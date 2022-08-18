Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Improvement project on 156 to cause lane closures
In an Aug. 19 news release, Caltrans District 5 said the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will result in lane closures beginning Aug. 21. Travelers will encounter one-way traffic control in both directions of Hwy. 156, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sunday August 21. Overnight, one-way traffic control, will take place through the morning of Friday August 26. The location of the traffic control will vary each night as crews make progress in installing the K-rail.
VIDEO: Sideshow blocks freeway traffic in San Jose
Police broke up multiple sideshows in San Jose on Saturday, but not before many people were stuck in traffic waiting for the cars to disperse.
KSBW.com
Car Week Traffic: On top of event traffic, be prepared for 85,000 tourists to leave
SALINAS, Calif. — Over in Seaside we have Exotics on Broadway. Broadway Ave closed between Del Monte and Fremont from 11 a.m. To 6 p.m. A detour is available through the Seaside Auto Mall. Expect delays on both Del Monte, Fremont and Highway 1. And just a heads up...
kion546.com
Hollister Street renamed to honor Cesar Chavez
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Union Road will have a new name and it is to remember a civil and labor rights icon. Union Road between Highway 25 and Fairview Road will now be known as Avenida Cesar Chavez. On Saturday, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony where city and county officials along with the community witnessed the new street signs being unveiled.
Where to pick apples in the Bay Area and Northern California
This was the best Golden Delicious apple I have ever tasted.
RV Caught on Fire in Sand City
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A RV caught on fire near the Lucky's on California Avenue on Saturday night around 10:06 p.m. Monterey Fire confirmed to KION that they originally got called to a structure fire near the grocery store. When crews got there they saw that there was an RV on fire. Witnesses in the The post RV Caught on Fire in Sand City appeared first on KION546.
Gilroy Dispatch
Billboard proposal is in early stages
A proposed 75-foot electronic billboard along Highway 101 would have less than significant impacts on the environment, a report concluded. The public is invited to comment on the report and the proposed update to the city’s sign ordinance by Sept. 6 at 5pm. In late 2020, the Gilroy City...
CHP: DUI suspected in 7-car collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Seven vehicles were involved in a car crash Saturday night in San Jose, and one person has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to California Highway Patrol. The incident happened in the area of South 1st Street and I-280. According to coordinates provided by CHP, the […]
viatravelers.com
24 Fun & Best Things to do in Monterey, California
Nestled along the idyllic central California coastline, Monterey, California, is a beautiful West Coast town in one of the most picturesque areas of the state. Visitors from Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area routinely make the drive to and through the beautiful town. Is Monterey, California, worth visiting?...
benitolink.com
BL Special Report: Company transferred 27 parcels along Hwy 25 corridor
A curtain was pulled back during the Aug. 9 San Benito County Supervisors meeting when former supervisor Anthony Botelho announced that 27 parcels near the proposed Strada Verde Innovation Park (SVIP) project had transferred to a Delaware-based company in one day. The properties make up over 7,400 acres to the north and south of Hwy 25 near the Santa Clara County border.
kingcityrustler.com
Letter to the Editor | Agencies’ Handling of Homeless Is Commendable
I would like to take the time to commend our City Council, Mayor Mike LeBarre, City Manager Steve Adams, our Police Department headed by Chief Keith Boyd, and the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office for their thoughtful responses to the King City area’s homeless issues. Our city is working...
lookout.co
We are different people, you and I, two years after the CZU fires
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Several years ago, I was sitting with a neighbor on his hilltop property enjoying...
1,302 customers without power in Ben Lomond
BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION-TV): PG&E told KION that power has been restored to all 1,302 customers in Ben Lomond after there was a power outage on Sunday morning. The outage was reported at 11:23 a.m. and lasted more than an hour. PG&E said that power was fully restored at 1:06 p.m. The cause is still The post 1,302 customers without power in Ben Lomond appeared first on KION546.
Fire crews responding to two-structure fire in San Jose
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
KSBW.com
Rebuilding continues in Santa Cruz County but some community members believe some promises are being broken
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — This week is the second anniversary of the CZU Lightning Fire where 1,500 structures were destroyed by fire. A very small number have been rebuilt and some residents believe promises to rebuild their homes were broken. Some community members signed a contract with Homebound, an...
Antelope Valley Press
Officials: Three killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport, authorities said, Friday. The names of those killed after their planes crashed, Thursday, at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their...
Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Come with us to the Benchlands: Listen to five voices of Santa Cruz's unhoused
We often talk about "the unhoused" in Santa Cruz County, but we rarely talk to them. Here, in video clips, Lookout's Jody K. Biehl and Kevin Painchaud take you to the Benchlands, Santa Cruz's largest homeless encampment — a place of ongoing controversy as the city plans its closure — and hear from five people living there. If you haven't walked the Benchlands, this is your opportunity. As part of our interviews, we asked Benchlands residents what they want you — the public — to know about them and their lives.
SJ firefighters start GoFundMe that appears related to deadly Tesla crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose fire captain is mourning the deaths of his three children after they were tragically killed in a grisly crash on Highway 156 in San Benito County, according to a GoFundMe post apparently set up by his colleagues. Fire Captain Steve Biakanja’s children were students at Carmel Middle […]
Marina City Council approves $4.2 million to remove Fort Ord Barracks
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV): The Marina City Council approved a $4.2 million contract to remove old Fort Old barracks near Marina High School. On Aug. 3, the deal was unanimously approved 5-0, and the bid came from Unlimited Environmental Inc. of Long Beach. The buildings are located in the Cypress Knolls and City Park neighborhoods. Elvie The post Marina City Council approves $4.2 million to remove Fort Ord Barracks appeared first on KION546.
