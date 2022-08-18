ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Miami Dolphins Head
Yardbarker

Raiders vs. Dolphins: Starters are left behind in Las Vegas

The third preseason game for the Las Vegas Raiders is fully underway right now in South Florida. Several news outlets had already reported that the Raiders decided to leave behind several key starters. Raiders vs. Dolphins: Did any starters play?. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported it before...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Making An Impression In Dolphins Game

The battle for the backup quarterback job between Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham has been one of the many battles during the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason. Is Stidham beginning to separate himself from the pack? Will he be the Raiders’ QB2 once it’s all said and done?
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Calls Plays Again

On the scoreboard at the end of Sunday night’s Cardinals loss to the Baltimore Ravens, it read 24-17. However, there is another tally worthy of note. It was 14 points for the Cardinals with quarterback Kyler Murray calling plays and only three with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. In the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

547K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy