets hackers into iPhones, Macs
Apple is warning of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers, and is urging users to install emergency software updates. Patches were released for iPhones, iPads and Mac computers running on operating systems with the vulnerability. gc/bfm
Apple announces fixes for security flaws in iPhones, iPads, Macs
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple announced software updates for iPhones, iPads and Macs on Wednesday that the tech giant says will fix two security vulnerabilities. In a pair of security reports, Apple said the flaws discovered had the potential to allow hackers to take complete control of the devices, according to The Associated Press.
PC Magazine
Apple Expands Self-Service Repair Store to M1 MacBooks
Starting Aug. 23, Apple will begin selling official replacement parts for MacBooks through the company's self-service repair store. For now, the replacement parts will only cover 2020 and 2021 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models built with the company’s M1 Arm chips. The company also hasn’t posted official pricing for any of the components yet.
Apple’s iOS 16 is finished according to report
Apple has apparently finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch next month, the software is currently in beta and the sixth beta of the software was released last week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has now finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch with the iPhone 14 in September. You can see what Mark Gurman has to say below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple vulnerability: Urgent update is just the latest in battle between iPhone owners and hackers
Apple’s announcement of a major vulnerability in the iPhone, and an urgent update to fix it, could panic anyone who uses one.Users of iPhones, iPads and Macs have been urged to install the fix as soon as they can, to ensure they are not targeted by a hack that appears already to have been used on some people.The danger posed by such a vulnerability is high, even if the fix is simple. And the effects of it could be disastrous, even if most people will never know it existed.It is the latest major flare-up in an ongoing battle for...
Apple Insider
Apple's latest security update is important, but the mass-media response is unhinged
Today's technology-related headlines are currently dominated by stories about security vulnerabilities "disclosed" in a variety of Apple devices. Hyperbole abounds, including discussions about how the flaws would allow a hacker to "take control" of your device. However, despite what the headlines may have you think, there's nothing all that greatly...
9to5Mac
Sketchy rumor: iPad 10 could feature Touch ID in top button, relocated FaceTime camera
Apple’s most affordable iPad is expected to get a major update this fall with a new flat-edged design, USB-C, and more. Now, a new supply chain report suggests that the 10th generation iPad could also feature Touch ID in the power button, rather than in the home button. Here’s what that means…
Apple receive backlash as users fear latest update will slow down iPhone
Apple users are apprehensive about the latest software update, with some suggesting it could be a ploy to slow down their devices ahead of the iPhone 14 release. The tech giant has previously been hit with fines for 'throttling', which means deliberately reducing the performance of device or app. This...
How to change your AirDrop name on iOS and Mac
AirDrop is a wireless technology designed by Apple that allows you to easily and quickly transfer documents, files, photos and videos from one Apple device to another. AirDrop is available on iPhone, iPad, MacBook laptops and Mac desktop computers and once turned on is very easy-to-use. If you have already been using AirDrop to transfer files but would like to change the icon label associated with your iOS or Mac device, this quick guide will show you how to change your AirDrop name.
How to show Apple Mac hidden files
Apple Mac users searching for a file that cannot be found might be interested to know that by default Apple makes certain files and folders invisible when searching in the macOS file manager. If you are looking for a folder or file on your Apple Mac computer it may be hidden by the operating system this quick guide will take you through how to show Mac hidden files.
9to5Mac
iPadOS 16: These are the new features exclusive to M1 iPads
IPadOS 16 brought a handful of new features, especially for M1 iPad users. With the public beta now available, if you want to know how you can take full advantage of the upcoming operating system and whether it’s worth upgrading to an M1 iPad Air or M1 iPad Pro, here are their exclusive features on iPadOS 16.
inputmag.com
How to lock individual Apple Notes using your iPhone's passcode
If you’re an iPhone user, your Notes app is likely filled with stuff (like your amateur poetry and passwords) that you don’t want other people to read. Apple knows that too, which is why iOS lets you lock any note behind a passcode, password, Face ID, or Touch ID.
Comments / 0