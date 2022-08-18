Read full article on original website
Tua’s preseason Dolphins debut was most impressive hours earlier, alone in an empty stadium | Opinion
The most impressive thing about the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in their second preseason game game happened 4 1/2 hours earlier, in an empty Hard Rock Stadium, on an empty field but for one man.
Tom Brady Returns to Practice After 11-Day Absence, Reason for Excused Leave Revealed
The G.O.A.T. is back. After 11 days away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady has returned to practice. During his absence, the team played two preseason games and lost both of them. Pro Football Network got in touch with sources to confirm why Brady took his excused leave. It...
Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral reportedly suffered a potential season ending injury, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport revealed that Corral endured a Lisfranc injury, or Lisfranc fracture, which is “likely season ending.” Corral was not projected to play anyway with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold standing in his way. Nonetheless, this is an unfortunate injury for […] The post Panthers’ QB room behind Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold takes a hit with brutal Matt Corral injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua, Tyreek Making Miami Dolphins Preseason Debut Against Las Vegas
The Miami Dolphins will use most of their starters in their preseason home opener against the Raiders
Deshaun Watson Accuser Speaks Out Following NFL Disciplinary Settlement
When the NFL’s and NFLPA’s jointly-appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson announced a six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, disappointment in the system became the resounding reaction. Then the NFL appealed the decision, also opening the possibility for a lawsuit from Watson’s legal team. However, the...
LOOK: Lions Quarterback Jared Goff Reels in Nasty Underwear While Fishing in Detroit
With six years of NFL experience under his belt, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has seen plenty of nasty catches on the field. Those all pale in comparison to the one he reeled in while on a fishing excursion in Michigan. Goff’s “catch” also put the dictionary’s definition of “nasty,”...
Packers Left Tackle David Bakhtiari Makes Long-Awaited Return to Field Following Knee Injury
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers welcomed back one of his favorites teammates to practice… The post Packers Left Tackle David Bakhtiari Makes Long-Awaited Return to Field Following Knee Injury appeared first on Outsider.
Baker Mayfield Announced as Carolina Panthers’ Week 1 Starter Against Cleveland Browns
It’s the Baker Mayfield Show for the Carolina Panthers to begin the 2022 NFL season.… The post Baker Mayfield Announced as Carolina Panthers’ Week 1 Starter Against Cleveland Browns appeared first on Outsider.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
Raiders vs. Dolphins: Starters are left behind in Las Vegas
The third preseason game for the Las Vegas Raiders is fully underway right now in South Florida. Several news outlets had already reported that the Raiders decided to leave behind several key starters. Raiders vs. Dolphins: Did any starters play?. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported it before...
Former Cleveland Browns General Manager: ‘Get Garoppolo, Save Your Season’
With an 11-game banishment for Deshaun Watson on deck, the Cleveland Browns have an interesting situation on their hands. While the team employs two back-up quarterbacks with Jacoby Brissett and Josh Rosen, the absence of a true starting quarterback could strike a fatal blow to the team’s playoff hopes.
Raiders QB Jarrett Stidham Making An Impression In Dolphins Game
The battle for the backup quarterback job between Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham has been one of the many battles during the Las Vegas Raiders’ preseason. Is Stidham beginning to separate himself from the pack? Will he be the Raiders’ QB2 once it’s all said and done?
Report: Panthers Quarterback Matt Corral’s NFL Rookie Season Likely Over Due to Injury
Bad news surfaced out of Charlotte on Saturday evening. Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral, a rookie out of Ole Miss, suffered an injury in Friday’s preseason game against the New England Patriots that will likely end his first NFL season. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that Corral sustained a Lisfranc...
Brittany Mahomes’ Tweets During Chiefs Preseason Have NFL Fans Fired Up
The regular season isn’t underway just yet, but Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany, is certainly treating Saturday’s preseason contest that way. She’s clearly fired up for the NFL to be back, and her husband is playing pretty well. Mahomes took the field for the second preseason game...
Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Calls Plays Again
On the scoreboard at the end of Sunday night’s Cardinals loss to the Baltimore Ravens, it read 24-17. However, there is another tally worthy of note. It was 14 points for the Cardinals with quarterback Kyler Murray calling plays and only three with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. In the...
Texas football’s shocking final QB decision after Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers battle
Texas football has their starting quarterback for the 2022 season. After an offseason QB competition between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers that stretched into fall camp, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed who his starter will be. Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman reports that Sarkisian and the Longhorns will go with Ewers as their starter in 2022.
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua Topics, Terron's Status, Trent's Performance, and More
Is Jevon Holland already a better safety than Minkah Fitzpatrick? Can Skylar Thompson become an NFL starter? Those questions and others from Miami Dolphins fans
Report: Former NFL Star Aqib Talib Pausing Broadcasting Duties Following Deadly Shooting Involving Brother
In the wake of his brother’s involvement in a fatal shooting of a youth football coach, Aqib Talib is stepping away from his broadcasting plans. The 36-year-old had signed on to work for Amazon for the streaming service’s Thursday Night Football coverage. Talib exchanged text messages with NFL...
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Kenny Pickett Continues to Impress, Mike Tomlin Speaks on Quarterback Competition
For the second consecutive week, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett lit up the box score. And for the second consecutive week, Pickett seemed to close the gap in the quarterback competition between him and Mitchell Trubisky. Whereas Pickett got his work in last Saturday in the second half, this...
