ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

3 easy wedge-shot tweaks that will have you stuffing it close

I hesitate to admit it, but before I walked into the GOLFTEC Woodbridge training center in Metuchen, N.J., a few months back, I’d never seen my own swing on video, let alone from various angles with high-tech launch monitor data popping instantly with every swing. Indeed, my GOLFTEC coach, Ryan Williamson, was surprised that a 20-year industry vet would be experiencing this for the first time.
METUCHEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Detroit Free Press

Mysterious illness killing dogs in northern Michigan has state, feds investigating

Local, state and federal agencies are urgently investigating a mysterious illness — what the state said has canine parvovirus-like symptoms — that has been killing dozens of dogs in northern Michigan. Animal control officials said Monday the cause is unclear. It's also unknown whether it is related to illnesses in dogs reported in Europe as early as 2019 — or if it can be contracted by humans. ...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Golf.com

Insight, a jab and disaster: This Jordan Spieth-Michael Greller exchange is the best

Michael Greller was right. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. The dialogue between Spieth the golfer and Greller his caddie has turned into a must-listen affair over the years, oftentimes because Spieth desires to play the impossible, Greller wants the possible and they debate. TV mics have become wise to follow the pair along, which they did during a sequence during Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Price
AccuWeather

Entire summer's worth of rain may fall from Texas, Oklahoma to Louisiana

The corridor from northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to central portions of Mississippi lay within a zone of unfolding heavy rain that will persist into the middle of the week. Drenching, drought-easing, deluge and dangerous are terms that AccuWeather meteorologists are continuing to use to describe the unfolding event. An...
Golf Digest

Tom Weiskopf’s career, on and off the course, was better than he gave himself credit

Few golfers owned a more majestic and universally admired swing than Tom Weiskopf. It was both a blessing and a burden. Maybe the outspoken Ohioan didn’t win as much as some thought he should have—including himself. Still, Weiskopf, who died Saturday afternoon at age 79 from pancreatic cancer, enjoyed a full golf life that included a career as a successful golf course designer and television broadcaster in addition to being a major champion.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy