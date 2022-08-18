ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can share an Upper West Side building with Zendaya and Tom Holland

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Ritzy One Waterline Square, the building at the start of the Upper West Side — where “Spider-Man” stars Tom Holland and Zendaya live while house hunting — is listing a new $27 million penthouse .

And it comes with its very own 421a tax abatement for the next two decades.

The building at 10 Riverside Boulevard, which takes up a city block, has also been featured in shows like “And Just Like That …” as well as “Billions.”

The full-floor penthouse is 6,500 square feet and features five bedrooms, an open chef’s kitchen and an entertainment-ready terrace with an outdoor kitchen, a fireplace and sunset views over the Hudson River.

Over-the-top shared amenities in the building, designed by Richard Meier & Partners Architects, include a tennis court, a skate park, a roof deck, a gym and a pool.

One of five bedrooms inside the UWS abode.
Evan Joseph Photography
The home’s open chef’s kitchen.
Evan Joseph Photography
The penthouse sports 6,500 square feet.
Evan Joseph Photography
The terrace sports a fireplace.
Evan Joseph Photography
One of the penthouse’s many bathrooms.
Evan Joseph Photography

It also houses Harry’s Table — a 28,000-square-foot space with 100 seats in the food market area and more than 100 seats in its indoor/outdoor Bellini restaurant.

Residents also have access to its private dining and catering services.

