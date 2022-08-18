THE DAILY WIRE: FLDOE Responds to Allegation of Assault on Girl By Biological Male in Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Bathroom

Read full article on original website
Palm Bay Police Department Reveal Memorial Built in Sergeant Frank Tobar’s Honor
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – August 20 marks one year since the passing of Palm Bay Police Sgt. Frank Tobar. “Not a day goes by where we don’t think of him, his legacy, or the commitment he made to protecting and serving others,” said Palm Bay police officials.
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, ‘Junny’ Visit Students at Atlantis Elementary School to Discuss Anti-Bullying
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – I had the opportunity to speak with students Friday at Atlantis Elementary School in Port St. John about the honor of serving as Sheriff of Brevard County and of course, about Junny our BCSO Mascot. During the presentation, I was able to share with the...
Deputies: Not enough evidence to prove crime in Brevard Public Schools bathroom incident
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There is not enough evidence to prove that a crime was committed after a Brevard County student claimed she was groped in a school bathroom, according to Brevard County deputies. According to a report provided by the sheriff’s office, a female student at Space Coast...
Signs Warn About 'Deadly Force' at Florida Schools: 'Teachers Are Armed'
"The Florida legislature gave us the ability to train and arm educators in a schoolhouse," Gulf District Superintendent Jim Norton said.
WATCH: Melbourne Police, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Conduct Combined Training With SWAT, EOD Team
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Police Department conducted combined training with Brevard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and EOD team. “Thank you for a great combined training day and, as always, we enjoyed working with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office,” said Melbourne Police Department officials.
Church incident in Pooler leads investigators to double homicide in Florida
The Pooler Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after connecting him to a double homicide in Florida. On Tuesday morning, First Baptist Church of Pooler called police to report a suspicious man, now identified as James Green. The church told dispatchers that the man had asked to speak to...
Florida mother claims mistreatment when sheriff's deputy gave her traffic ticket
Florida mother claims mistreatment when sheriff's deputy gave her traffic ticket. A Florida mother describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a sheriff's deputy. The deputy has since resigned following that traffic stop -- which was all caught on body camera. The mother says the way the deputy went about giving her a ticket was wrong.
PHOTOS: Predator Sneaks Into Florida Elementary School, Hides Behind Toilet
A girl's restroom at a Florida elementary was covered in crime scene tape after an unwanted visitor was found hiding behind the toilet. WILD Florida Rescue, a nonprofit wildlife rescue agency, was called out to Indialantic Elementary in Brevard County after an opossum appeared to have snuck into the school and made his way into the ladies restroom.
14-Year-Old Florida Boy And His Mom Charged In National Identity Theft Scam
A Florida high school student and his mother have been charged with an identity theft scheme affecting victims across the U.S. Elijah Duett, 14, a student at Deltona High School, first came under investigation in May, when he was charged with making written threats to
Fitness Club Merritt Island Owners Lou and Denise Manley Keeping Brevard County 4Ever Young
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – Fit, healthy and forever young: what could be better?. Denise and Lou Manley, co-owners of Fitness Club of Merritt Island, are aiming for that magic trifecta with their new anti-aging practice that is soon to open next to their gym. Fitness...
Ron DeSantis Highlights Teacher Recruitment Initiatives, Changes Allowing Veterans to Receive College Credit
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted proposals for the 2023 Legislative Session that will help support and grow Florida’s teaching workforce and leverage the talents of Florida’s retired veterans and first responders. DeSantis also announced that today the State Board of Education will adopt military-friendly amendments to the...
Child dies in Florida house fire after neighbor hears cries for help
A child died Friday night after a fire at a home in Florida, according to officials.
Brevard County deputies to patrol Town of Melbourne Village after entire police force resigns
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — Thursday was the last night on patrol for the entire police force in the town of Melbourne Village in Brevard County. Melbourne Village Commissioners voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday night to enter into an agreement with the sheriff’s office to have two dedicated deputies patrol within the town’s jurisdiction, rather than relying on the current police force.
‘It was not OK’: Former student says accused ex-St. Johns County assistant coach targeted multiple girls
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As recently as December 2021, there were serious complaints made against a former coach in St. Johns County schools that led to him being accused of sexual battery on students stemming from incidents that allegedly happened four years ago. Tylar Reagan was banned from district property...
A Florida mother has called on Governor DeSantis for help after her children were wrongfully removed by DCF
After his son Adam Walsh was killed, America's Most Wanted host and founder of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children John Walsh started a crusade for justice, one that allegedly allowed him to steal his own grandkids. His daughter, and mother of the children, Meghan Walsh is asking for assistance from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Brevard Public Schools Opens New Fire Academy CTE Program at Palm Bay Magnet High School
BREVARD COUNTY • PAM AY, FLORIDA – Brevard Public Schools added yet another program to their Career and Technical Education roster this school year, with the addition of the Firefighting Academy. On Friday, Aug. 12, a Ribbon Cutting was held to celebrate the kick-off of the new program.
‘No evidence of clothes, just drugs’: Suitcases of narcotics carried through airports in CA, FL
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A years long investigation saw Florida officials partner with federal authorities to dismantle a drug-trafficking organization that was shipping hundreds of pounds of drugs in luggage on domestic flights. In a news release, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced that 85 suspects had been arrested...
Police give all-clear after WESH 2 evacuated because of threat
WESH 2/CW18 was unable to air its newscasts at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday and early Monday morning due to a threat called into the station in Eatonville. The building was evacuated while the Eatonville and Orlando police departments investigated. Shortly before 5 a.m., police gave the all clear....
Florida woman finds alligator swimming in backyard pool
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida responded to a home for a situation that wasn't part of their academy training -- an alligator swimming in a pool. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to an east Orange County home on Thursday when the homeowner called to report an alligator was swimming in her backyard pool.
42nd Strangles Case in Florida in 2022
On Aug. 17, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a vaccinated Warmblood weanling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge beginning on Aug. 12. The farm where the filly resides is under official quarantine, with an unknown number of horses exposed. This is Florida’s 42nd confirmed case of strangles in 2022.
