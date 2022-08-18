Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Missing Shasta County Man’s Car Found off Hwy 36 in Mad River on Sunday Afternoon
Yesterday, a vehicle belonging to a Shasta County man, Keith Stotts, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 17, was located Sunday afternoon off Hwy 36 in the Mad River area. And, in a worrying twist, his shoes and shirt were located near the vehicle. Stotts, who owns Stotts &...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man arrested for DUI after rollover crash
REDDING, Calif. - A man was arrested for driving under the influence after a rollover crash Sunday night in Redding, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Roderick Grossen, of Redding, was driving southwest on Lakewood Drive when he drove off the road and crashed into a brick mailbox. The vehicle...
krcrtv.com
Man struck by multiple vehicles dies after early morning crash.
REDDING, Calif. — Early Sunday morning around 5:20 am, a white Ford Fusion driving northbound on SR-99 at Hutchinson Road drove off the roadway and crashed into a ditch east of the highway. The unidentified male driver exited the vehicle and was reported by witnesses to be standing in...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 stopped
WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. - Forward progress of the 35-acre Kennedy Fire, which was sparked by a head-on crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, has been stopped Friday afternoon, according to Whiskeytown National Recreation Area officials. On Friday there were at least two dozen engines, three bulldozers, helicopters and other aircraft working...
actionnewsnow.com
State Route 299 is closed between Rock Creek and Buckhorn Summit due to fatal two-vehicle crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 10:45 p.m. UPDATE - State Route 299 is now open with one way traffic control from Rock Creek to Buckhorn summit, said Caltrans. State Route 299 is closed in both directions due to a two-vehicle head-on crash with a vehicle fire, according to Caltrans. A big...
iheart.com
Firefighters Battling Several Fires In Northern California
Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started Tuesday is now fully contained. The Yeti and Alex fires in Siskiyou County have burned nearly 8,000 acres in the Klamath National Forest and are at 90% containment. And in Humboldt and Trinity counties, the Six Rivers Complex has scorched 26,000 acres and containment is now at 51%.
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says to expect delays on Highway 32 in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that drivers should plan 15-minute delays on Highway 32 from six miles east of the Butte/Tehama line to five miles west of the junction with Highway 36. Caltrans says that daytime work is expected to occur Monday through Friday, through early November. The delays...
actionnewsnow.com
Lost hiker flown back to Pacific Crest Trail in Shasta County by CHP helicopter
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and CHP teamed up to rescue a hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail on Wednesday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a signal from a GPS beacon in the area near Summit Lake Road and Grizzly Peak Road, in a remote area of eastern Shasta County.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP: Man hit and killed after walking into traffic on Highway 273
REDDING, Calif. - A deadly crash closed part of Highway 273 in Shasta County Thursday morning. The CHP said collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Highway 273 and Happy Valley Road and involved a person walking in a southbound lane. According Redding CHP Sgt. Hinkson, a southbound vehicle swerved...
1 Person Dead In A Fatal Crash In Whiskeytown (Whiskeytown, CA)
According to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal accident took place on Highway 299 near Whiskeytown National Recreation Area. The officials have confirmed that the driver of an SUV collided with [..]
kubaradio.com
Fire Fighters Work Tirelessly To Extinguish Several Northern California Wildfires
(Sacramento, CA) — Firefighters are working tirelessly to extinguish several wildfires burning in the Northern part of the state. That includes the Curly Fire in Siskiyou County that started burning Wednesday morning near Happy Camp which prompted evacuation warnings. The Ranch Fire in Shasta County near Lakehead that started...
krcrtv.com
Pedestrian hit, killed in collision near Happy Valley after running into road, police say
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Redding California Highway Patrol responded to calls Thursday morning of a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Highway 273 near Happy Valley Road. Officials with the CHP told KRCR Chief Photographer Adam McCallister that around 5:30 a.m., a Ford sedan was headed south on Highway...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested and stolen car found in Red Bluff area Wednesday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested and a stolen car found by Tehama County Probation Department officers on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. When officers were conducting compliance checks in homeless camps, they found an offender who was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). During a search...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff's Office announces $10K reward for information leading to missing man
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff's Office said a $10,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to authorities locating a missing man. The sheriff's office said the reward is information that leads to it locating 60-year-old Frederick “Kevin” Montes who was last seen around May 13.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Plumbing truck catches fire on Highway 273 in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 17, 6:38 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 273 near Ox Yoke Road in Anderson. Shasta County CAL FIRE officials said their crews are assisting the Anderson Fire Department with this fire. The southbound lanes on Highway...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
8/18, 1 pm – Fighting the Kennedy Fire Near Whiskeytown Lake
Jim Dowling is a retired teacher and ex-railroad brakeman/conductor. He takes pictures, gardens and, on occasion, spins a decent yarn.
actionnewsnow.com
25-year-old dies in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 25-year-old woman from Montgomery Creek died in a crash on Highway 299 near the Fall River Mills community on Saturday, according to the CHP. The CHP said the woman was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt on Highway 299 around 5 a.m. when she crossed over double yellow lines and crashed into a big rig.
mendofever.com
Life in a Tinder Box—Mendocino County Residents Must Practice Disaster Preparedness to Survive This Era of Wildfire
As the last long days of July slipped into August, a series of record high temperatures were set in Yreka and Montague, twin jewels of Shasta County that sit astride I-5 very near the Oregon border. Each day for three consecutive days the temperature reached over 110°. And each day eclipsed the old high-temperature record for that day by more than 12°. Humidity was in the low teens.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County Sheriff's deputies found a suspect whom they call a pimp connected to a human trafficking operation
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies arrested a man wanted in connection with a Multi-Agency Human Trafficking Operation on Friday at around 2 p.m. in Anderson. Deputies served a search warrant for Anthony Augustus, 27, of Redding, at 6513 Lu Lu Ln. Augustus was...
