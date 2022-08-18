ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

u.today

Bitcoin at $20,000 and Ethereum at $1,000 Minimum, Expects Former Ark Invest Analyst

MARKETS
u.today

Ripple Sells Millions Worth of XRP: Whale Alert

MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues New BTC Warning

The crypto trader and analyst who accurately predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) would crash below $23,000 months prior is issuing a fresh warning on the flagship digital asset. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 480,200 Twitter followers that it’s “just a matter of time” before Bitcoin falls to new lows.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Someone Just Sent 1,791 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $37,969,212 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 15EKLzmX6g96LJMqa4LdMLR1xMoKoCqRWi. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Motley Fool

Coinbase Just Changed the Game

Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?

After successfully testing price supports at $20,000, Bitcoin now looks to test the $25,000 resistance level. The overall psychology of the crypto market suggests that momentum could be shifting in Bitcoin's favor. Normally risk-averse institutional investors are also showing pent-up demand to invest in Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Bitcoin Doesn't Allow Staking. Is It Still a Buy?

Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus model doesn't let coin holders benefit from staking. Ethereum's planned switch to a proof-of-stake system is a positive for income-seeking crypto investors. Bitcoin still makes for a worthwhile investment over the long haul. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CURRENCIES
International Business Times

Who Has the Largest Bitcoin Holdings in 2022?

Do you own Bitcoin? How much of it do you own? You may be surprised to learn that some entities own more Bitcoin than you can imagine. Since COVID-19 broke out, Bitcoin ownership has grown significantly. Many companies and even governments are now some of the largest owners of Bitcoin. You can get help trading Bitcoin from bitcoin up of a crypto exchange.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Plunge as Merge Rally Cools Off: This Week’s Crypto Recap

The past week saw the total market cap shed some $115 billion as both Bitcoin and Ethereum take a beating in a broader sell-off. Things took a turn for the worse in the past seven days as the leading cryptocurrencies plunged. The total market capitalization is down some $115 billion in seven days as multiple leading coins dropped by double-digit percentages. With that said, let’s unpack.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Plummets Below $22K While Ethereum Eyes $1.7K (Market Watch)

The crypto market cap is down by over $100 billion in the past two days as BTC and all altcoins fell to new weekly lows. Yesterday’s price drop was followed by another, even more volatile one, which took bitcoin down to a three-week low of under $22,000. Most altcoins...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau

The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Recession-proof Cryptos: Uniglo (GLO), Cardano (ADA), Fantom (FTM), And Bitcoin (BTC)

Investors are seeking places to keep their money safe since the global economy is on the verge of a recession. Many people feel that cryptocurrencies suit this profile because, unlike conventional fiat currencies, they are not affected by the same economic factors. In particular, it is believed that the four cryptocurrencies in the headline can withstand the stresses of a recession.
CURRENCIES

