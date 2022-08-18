Breaking down the 2022-23 OU men's basketball nonconference schedule

NORMAN — The Sooners didn't take the easy route.

Despite already playing in the highly-competitive Big 12 Conference , the OU men's basketball team revealed its challenging nonconference schedule on Thursday.

The 11-game slate includes five Power Five programs, and all but one of those premier matchups are either on the road or in a neutral location.

Here's a look at each of OU's nonconference opponents this season:

Sam Houston, Nov. 7

Following an exhibition home game against Oklahoma City University on Oct. 25, OU tips off its season with a game against Sam Houston.

The Bearkats went 19-14 (13-5 WAC) last season. They lost Savion Flagg, a 6-foot-7 forward, to graduation. He averaged a team-high 18.6 points per game. But Sam Houston should boast a deep backcourt this time around.

Sophomore guard Jaden Ray is a Midwest City native who averaged 8.3 points and a team-high 3.9 assists per game last season. He's joined by returning guards Javion May and Donte Powers, who both averaged over 20 minutes per game.

Sam Houston's biggest addition, both literally and figuratively, is Kansas State transfer Kaosi Ezeagu. The 6-10 rim protector averaged 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game as a sophomore last season.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Nov. 11

Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 7-24 (5-13 SWAC) last season.

The Golden Lions will be without their leading scorer from last season, Shawn Williams. The 6-1 guard averaged 16.6 points per game before graduating this summer.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff's top returning player is Kylen Milton, a 6-4 guard who plays above his size. He often played power forward last season and finished with an average of 12 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as a freshman.

The team also saw the return of Shaun Doss Jr.

After spending the first three years of his college career at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the 6-4 guard transferred to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville last season. Doss averaged 12 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Cougars but returned to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff this offseason as a graduate transfer.

UNC Wilmington, Nov. 15

UNC Wilmington went 27-9 (15-3 CAA) last season and won the College Basketball Invitational championship.

Senior guard Jaylen Sims led the Seahawks with team-highs of 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, but he opted to forgo his final year of eligibility this offseason and test his luck in the NBA.

Wilmington's top returner is senior Shykeim Phillips. The 6-2 guard averaged 11.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.

The Seahawks also bolstered their backcourt with the addition of Milwaukee transfer Donovan Newby. The 6-1 guard averaged 8.3 points and 2.3 assists as a sophomore last season.

South Alabama, Nov. 18

South Alabama went 21-12 (9-7 Sun Belt) last season.

The Jaguars are searching for new cornerstone pieces following the graduation of their top four scorers from last season. Charles Manning Jr. (15.4 points per game), Jay Chandler (15.2 ppg), Javon Franklin (12.2 ppg) and Kayo Goncalves (7.4 ppg) combined for 70.1 percent of the team's scoring.

South Alabama's top returner is Diante Smith, a former four-star recruit who spent the first two years of his college career at TCU. The 6-6 forward averaged 7 points per game for the Jaguars last season while shooting 38.6% from behind the arc.

Coincidentally, South Alabama added another former four-star recruit who began his career at TCU. Kevin Samuel is a 6-11 graduate transfer who spent four seasons with the Horned Frogs before playing at Florida Gulf Coast last season, where he averaged 11.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

South Alabama is hopeful that a trio of Division II transfers will carry their success to the Division I level.

Isaiah Moore (Franklin Pierce), Kevin Samuel (Michigan Tech) and Owen White (Concordia-St. Paul) all averaged at least 15 points per game last season.

Nebraska, Nov. 24 (Orlando, FL)

OU begins its ESPN Events Invitational run in Orlando, Florida, with a game against Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers went 10-22 (4-16 Big Ten) last season and will be without star player Bryce McGowens. The 6-7 guard averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds as a freshman last season before getting selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round (No. 40 overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Nebraska's top returner is senior Derrick Walker Jr. The 6-9 forward averaged 9.5 points and a team-high 6 rebounds per game last season.

The Cornhuskers also brought in a pair of immediate contributors via the transfer portal.

Emmanuel Bandoumel is a 6-4 guard who averaged 10.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game as a senior at SMU last season, while Juwan Gary is a 6-6 forward who averaged 6.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game as a sophomore at Alabama.

OU will continue the invitational by playing either Memphis or Seton Hall on Nov. 25. It'll then face a third opponent on Nov. 27.

At Villanova, Dec. 3

OU is set to face Villanova on the road as a part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Villanova went 30-8 (16-4 Big East) last season and reached the NCAA Tournament's Final Four, where it lost to Kansas. Head coach Jay Wright later announced his retirement after 21 seasons. Kyle Neptune takes over in Philly.

Villanova is also tasked with replacing Collin Gillespie, who spent all five of his college seasons with the team. The 6-3 guard averaged team-highs of 15.6 points and 3.2 assists per game last season and is now on a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets.

Justin Moore is now the Wildcats' undisputed leader. The 6-4 guard averaged 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds as a junior last season, which earned him a spot on the All-Big East Second Team.

Caleb Daniels is expected to start alongside Moore in the backcourt. The 6-4 graduate student finished last season with an average of 10.3 points per game on 37.3% shooting from deep.

Then there's the frontcourt, where Eric Dixon leads the way. Despite only being a 6-8 center, Dixon averaged 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season while ranking 13th in the nation in offensive rebound percentage (15.7%).

Kansas City, Dec. 6

Kansas City went 19-12 (12-6 Summit) last season.

The Roos were led by Evan Gilyard II, who has since graduated. The 5-10 guard averaged team-highs of 16.7 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Anderson Kopp is Kansas City's top returner. The 6-5 guard averaged 8.3 points and 3 rebounds per game last season.

Shemarri Allen also returned to lead the Roos' backcourt. The 6-4 guard averaged 4.8 points and 2.2 assists per game as a junior last season.

One notable addition for Kansas City is freshman Abdullah Olajuwon. The 6-4 guard is the son of NBA Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon.

Arkansas, Dec. 10 (Tulsa)

After defeating Arkansas at the BOK Center in Tulsa last season , OU will look to defeat the Razorbacks once again at the same location.

Arkansas went 28-9 (13-5 SEC) last season and reached the Final Four, where it lost to Duke. It then watched its top four scorers pursue pro careers including Jaylin Williams, who was selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round (34th overall) of the NBA Draft.

But the Razorbacks reloaded and now boast one of the most talented rosters in the country.

Arkansas added Wichita State transfer Ricky Council IV, a 6-6 guard who averaged 12 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a freshman last season. It then brought in Jalen Graham, a 6-9 forward who averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a junior at Arizona State.

Arkansas further bolstered its frontcourt by bringing in two brothers, Makhel and Makhi Mitchell, from Rhode Island. Makhel is a 6-10 junior who averaged 10.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season, while Makhi is a 6-9 junior who averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Finally, Arkansas added three five-star recruits in Nick Smith Jr., Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black.

Nick Smith Jr. is a 6-4 guard who is ranked third in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2022, while Walsh is a 6-7 forward who is ranked 11th. Then there's Black, a 6-7 forward who is ranked 15th.

Central Arkansas, Dec. 17

Central Arkansas went 11-20 (7-9 ASUN) last season.

The Bears are hoping to build around Camren Hunter, a 6-3 guard who averaged team-highs of 14.1 points and 3.4 assists per game as a freshman last season. He was named the ASUN Conference Freshman of the Year and an All-ASUN First Team selection.

Eddy Kayouloud is Central Arkansas' top frontcourt returner. The 6-7 forward is a stretch big who averaged 11.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while shooting 35.6% from deep.

Florida, Dec. 20 (Charlotte, NC)

After defeating Florida at home last season , OU will face the SEC foe once again in 2022. This time the two teams will duke it out in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a part of the inaugural Jumpman Invitational.

The Gators went 20-14 (9-9 SEC) last season. They then parted ways with head coach Mike White after seven seasons and replaced him with former San Francisco head coach Todd Golden.

Florida's biggest loss this offseason was the graduation of Phlandrous Fleming Jr., a 6-5 guard who finished second on the team in points per game (11.1).

Fortunately for Florida, its top scorer is back. Fifth-year center Colin Castleton is a 6-11 veteran who averaged team-highs of 16.2 points, 9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season.

The Gators then landed a few impactful transfers.

Atop that list is St. Bonaventure transfer Kyle Lofton, a 6-3 guard who averaged 12.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game as a senior last season. He recorded 10 points to help the Bonnies eliminate OU in the second round of the NIT last season .

Florida also added Belmont transfer Will Richard. The 6-5 guard averaged 12.1 points and 6 rebounds per game as a freshman last season. He earned a spot on the Ohio Valley All-Newcomer Team.

Alabama, Jan. 28, 2023

OU wraps up its non-conference schedule with a game against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide went 19-14 (9-9 SEC) last season and fell to Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64.

Alabama is without Jaden Shackelford, a 6-3 guard who averaged a team-high 16.6 points per game as a junior last season. He went undrafted and signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Thunder.

The Crimson Tide is led by Jahvon Quinerly. The 6-1 guard averaged 13.8 points and a team-high 4.2 assists per game as a junior last season.

Alabama also landed one of the top transfers in the nation, Mark Sears. The 6-1 guard averaged 19.7 points, 6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game as a sophomore at Ohio last season.

St. Bonaventure transfer Dominick Welch is also in the mix. The 6-5 guard averaged 12.3 points and 6 rebounds per game as a senior last season, and he recorded 10 points in his team's NIT win over OU.

