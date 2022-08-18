Social justice has become ‘new religion,’ making politics feel ‘like we are in hell already:’ Atlantic article

Read full article on original website
Michael Griffin
1d ago
look at Seattle what's happened to that beautiful city. it's a toilet
Reply
8
R. Nelson
23h ago
Folks expecting "social justice" lead dangerous lives, especially when they try to use force and demand that folks accept it.
Reply
2
Related
NPR’s Eric Deggans Warns CNN Against Creating ‘False Equivalence’ Between Left- and Right-Wing Politics (Video)
NPR’s Eric Deggans has some concern about the more apolitical direction that CNN is seeking under its new boss Chris Licht, saying on the network, “I hope that what we’re not going to see CNN do is institute some sort of false equivalence.”. On the final episode...
New York Times guest essay calls for liberals to bypass ‘broken’ Constitution, make it more ‘amendable’
A New York Times guest essay argued that liberals need to stop caring about the "broken" Constitution and instead find others roads to enact policy, or perhaps make the world’s longest surviving charter more "amendable." According to Dr. Ryan D. Doerfler and Dr. Samuel Moyn, the solution is not...
Over 12,000 Christians condemned Marjorie Taylor Greene's embrace of Christian Nationalism
"Christian nationalism is unchristian and unpatriotic," a petition reads from the online Christian community Faithful America.
Washington Examiner
I once hated America, but now I can’t wait to be an American
A recent Gallup survey shows only 38% of adults are “extremely proud” to be an American. This record-low percentage is the latest point in a downward trend that began in 2015. National pride is now 20 percentage points lower than it was a decade ago. Now, I’m not...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
There's a 50-50 chance states will call for a constitutional convention within 5 years: conservative legal scholar
Almost 20 GOP-led states have passed a powerful and well-funded group's call for a new constitutional convention, and the 2022 midterms are pivotal.
Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church
Black Millennials and Zoomers pray less and are less likely to have grown up in a Black church. Is the Black church losing its luster? The post Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church appeared first on NewsOne.
NY Times columnist Krugman throws cold water on Biden’s recent successes: Not as ‘impressive’ as media claim
In his latest column for the New York Times, economist and author Paul Krugman acknowledged that President Joe Biden has "accomplished a lot" in office but admitted that the accomplishments "don’t look as impressive when you compare them with the scale of the nation’s problems." Krugman began by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wallstreetwindow.com
The People’s Spiral of U.S. History, 60s Activism, Psychedelics, Stolen Elections, & More w/ Harvey Wasserman – Source – Parallax Views
On this edition of Parallax Views, longtime activist and populist historian Harvey “Sluggo” Wasserman joined the show to discuss his life of radical activism and his new book The People’s Spiral of U.S. History: From Jigonsaseh to Solartopia. This conversation is a wild ride as Harvey gives...
Yale professor pummeled for 'I'm a big supporter of free speech BUT...' tweet on Libs of TikTok
Yale University professor Howard Forman called for the Libs of TikTok account to be suspended from Facebook despite claiming to support free speech in a ridiculed tweet on Wednesday. On Wednesday night, the Libs of TikTok Twitter account reported that Facebook had "permanently suspended" their page. After appealing, Libs of...
psychologytoday.com
How Anti-Racist Activism Affects Interracial Couples, Like Us
This year marks the 54th anniversary of Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court decision that struck down U.S. laws against interracial marriage. Richard and Mildred Loving, whose marriage we celebrate every year on June 12, had an interracial marriage that changed America, as their love forced a court to rule that "distinctions between citizens solely because of their ancestry" are "odious to a free people."
Full Panel: ‘Everybody’s pissed’ as voter anger motivates higher levels of midterm enthusiasm
It may be almost two years into the Biden presidency, but Trump’s political footprint is far from gone. NPR White House Correspondent Asma Khalid, MSNBC Political Analyst Juanita Tolliver, NBC News Senior National Political Reporter Marc Caputo and fmr. Communications Adviser to House Speaker Paul Ryan Brendan Buck join Meet the Press NOW to discuss.Aug. 19, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The American Faith I Was Raised In
I was raised in a very specific American faith. This American faith is not patriotism, not a love of this country—though it contains some of that. Nor is it Christianity—though it contains some of that too. It is the belief that Church and state should never have been separate in American life, despite all the un-Christian aspects of the Founders, such as their distinctly secular philosophies and their explicit, repeated commitment to that separation. Today’s Christian nationalists have fought for this particular faith over decades.
Virginia candidate rips 'appalling' NY Times piece on GOP's use of 'American dream' term
Virginia GOP candidate Yesli Vega pushed back Monday on an "appalling" New York Times article that argued the notion of the "American dream" has been "repurposed" by minority Republicans. "You have a Democrat Party that for very long has been championing the empowerment of women that look exactly like me,...
US political violence is surging, but talk of a civil war is exaggerated – isn’t it?
The FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago unleashed the latest barrage of threats of violence, on top of a wave of threats against election workers and rising weapons sales
Over 50% of Americans expect another civil war in the coming years
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. For whatever reason, violence has always been a part of American culture, but it has surged at an alarming rate in the last decade. Politically motivated violent organizations have also been on the rise since violent fights between political groups have been widely covered. According to a recent study, one in every five Americans feels that violence driven by political motives is justified, at least sometimes.
Vox
To understand what the Trump investigation might do to America, look at Israel
In the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search, Donald Trump’s legal woes have become the biggest issue in the country. There are at least four ongoing criminal investigations that touch Trump and his business interests, any one of which could eventually yield an indictment. So what happens if, for the...
Americans Are Dangerously Divided (And Not Just Over Trump)
Is America coming apart at the seams? A new Generation Lab poll of rising college sophomores conducted for NBC News confirms that young Americans are segregating themselves along partisan lines. And as Axios notes, 46 percent of respondents “said they would probably/definitely not room with someone who supported the opposing...
The Case for Trump Is Getting More Radical Every Year
Last month The New York Times’ Bret Stephens wrote a piece that triggered an avalanche of unjustified, vitriolic criticism. As part of a Times series where columnists confess things they got wrong in their writing and commentary, Stephens says he was “wrong about Trump voters.” He regrets his past “broad swipe” at them and the way he “caricatured” their motivations.
Washington Examiner
Our freedoms are under attack from every direction, but we’re committed to defending them
People often speculate with each other about what they would save from their house in the event of a fire. It’s a question that nations, as well as people, might ask themselves, especially in times as fiery and heated as those engulfing America today. We would submit that the...
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 10