A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two men were shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
u.today
Bitcoin at $20,000 and Ethereum at $1,000 Minimum, Expects Former Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP, DOGE, ETH Are at Loss as Crypto Investors Enter Bear Mode: Crypto Market Review, August 22
u.today
Ripple Sells Millions Worth of XRP: Whale Alert
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange grew revenue more than 1,000% during the crypto boom, leaked docs reportedly show
FTX grew revenue more than 1,000% year-on-year as the crypto market boomed in 2021, CNBC reported. Founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto exchange made $1.02 billion, per leaked internal docs. A host of acquisitions and an aggressive marketing strategy are likely to have fueled revenue growth. Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse This Year Issues New BTC Warning
The crypto trader and analyst who accurately predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) would crash below $23,000 months prior is issuing a fresh warning on the flagship digital asset. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 480,200 Twitter followers that it’s “just a matter of time” before Bitcoin falls to new lows.
Someone Just Sent 1,791 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $37,969,212 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 15EKLzmX6g96LJMqa4LdMLR1xMoKoCqRWi. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Motley Fool
Coinbase Just Changed the Game
Coinbase now has a crypto wallet integrated into the Coinbase App. Security is shared between Coinbase and the user, unlike most wallets where 100% of the responsibility is with the user. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Should I Buy Bitcoin at $25,000?
After successfully testing price supports at $20,000, Bitcoin now looks to test the $25,000 resistance level. The overall psychology of the crypto market suggests that momentum could be shifting in Bitcoin's favor. Normally risk-averse institutional investors are also showing pent-up demand to invest in Bitcoin. You’re reading a free article...
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
dailyhodl.com
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell Says Crypto Exchange Will Be Forced To Freeze Funds Coming From Tornado Cash
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says that the US government’s decision to sanction Tornado Cash leaves the crypto exchange with no option but to block funds coming in from the coin mixing service. Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department banned Americans from using of Tornado Cash, citing national security...
Motley Fool
Bitcoin Doesn't Allow Staking. Is It Still a Buy?
Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus model doesn't let coin holders benefit from staking. Ethereum's planned switch to a proof-of-stake system is a positive for income-seeking crypto investors. Bitcoin still makes for a worthwhile investment over the long haul. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Killers Avalanche, BNB Set to Soar More Than 112%, Could Proprivex Follow Suit?
The crypto market is so complicated that many newbies may find it hard to navigate digital assets and make good decisions. Performing due diligence is still not enough to shield one from looming ripples often caused by crypto volatility. For this reason, experts suggest buying digital assets at low prices and hodling for the long term.
International Business Times
Who Has the Largest Bitcoin Holdings in 2022?
Do you own Bitcoin? How much of it do you own? You may be surprised to learn that some entities own more Bitcoin than you can imagine. Since COVID-19 broke out, Bitcoin ownership has grown significantly. Many companies and even governments are now some of the largest owners of Bitcoin. You can get help trading Bitcoin from bitcoin up of a crypto exchange.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Plunge as Merge Rally Cools Off: This Week’s Crypto Recap
The past week saw the total market cap shed some $115 billion as both Bitcoin and Ethereum take a beating in a broader sell-off. Things took a turn for the worse in the past seven days as the leading cryptocurrencies plunged. The total market capitalization is down some $115 billion in seven days as multiple leading coins dropped by double-digit percentages. With that said, let’s unpack.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Plummets Below $22K While Ethereum Eyes $1.7K (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap is down by over $100 billion in the past two days as BTC and all altcoins fell to new weekly lows. Yesterday’s price drop was followed by another, even more volatile one, which took bitcoin down to a three-week low of under $22,000. Most altcoins...
biztoc.com
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
bitcoinist.com
Recession-proof Cryptos: Uniglo (GLO), Cardano (ADA), Fantom (FTM), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Investors are seeking places to keep their money safe since the global economy is on the verge of a recession. Many people feel that cryptocurrencies suit this profile because, unlike conventional fiat currencies, they are not affected by the same economic factors. In particular, it is believed that the four cryptocurrencies in the headline can withstand the stresses of a recession.
