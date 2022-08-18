Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. — Crews have secured damages to a Peoria Civic Center entrance after a vehicle crashed into the building early Saturday morning. Peoria Police said around 4 a.m., officers were flagged down on Main Street on a report of an armed man sitting inside a truck flashing a gun.
1470 WMBD
Police: Man shot, killed in alley
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are investigating the city’s 16th homicide, uncovered late Saturday night near downtown. Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Spring Street, near Spring and Madison, where they found a male victim with critical injuries from apparent gunshot wounds.
hoiabc.com
Police in Normal investigating armed robbery near ISU
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business near ISU Sunday evening. Just after 7:00 p.m., police responded to 707 Liquors & Mart on West Beaufort Street, near West Vernon Avenue. Police say a man in a ski mask pulled a...
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized after early morning shooting in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A person is in the hospital after a shooting by the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. According to the Bloomington Police Department, it happened around 1:00 a.m. on South Wright Street Sunday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with injuries. The details on the victim’s age and gender are unavailable at this time.
1470 WMBD
Man found dead in U-Haul van identified
PEORIA, Ill. – We know more about the man who was found dead inside a van at a Peoria shopping center yesterday (Thursday) afternoon. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim was Zachary Roman, 32, of Peoria. He was found in a U-Haul van around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, parked in the parking lot of Kohl’s in Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing man located in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Rolando Hinojosa, 66, is an adult man with brown hair, last seen Sunday morning near his home on West MacArthur in Bloomington. He was wearing a light green shirt, jeans, and black tennis shoes.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries roundup: Mowers, car, cash, collectables stolen from garages, cars
GALESBURG — Here are the recent burglaries reported in Galesburg. A 40” x 24” steel mesh cart valued at $150 was reported stolen from outside Mary Allen West Tower at 4:16 p.m. Thursday. The theft reportedly occurred between 3-3p.m. A Cub Cadet riding lawn mower valued at...
aledotimesrecord.com
Bullets damage car Aug. 8 on North Prairie Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A parked vehicle in northern Galesburg was heavily damaged by gunfire, according to a police report. Officers responded to the 500 block of North Prairie Street at 5:29 a.m. Aug. 8 for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a red, 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier parked....
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Man killed in Saturday night Peoria shooting
UPDATE (12:02 a.m.) - The Peoria Police chief confirmed a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night. Around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Spring Street, near Northeast Madison Avenue. There, they found the man lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers are...
25newsnow.com
Body found in van outside Peoria store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say the body of a man was found in a van in the parking lot of a local retail store Thursday afternoon. The Peoria County Coroner confirmed just after 4:00 p.m., the man was discovered in a U-Haul van in the parking lot of Kohl’s at the Willow Knolls Shopping Center.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested after fleeing while armed
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A wanted man has been taken into custody after fleeing police with a loaded weapon Thursday night. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division attempted to make contact with 29-year-old Chemare L. Irby, who had two outstanding warrants.
hoiabc.com
Three injured after stabbing outside West Peoria bar
WEST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 31 year old woman is in the Peoria County jail after a stabbing outside of a West Peoria bar early Saturday morning. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called to The Trolley in West Peoria just before 2:15 AM. There, they...
videtteonline.com
Armed robbery at 707 Liquors on Beaufort Street, ISU issues emergency alert
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert about an armed robbery at the 707 Liquors located at 315 West Beaufort St. just after 7 p.m. Sunday. The alert urged the ISU community to remain alert and use caution. It also gave advice related to armed robberies. ISU issued an update...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglars break in to Grand Ave. Dairy Queen in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Over $5,000 was reportedly stolen in a burglary of a Galesburg fast food restaurant recently. Police responded to Dairy Queen, 1048 Grand Ave., at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, where a manager told them he had arrived to find a back door ajar. Inside, he found a cash register had been pried open, a locked office door had been kicked in, the office rummaged through, and a safe had been stolen.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman arrested after stabbing incident in West Peoria
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was arrested after a stabbing incident outside the Trolley bar in West Peoria at approximately 2:12 a.m. Saturday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 31-year-old Whitney Pierce was arrested on four counts of aggravated battery with a knife. During an argument,...
1470 WMBD
Police investigating potential shoot-out
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the two people who were believed to be shooting at each other Thursday evening in the southern part of the city. Police say a ShotSpotter alert went off around 5:10 p.m. Thursday of three rounds being fired near Seibold and Oregon.
hoiabc.com
No injuries reported after house fire in Peoria Heights
PEORIA HEIGHTS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No one was hurt after a house fire broke out in a Peoria Heights basement. According to a release by the Peoria Heights Fire Department, firefighters were called around 1:45 p.m. Saturday to a structure fire on Hazard Avenue. While en route, police told first responders the basement of the structure was on fire and that everyone was out.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sandy’s Drive-In
Sandy’s Drive-In brings back fond, fun and tasty memories to most Peorian’s who were living here when we had several of the unique hamburger drive-in restaurants in operation in this city. The one I remember the best was the Sandy’s across from Sheridan Village. I have a lot...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police host bike giveaway for community
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels. The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department’s parking lot Saturday. Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria church vandalized, burglarized
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A house of worship in Peoria was vandalized and burglarized Tuesday. The Chinese Christian Church was broken into around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Two male burglars stole three TVs, damaged a microphone and sprayed the fire extinguisher all over the church. “It’s shocking. I’m so disappointed...
