Iceland Family Vacation Day 1: The Waiting Game
After a couple years of reduced travel (and a brief period of time where we traveled in an RV) we asked our kids what destinations were highest on their lists. Our teenage daughter’s answer has been the same for a while. Iceland was a place she dreamed about, and we set out to make it happen this summer. We had 9 days to enjoy the country and we used up pretty much every minute doing so. You can see previous stories I’ve written about our Iceland adventures:
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
A passenger says he spotted his lost luggage dumped in the trash in a picture shared online
Fergus Mulligan said he saw his green suitcase in pictures of bags dumped in an area reserved for trash, which were shared with UTV last month.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
More than 150 passengers were forced to sleep on chairs and boxes in a cold airport terminal because their flights were diverted and the crew timed out
Qantas diverted flights due to fog, leaving passengers stranded overnight in an airport, per reports. The airline said the crew had timed out and it couldn't find accommodation for the passengers. Passengers told the media they were left to sleep in cold, uncomfortable conditions in the airport. More than 150...
I went inside the secret room where pilots sleep on long-haul flights. I think it's the best seat on the entire plane.
Insider's reporter saw the secret room on top of the plane where Air New Zealand pilots sleep on long-haul Boeing 777-300ER flights.
A runaway bride fled a London airport with her fiancé's luggage and $6,000 moments before their flight to Rome, report says
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed officers responded to a report that a man's belongings were stolen at Heathrow Airport on Thursday.
I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of the biggest mistakes passengers make.
A former airplane crew member advises fliers against walking barefoot on dirty floors, drinking too much alcohol, and sitting in bulkhead seats.
'A disaster from start to finish': Cruise passengers say airline havoc and lost luggage have turned relaxing vacations into a stressful ordeal
The chaos that has engulfed air travel in the summer of 2022 has had knock-on consequences for cruise passengers.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
American Airlines lost a 11-year-old unaccompanied passenger's passport and Green Card
Flavia Hagan said American did not return her son's passport and Green Card after his journey. She realized a week after his unaccompanied flights that the documents were not in his bag. American first told her it had the passport and Green Card but later said they could not be...
I flew on United's aging Boeing 767-300ER from Boston to London in economy and the updated cabin made the plane feel like new
United Airlines has held onto its Boeing 767 aircraft and is retrofitting them with an upgraded cabin. The fleet is primarily used on international routes, though it is also flies some domestic routes, like to Hawaii. I flew on United's 767-300ER in economy and loved the cabin, which made the...
‘Humiliated’: Emirates passenger forced to choose between taking medical ventilator or luggage on flight
Emirates airline has apologised to a disabled passenger after she had to abandon her luggage so she could carry life-saving oxygen equipment on a flight to Pakistan. Amna Raheel, who has muscular dystrophy, was left feeling “humiliated” when she was told she would have to pay extra to take her oxygen concentrator on board a flight from Dubai to Karachi on 9 August. Muscular dystrophy causes muscles to weaken over time gradually. Ms Raheel also has a lung condition called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The oxygen is necessary for when she gets out of breath, especially at altitude, and she...
U.S. Airlines Are Cutting Thousands of Fall Flights—Here’s What to Know
After a summer plagued by flight delays and cancellations, U.S. travelers are looking ahead to the fall and hoping for smoother operations. As airlines are doing the same, they're making the choice to cut thousands of flights into the fall and holiday season. Earlier this week American Airlines alone cut 31,000 flights from its November schedule, according to Cirium, an aviation data company.
Passenger says British Airways crew member cried amid string of setbacks that caused flight to land 29 hours late
British Airways blamed technical issues for the lengthy delay of the flight from Naples to London on Wednesday.
Aviation Worker Reveals Worst Things Travelers Can Do to Suitcases: 'No'
Checked luggage on flights is already subject to stringent rules and regulations.
AirTag gets magical mystery tour of Portugal in lost luggage
It's now become common for travelers to use AirTags to find their suitcases, but a vacationing couple got to watch as their lost luggage toured Portugal without them. AirTags have helped recover mislaid suitcases, and even helped in the arrest of a baggage handler who was stealing luggage. Now, however,...
