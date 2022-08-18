ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIVI-TV

Heat record breaks in Boise, more hot days in store for the work week

Today, the National Weather Service reports temperatures reached 100°F in Boise - that's the 21st day this year, a new record. Temperatures are on track to stay well above normal in the coming days - typically temperatures would be in the upper 80s to low 90s this time of year in the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Temperatures cool slightly after record-breaking heat Sunday

Sunday's 100-degree high in Boise marked day 21 in the triple digits for 2022, breaking the record for most triple-digit days in a year. Temperatures will be slightly cooler starting Monday, staying in the upper-90s through Thursday in the Treasure Valley. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the East and...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Set A New Heat Record. Why Is This Happening?

What's going to happen in Season 5 of Stranger Things?. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married and they're perfect together. The hottest topic for us right now: It's so ******** hot in Boise and we're sweating just thinking about it. Hot summers in Idaho aren't news. We realize that....
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Hot weekend ahead with some monsoonal activity

Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and low triple digits in the Treasure Valley this weekend. Smoke and cloud cover in the region may prevent temperatures from getting super hot, we will continue to track that. Monsoonal activity heading northwest is sending scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Idaho State Journal

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Here’s why you’re seeing an abundance of hummingbirds in eastern Idaho

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Western Idaho Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
didyouknowfacts.com

There’s a Giant Potato Airbnb You Can Rent in Idaho

There are all kinds of interesting and unique places you can rent on Airbnb, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything quite like this before…. And it only makes sense that an Airbnb that’s shaped like a giant potato would be in Idaho, the state that is famous for that particular food.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Aerial attack continues on Four Corners Fire as Idaho fire managers monitor conditions

CASCADE, Idaho — Fire crews continued their battle Saturday against the Four Corners Fire burning just west of Lake Cascade. The weekend brought encouraging news. “It's a little bit cooler and you can actually feel the higher relative humidity in the air versus the last few days. So, the fire behavior has been pretty moderate,” said Jesse Bender, Public Information Officer with Great Basin Team 4, the team taking on the Four Corners Fire.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Will Idaho Catch A Special Summer View of The Northern Lights?

Idahoans and residents of surrounding states could be in for a very special treat this evening and tomorrow night. Thanks to a series of geomagnetic storms, Idaho is among several states that will potentially have a summertime view of the Northern Lights. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Just South of Idaho is a Testament to American Exceptionalism

Precisely 100 years separate the driving of the golden spike at Promontory Point and the first men landing on the moon. There are people who could’ve lived long enough to witness both events. Not far from where the transcontinental railroad united east and west is a park where Northrop Grumman has put some of its finest space technology on display. Both sites are within two hours and a fifteen-minute drive from Twin Falls.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Here are the Richest Cities in America [stunning gallery]

In his piece, Boise Real Estate Market Overview 2022, Than Merrill, co-founder of FortuneBuilders, CT Homes, and Equity Street Capital, explained Boise's almost 5% housing market spike makes it one of the most desirable markets in the nation. Climbing faster than the majority of America's cities over the last decade,...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy