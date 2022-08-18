Read full article on original website
Related
I'm a Brit who spent 4 months living in the US, and I made 3 crucial mistakes when I moved there that I won't make again
The next time Insider's Mikhaila Friel moves abroad, she says she won't stick to the tried and true tourist attractions — or her friends.
Golf.com
How this U.S. Amateur contender got a former Tour pro to caddie for him
Ben Carr is showing us what the power of social media can get you. In need of a caddie for this week’s U.S. Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club, instead of hiring a local caddie from the club, the fifth-year senior at Georgia Southern sent out a tweet as a job posting for a potential looper.
Golf.com
3 easy wedge-shot tweaks that will have you stuffing it close
I hesitate to admit it, but before I walked into the GOLFTEC Woodbridge training center in Metuchen, N.J., a few months back, I’d never seen my own swing on video, let alone from various angles with high-tech launch monitor data popping instantly with every swing. Indeed, my GOLFTEC coach, Ryan Williamson, was surprised that a 20-year industry vet would be experiencing this for the first time.
The twist no one saw coming for Bed Bath & Beyond
This summer is all about sequels. We've had Top Gun, Jurassic World, Thor... and now we're all buying tickets for GameStop Part 2: Bed Bath & Beyond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysterious illness killing dogs in northern Michigan has state, feds investigating
Local, state and federal agencies are urgently investigating a mysterious illness — what the state said has canine parvovirus-like symptoms — that has been killing dozens of dogs in northern Michigan. Animal control officials said Monday the cause is unclear. It's also unknown whether it is related to illnesses in dogs reported in Europe as early as 2019 — or if it can be contracted by humans. ...
Golf.com
Insight, a jab and disaster: This Jordan Spieth-Michael Greller exchange is the best
Michael Greller was right. Stop us if you’ve heard this one before. The dialogue between Spieth the golfer and Greller his caddie has turned into a must-listen affair over the years, oftentimes because Spieth desires to play the impossible, Greller wants the possible and they debate. TV mics have become wise to follow the pair along, which they did during a sequence during Saturday’s third round of the BMW Championship.
Golf.com
‘We never offered that cash value to Tiger Woods’: Greg Norman clarifies LIV offer
Greg Norman says Tiger Woods would have earned the $700 million to $800 million sum that he himself earlier confirmed was on the table had Woods signed with the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. But in an interview this week with Fox Sports Australia, Norman denied that Woods was offered...
Golf.com
2022 BMW Championship purse: Payout info, winner’s share in Wilmington
We’ve reached the final round of the BMW Championship and the midway point of the three-week FedEx Cup Playoffs. Below, find everything you need to know about tournament money for the second event of the Playoffs’ $75 million prize fund. FedEx St. Jude Championship final round preview. In...
RELATED PEOPLE
Entire summer's worth of rain may fall from Texas, Oklahoma to Louisiana
The corridor from northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to central portions of Mississippi lay within a zone of unfolding heavy rain that will persist into the middle of the week. Drenching, drought-easing, deluge and dangerous are terms that AccuWeather meteorologists are continuing to use to describe the unfolding event. An...
Golf Digest
Tom Weiskopf’s career, on and off the course, was better than he gave himself credit
Few golfers owned a more majestic and universally admired swing than Tom Weiskopf. It was both a blessing and a burden. Maybe the outspoken Ohioan didn’t win as much as some thought he should have—including himself. Still, Weiskopf, who died Saturday afternoon at age 79 from pancreatic cancer, enjoyed a full golf life that included a career as a successful golf course designer and television broadcaster in addition to being a major champion.
Comments / 0