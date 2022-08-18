Read full article on original website
ABC's Jonathan Karl wrongly claims no president since JFK picked up Senate seats in first midterm
ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl wrongly told viewers on Sunday that John F. Kennedy was the last first-term president to pick up Senate seats when it actually happened as recently as the last midterms. "It looks like Dems could pick up maybe even a couple of seats in the...
Federal court rules DOJ must release internal memo to then-AG Barr stating Trump didn't obstruct justice
The District of Columbia Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that the Department of Justice must release an internal memo advising then-Attorney General Bill Barr in March 2019 to determine that former President Trump did not obstruct justice. According to the appeals court, the memo urged then-Attorney General Bill Barr...
Sen. Grassley says McConnell is aiming to 'wake people up' with threat that GOP might lose Senate
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Chuck Grassley is backing up Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after he made remarks stating that the Republican Party may lose the Senate over an issue of having "qualified candidates." During a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday afternoon, McConnell, R-Ky., said he thinks that Republicans...
Trump legal counsel vows 'Fourth Amendment based' challenge to Mar-a-Lago raid 'very soon'
Former President Trump's legal counsel said on the Mark Levin Show that he's preparing to file a Fourth Amendment-related legal challenge "very soon" against the Department of Justice in relation to the Mar-a-Lago raid. James Trusty, a former federal prosecutor, said that Trump's legal team is going to "weigh in...
Judge Reinhart formally rejects DOJ argument to keep Trump affidavit sealed, calls raid 'unprecedented'
Judge Bruce Reinhart on Monday admitted the FBI's raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was "unprecedented" and formally rejected the Justice Department's argument to keep the affidavit leading to the search under seal, citing the "intense public and historical interest." Reinhart, in a filing Monday morning, said he rejects...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin mum on potential White House bid: '2024 is a long way off'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is staying mum on a potential 2024 presidential run as speculation stirs that the first-term chief executive could be exactly what Republicans need to win back suburban voters. Youngkin was asked by Fox News Digital if he was open to a 2024 White House run during...
Masters changes tune on McConnell, says he's hopeful GOP leader will offer financial support in Arizona
Blake Masters, the Arizona Republican nominee for Senate, has changed his tune on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he now hopes the Kentucky Republican will offer financial support for his campaign. Masters vowed to "find a way to work together" with McConnell to defeat incumbent Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark...
Fox News Power Rankings: GOP House majority shrinks as Democrats score key victories
Republicans are expected to win the House this November, but on a slimmer margin than previously forecast, while neither party can yet claim a majority in the Senate. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, the GOP suffers a net loss of six seats in the House as polling improves for the Democrats, plus shifts in almost a dozen Senate and governor's races.
