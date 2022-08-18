Read full article on original website
Heat record breaks in Boise, more hot days in store for the work week
Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record. Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.
Temperatures cool slightly after record-breaking heat Sunday
Sunday's 100-degree high in Boise marked day 21 in the triple digits for 2022, breaking the record for most triple-digit days in a year. Temperatures will be slightly cooler starting Monday, staying in the upper-90s through Thursday in the Treasure Valley. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the East and...
Boise Set A New Heat Record. Why Is This Happening?
What's going to happen in Season 5 of Stranger Things?. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married and they're perfect together. The hottest topic for us right now: It's so ******** hot in Boise and we're sweating just thinking about it. Hot summers in Idaho aren't news. We realize that....
Hot weekend ahead with some monsoonal activity
Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and low triple digits in the Treasure Valley this weekend. Smoke and cloud cover in the region may prevent temperatures from getting super hot, we will continue to track that. Monsoonal activity heading northwest is sending scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the...
Southern Idaho evening weather: Partly cloudy with isolated t-storms Friday
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms again Friday and cooler, near 94°. Then, mostly sunny and back to the mid-to-upper 90's over the weekend.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Friday Night Football: Highlights, scores from opening week in southern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho high school football season has finally arrived, with teams throughout the Gem State stepping under the Friday night lights for an early 2022 'Week 0' slate. 15 matchups are scheduled for this weekend across the state, including 12 games with a southern Idaho squad...
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
Watch the Backstreet Boys Celebrate National Potato Day in Boise [VIDEO]
One of the biggest myths people from other states believe about Idaho is that all of us grow potatoes. Normally, we roll our eyes whenever we hear a potato stereotype but when it’s one of the Backstreet Boys? We could talk about potatoes all day!. Quite frankly, we feel...
Heat waves will hit the West much more often 30 years from now, analysis shows
New research suggests that as the prevalence of extreme heat events spike over the next 30 years, the odds of heat waves hitting the West Coast and Mountain West will be higher than in most of the rest of the country. That's one of the findings in a report published...
Aerial attack continues on Four Corners Fire as Idaho fire managers monitor conditions
CASCADE, Idaho — Fire crews continued their battle Saturday against the Four Corners Fire burning just west of Lake Cascade. The weekend brought encouraging news. “It's a little bit cooler and you can actually feel the higher relative humidity in the air versus the last few days. So, the fire behavior has been pretty moderate,” said Jesse Bender, Public Information Officer with Great Basin Team 4, the team taking on the Four Corners Fire.
Idaho drought caused early water shutoffs last summer. What’s the outlook this year?
It was only a year ago that drought forced irrigation districts in Southwest Idaho to cut off water supply early and ask Treasure Valley residents to let their lawns turn brown. The outlook for 2022 as summer inches toward fall is much better. Because of this year’s cooler, wetter spring,...
Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. The post Idaho’s demographics changing at unprecedented rates, U of I analysis finds appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise city leaders looking to regulate long-standing downtown street cruise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Boise Police Department, Downtown Boise Association and Boise City Councilmember Holli Woodings are looking to crack down on one of the city’s long-standing traditions – the street cruise, which circles a primary portion of downtown typically on Friday and Saturday evenings.
